Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos (11049 Views)

Dauda Mohammed Is Dead (NANS Former President) / Former NANS President, Dauda Mohammed Is Dead / UNIBEN Students In Class Formations Ahead Of Their Graduation (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr. Mohammed departed Abuja for India on September 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.



According to health experts, cirrhosis is a chronic progressive disease of the liver characterised by the replacement of healthy cells with scar tissue.



Born in 1979, Mr. Mohammed, who was NANS’ President from 2011 to 2012, attended the University of Jos.



Source; The corpse of the former national president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Dauda Mohammed, 38, has arrived Nigeria for burial. Mr. Mohammed died last Sunday enroute India where he had gone for medical treatment. Mr. Mohammed was said to have passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.Mr. Mohammed departed Abuja for India on September 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.According to health experts, cirrhosis is a chronic progressive disease of the liver characterised by the replacement of healthy cells with scar tissue.Born in 1979, Mr. Mohammed, who was NANS’ President from 2011 to 2012, attended the University of Jos.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/former-nans-president-dauda-mohammed-corpse-arrives-nigeria.html

May Allah SWT accept his soul and grant his family IMAN to bear the loss. 8 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Dust to dust.

May The Almighty forgive his shortcomings & grant him Aljannah Firdaus.



This reminds me of Moses Osakede of blessed memory from UNIBEN. 2 Likes

LionDeLeo:

May The Almighty forgive his shortcomings & grant him Aljannah Firdaus.



This reminds me of Moses Osakede of blessed memory from UNIBEN. No wonder. Now I see No wonder. Now I see

FortifiedCity:

No wonder. Now I see Seen what? Seen what?

LionDeLeo:



Seen what? Why you have so much hatred Why you have so much hatred

FortifiedCity:

Why you have so much hatred While I was so much loved. While I was so much loved.

RIP bro................. May God grant you enternal rest in His bossom.

Rip

madridguy:

May Allah SWT accept his soul and grant his family IMAN to bear the loss.





Ameen thumma Ameen Ameen thumma Ameen

i still wonder why does rich men have strange Illness.. (hypertension, ulcer, cirrhosis,cancer........) after all their money.





and i wonder why some poor or average man live longer 1 Like









Just curious!

Rip to the dead Will he still get his own seven virgins, since he did not die for the sake of fighting for Allah?Just curious!Rip to the dead

Don't know him.

But still I'll say RIP BROTHER

RIP bro

RIP







Didn't know you will be leaving so soon...May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you Aljannah Fridaos



Amin Mohammed!!!Didn't know you will be leaving so soon...May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you Aljannah FridaosAmin 1 Like

LionDeLeo:

May The Almighty forgive his shortcomings & grant him Aljannah Firdaus.



This reminds me of Moses Osakede of blessed memory from UNIBEN.

Moses Osakede of UNIBEN as how?

Moses Osakede was an AAUite. Where are you from? Moses Osakede of UNIBEN as how?Moses Osakede was an AAUite. Where are you from? 1 Like

Islam a bad 1 Like 1 Share

R.I.P Capone. Journey mercies to the great beyond.

Haha

Rest on kapon. A leader and friend back then in u.j. life... 1 Like

Iceman2017:

Will he still get his own seven virgins, since he did not die for the sake of fighting for Allah?







Just curious!

Rip to the dead

Look for a mosque near your house and ask the mallam (teacher) of the mosque. Look for a mosque near your house and ask the mallam (teacher) of the mosque.

madridguy:

May Allah SWT accept his soul and grant his family IMAN to bear the loss.

Now I know why you always support your zombie president, Buhari Now I know why you always support your zombie president, Buhari 1 Like

Rest in Peace

Rest in peace. If the health care system in Nigeria were good, would the deceased have gone all the way to India for medical care? Nigeria is a completely screwed up country where thousands of citizens die yearly because of lack of proper med-icare. 1 Like

RETIREDMUMU:

i still wonder why does rich men have strange Illness.. (hypertension, ulcer, cirrhosis,cancer........) after all their money.





and i wonder why some poor or average man live longer they don't. No one advertises their death or even notices that they are dead in the first place . they don't. No one advertises their death or even notices that they are dead in the first place . 3 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:

i still wonder why does rich men have strange Illness.. (hypertension, ulcer, cirrhosis,cancer........) after all their money.





and i wonder why some poor or average man live longer

because most times the moni is stolen and pple curse the moni nd the moni in turn bring hilevel diseases am i correct? because most times the moni is stolen and pple curse the moni nd the moni in turn bring hilevel diseasesam i correct?

We carry them for treatment by all means.

The man had liver cirrhosis for God's sake.

Sure some people deceived them to go for the treatment abroad just to get money from the travel.







They knew he was going to die all the same.

When you haven't lived well, you fear death.



May God comfort his family and friend and help all learn from his death and the likely cause.

Stay blessed.

Iceman2017:

Will he still get his own seven virgins, since he did not die for the sake of fighting for Allah?







Just curious!

Rip to the dead He is not a Muslim.