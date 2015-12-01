₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dogstyle007(m): 12:14pm
I'm speechless. The damage is just too much may God help us... graphic photos...see pictures below
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by fmc1: 12:26pm
quick recovery to those injured
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by owomida1: 3:21pm
Eeyah.
Sorry oh.
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by adeniyi55: 3:21pm
I never see someone that rugged like this he still doing press up
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by 12345baba: 3:21pm
Akpa amu e
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by handsomeclouds(m): 3:22pm
God
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by solasoulmusic(f): 3:22pm
Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Annie2059: 3:22pm
Get well soon
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by InwehAkpevwe(m): 3:22pm
Its really touching. Quick recoveries 2 d affected ones. Bt pls let proper analysis b caried out 2 ascertain d cause of d accident nd proper preventive measures b taken 2 prevent occurences lik dis. My2kobo
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Narldon(f): 3:22pm
Quick Recovery to them
May God Guide and deliver Us from unforseen Circumstances
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dingbang(m): 3:22pm
Wow
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Gkay1(m): 3:22pm
it is well
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hezy4real01(m): 3:23pm
Eyah this is serious, may God's protection never depart from us
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by gift01: 3:23pm
Charlie take heart
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kereman1(m): 3:24pm
u forgot to add "graphic"
dat word go a long way preparing d minds of d viewers to brace theirsef for wat dem abt to c
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by paschal9(m): 3:24pm
hope no one died,quicl recory to d injured.Amen
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Twizzy30(m): 3:24pm
Second gas explosion happening in ghana this year.
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by GoGreenNaija: 3:25pm
Eeya.. I commiserate with the injured.
If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.
just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE
Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?
http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kullozone(m): 3:26pm
handsomeclouds:
Does he have a hand in this mess?
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by ojkalito(m): 3:27pm
Thought Kim has finally launched his Nukes when I heard the blast and saw the mushroom cloud like smoke
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hemsquare(m): 3:29pm
Even after this, Nigaa be like 'ONE CORNER'
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hanassholesolo: 3:30pm
Only one person injured. Hope he recovers soon. Thank God no casualties.
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dulaman: 3:31pm
Bg
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Xantosdamy(m): 3:31pm
that guy still one do one corner again
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by DrRasheed(m): 3:32pm
We insist on using resources we cant carefully manage. Rip
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kay29000(m): 3:34pm
Sad
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by timidapsin(m): 3:38pm
GoGreenNaija:Is the fire HOT?
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by sunshineV(m): 3:39pm
One corner.... One corner.... One corner
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by sunshineV(m): 3:40pm
timidapsin:
No it's pepperish
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Elnino4ladies: 3:42pm
Is the first person dancing one corner?
|Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by bettercreature(m): 3:54pm
i really can't see any damage,they need to thank God the filling station is isolated unlike those we have here in Nigeria
