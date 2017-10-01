₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Angelanest: 9:59am
The corpse of the former national president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Dauda Mohammed, 38, has arrived Nigeria for burial. Mr. Mohammed died last Sunday enroute India where he had gone for medical treatment. Mr. Mohammed was said to have passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.
Mr. Mohammed departed Abuja for India on September 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.
According to health experts, cirrhosis is a chronic progressive disease of the liver characterised by the replacement of healthy cells with scar tissue.
Born in 1979, Mr. Mohammed, who was NANS’ President from 2011 to 2012, attended the University of Jos.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/former-nans-president-dauda-mohammed-corpse-arrives-nigeria.html
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by madridguy(m): 10:01am
May Allah SWT accept his soul and grant his family IMAN to bear the loss.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Angelanest: 10:01am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:04am
Dust to dust.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by LionDeLeo: 10:04am
May The Almighty forgive his shortcomings & grant him Aljannah Firdaus.
This reminds me of Moses Osakede of blessed memory from UNIBEN.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by FortifiedCity: 10:14am
LionDeLeo:No wonder. Now I see
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by LionDeLeo: 10:16am
FortifiedCity:Seen what?
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by FortifiedCity: 10:21am
LionDeLeo:Why you have so much hatred
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by LionDeLeo: 10:22am
FortifiedCity:While I was so much loved.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by udemejack(m): 11:28am
RIP bro................. May God grant you enternal rest in His bossom.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by agarawu23(m): 11:45am
Rip
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by MasViews: 11:46am
madridguy:
Ameen thumma Ameen
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:46am
i still wonder why does rich men have strange Illness.. (hypertension, ulcer, cirrhosis,cancer........) after all their money.
and i wonder why some poor or average man live longer
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Iceman2017(m): 11:49am
Will he still get his own seven virgins, since he did not die for the sake of fighting for Allah?
Just curious!
Rip to the dead
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by kindnyce(m): 11:50am
Don't know him.
But still I'll say RIP BROTHER
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by kokozain(m): 11:50am
RIP bro
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by GreenMavro: 11:50am
RIP
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Disneylady(f): 11:50am
Mohammed!!!
Didn't know you will be leaving so soon...May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you Aljannah Fridaos
Amin
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by curvilicious: 11:54am
LionDeLeo:
Moses Osakede of UNIBEN as how?
Moses Osakede was an AAUite. Where are you from?
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by irahub: 11:54am
Islam a bad
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by caesaraba(m): 11:54am
R.I.P Capone. Journey mercies to the great beyond.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Derekethan1: 11:55am
Haha
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by bidemi1190: 11:57am
Rest on kapon. A leader and friend back then in u.j. life...
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by curvilicious: 11:57am
Iceman2017:
Look for a mosque near your house and ask the mallam (teacher) of the mosque.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Kashbwoyjnr: 11:57am
madridguy:Now I know why you always support your zombie president, Buhari
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:58am
Rest in Peace
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by chukxie(m): 11:59am
Rest in peace. If the health care system in Nigeria were good, would the deceased have gone all the way to India for medical care? Nigeria is a completely screwed up country where thousands of citizens die yearly because of lack of proper med-icare.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by blackbeau1(f): 12:00pm
RETIREDMUMU:they don't. No one advertises their death or even notices that they are dead in the first place .
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by curvilicious: 12:01pm
RETIREDMUMU:
because most times the moni is stolen and pple curse the moni nd the moni in turn bring hilevel diseases am i correct?
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by johnjay4u2u(m): 12:02pm
We carry them for treatment by all means.
The man had liver cirrhosis for God's sake.
Sure some people deceived them to go for the treatment abroad just to get money from the travel.
They knew he was going to die all the same.
When you haven't lived well, you fear death.
May God comfort his family and friend and help all learn from his death and the likely cause.
Stay blessed.
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by yelanst(m): 12:03pm
He is not a Muslim.
Iceman2017:
|Re: Corpse Of Dauda Mohammed Arrives Nigeria From India Ahead Of Burial. Photos by fk001: 12:03pm
May Allah S.W.A grant him Aljanatul Firdausi
Aluta continua.
Man not hot!!!
