Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dogstyle007(m): 12:14pm
I'm speechless. The damage is just too much may God help us... graphic photos...see pictures below

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by fmc1: 12:26pm
quick recovery to those injured

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by owomida1: 3:21pm
Eeyah.

Sorry oh.
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by adeniyi55: 3:21pm
I never see someone that rugged like this shocked he still doing press up

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by 12345baba: 3:21pm
Akpa amu e
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by handsomeclouds(m): 3:22pm
God
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by solasoulmusic(f): 3:22pm
Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Annie2059: 3:22pm
Get well soon
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by InwehAkpevwe(m): 3:22pm
Its really touching. Quick recoveries 2 d affected ones. Bt pls let proper analysis b caried out 2 ascertain d cause of d accident nd proper preventive measures b taken 2 prevent occurences lik dis. My2kobo

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Narldon(f): 3:22pm


Quick Recovery to them



May God Guide and deliver Us from unforseen Circumstances

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dingbang(m): 3:22pm
Wow

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Gkay1(m): 3:22pm
it is well
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hezy4real01(m): 3:23pm
Eyah this is serious, may God's protection never depart from us
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by gift01: 3:23pm
Charlie take heart

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kereman1(m): 3:24pm
u forgot to add "graphic"

dat word go a long way preparing d minds of d viewers to brace theirsef for wat dem abt to c

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by paschal9(m): 3:24pm
hope no one died,quicl recory to d injured.Amen
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Twizzy30(m): 3:24pm
Second gas explosion happening in ghana this year.
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by GoGreenNaija: 3:25pm
Eeya.. I commiserate with the injured.

If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.

just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE


Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?

http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kullozone(m): 3:26pm
handsomeclouds:
God

Does he have a hand in this mess? cheesy
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by ojkalito(m): 3:27pm
Thought Kim has finally launched his Nukes when I heard the blast and saw the mushroom cloud like smoke
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hemsquare(m): 3:29pm
Even after this, Nigaa be like 'ONE CORNER'
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by hanassholesolo: 3:30pm
Only one person injured. Hope he recovers soon. Thank God no casualties.

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by dulaman: 3:31pm
Bg

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Xantosdamy(m): 3:31pm
that guy still one do one corner again kiss

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by DrRasheed(m): 3:32pm
We insist on using resources we cant carefully manage. Rip
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by kay29000(m): 3:34pm
Sad
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by timidapsin(m): 3:38pm
GoGreenNaija:
Eeya.. I commiserate with the injured.

If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.

just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE


Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?

http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html
Is the fire HOT?
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by sunshineV(m): 3:39pm
One corner.... One corner.... One corner grin

Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by sunshineV(m): 3:40pm
timidapsin:
Is the fire HOT?

No it's pepperish
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by Elnino4ladies: 3:42pm
Is the first person dancing one corner?
Re: Pictures From The Ghana Gas Explosion by bettercreature(m): 3:54pm
i really can't see any damage,they need to thank God the filling station is isolated unlike those we have here in Nigeria

