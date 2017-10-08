Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Cardinal Okogie Slams Pastor Adeboye For Building Churches Everywhere (11399 Views)

PoliticsNGR gathered that Okogie criticized Adeboye's move saying that the branches were 'mere business centres' as there was nothing Godly as having churches in close proximity. He told New telegraph;



"In order to bring us together and to get sanity back into this country, the fear of God must be number one. Nigerians of today don’t care a hoot about God.For example, I heard that one of my colleagues, (Pastor Enoch) Adeboye, said that he would love to build churches everywhere so as to make it easy for worshipers to walk to them. But for me, that is a useless statement. How can you say you will build churches everywhere?



What kind of churches are you talking about? Look at traffic in Lagos for example, and those who are pastors are traders and a good number of them are businessmen. Such churches in most cases are more like business houses! Look at the number of churches springing up in Lagos. If the Muslims start building mosques like that, does it show that Nigeria is a religious country?



Every day we hear of killings and other things that we were not hearing before.We can’t even walk on the streets freely. You have to be watching yourself left, right and centre to know who the man coming behind you is. It wasn’t like that before. Churches must ensure that there is fear of God.And I’m just telling you that those churches that he is talking about are just business centres."



Issa true









Most churches are business centers 50 Likes

Preach it cardinal preach!



They say these MOG don't have money talk more of 'touch' it.



But I keep asking who own all the offerings and tithes given every Sunday?



Who own the private jets?



Who own the schools and universities?

I tire! 39 Likes 1 Share

am was about getting confused but just got lost 2 Likes 1 Share

I quite agree with cardinal.

Our country can't change with more church buildings.

We need to be "Christians" indeed.

Christian means "Christlike" 42 Likes 3 Shares

Hmmm



I don't comment on religious issues sha 8 Likes 1 Share

Round 1 FIGHT!!!!



Okogie should mind his own business centre make Adebayo grow him own. 8 Likes

Every pastor knows the kind of calling he received 5 Likes

This is just the fact.I wonder why corruption is at an alarming state despite all the churches we have around.In a street alone,you Will see up to 6 different churches and 2 RCCG with all of them competing on who will win "NOISE CHAMPIONSHIP " for the street. Every night one won't sleep because of the kind of prayers and warfare that is going on.

I just Hop some of these churches will come together and build industries and employ our youths,build better and affordable hospitals and school. 30 Likes 2 Shares

#fact

Ooops! Redeem now have more branches than the Catholic church and someone is not happy about it. It's all a battle for more customers (members) and nothing else.



Whether you attend RCCG or Catholic, you are going to get extorted and exploited. God belongs to no denomination or religion, we should start ripping apart all these deceitful money making organisation that gives false hope preaches hate and fear. 13 Likes 1 Share

ok.

We are now more religious than the people who brought christianity to us. 34 Likes 1 Share

I don't have a say in this. It is a fight between Holies.. Let heaven be the judge! 2 Likes

seunmsg:

Ooops! Redeem now have more branches than the Catholic church and someone is not happy about it. the number of worshippers in one catholic parish is equaivalent to that of 15 Redeemed church branches combined. the number of worshippers in one catholic parish is equaivalent to that of 15 Redeemed church branches combined. 49 Likes 3 Shares

Okogie seems to be afraid of RCCG monopolizing the church business and market! 2 Likes

kirajustice:

Cardinal why are you so bitter? Has he come to ask you for money, why don't you just mind your ministry and allow us build our church, that is the man's vision, ok tell your vision ? From what I see your own vision is to fight men of God.



Please let them be, I beg you Cardinal why are you so bitter? Has he come to ask you for money, why don't you just mind your ministry and allow us build our church, that is the man's vision, ok tell your vision ? From what I see your own vision is to fight men of God.Please let them be, I beg you 8 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:

Ooops! Redeem now have more branches than the Catholic church and someone is not happy about it. A church that has 4 branches on a street that isnt up to 1km is that one church?worst is that their members might not be up to 10 yet U will b suprised with the kind of noise pollution coming out from there. A church that has 4 branches on a street that isnt up to 1km is that one church?worst is that their members might not be up to 10 yet U will b suprised with the kind of noise pollution coming out from there. 18 Likes

they are both right and wrong

Amarabae:

the number of worshippers in one catholic parish is equaivalent to that of 15 Redeemed church branches combined.



Really? So they have more customers than Redeem, that's interesting. Tell me more, why is your cardinal so scared right now? Really? So they have more customers than Redeem, that's interesting. Tell me more, why is your cardinal so scared right now? 1 Like

Two conmen trying desperately to outdo each other. 2 Likes

Last time I attended a Catholic church, I slept off. I cannot even remember the title of the sermon, or the name of the vicar. But the day I attended RCCG I not only danced all through, I still remember the topic of the sermon and its entire contents, as well as the 7 warfare prayer points, we prayed on that day. Meanwhile, I attended the RCCG service, two months before the one in the Catholic church.... 1 Like

Ezionye:

Hmmm



I don't comment on religious issues sha Do you now have itchy fingers that you now have to type? Do you now have itchy fingers that you now have to type? 3 Likes

seunmsg:

Ooops! Redeem now have more branches than the Catholic church and someone is not happy about it. It's all a battle for more customers (members) and nothing else.



Whether you attend RCCG or Catholic, you are going to get extorted and exploited. God belongs to no denomination or religion, we should start ripping apart all these deceitful money making organisation that gives false hope preaches hate and fear. What is the economic benefit of having numerous churches on the street when social vices has not come down with the proliferation of those churches. I'm a Redeemer but I'm tired of planting churches everywhere instead of building cottage industries. What is the economic benefit of having numerous churches on the street when social vices has not come down with the proliferation of those churches. I'm a Redeemer but I'm tired of planting churches everywhere instead of building cottage industries. 21 Likes 1 Share

Vivere:

Last time I attended a Catholic church, I slept off. I cannot even remember the title of the sermon, or the name of the vicar. But the day I attended RCCG I not only danced all through, I still remember the topic of the sermon and its entire contents, as well as the 7 warfare prayer points, we prayed on that day. Meanwhile, I attended the RCCG service, two months before the one in the Catholic church....

you are among the many reasons your country is a useless country.. you are among the many reasons your country is a useless country.. 18 Likes 2 Shares

frakdon:

you are among the many reasons your country is a useless country.. And you are among the many reasons why your own destiny is as warped as it is.... And you are among the many reasons why your own destiny is as warped as it is.... 1 Like

Mujaheeeden:

What is the economic benefit of having numerous churches on the street when social vices has not come down with the proliferation of those churches. I'm a Redeemer but I'm tired of planting churches everywhere instead of building cottage industries.

You should take this up with your pastor/ daddy G.O and not me. You should take this up with your pastor/ daddy G.O and not me. 2 Likes

Most of the conventional business organizations are folding up but the church business is spreading like fire yet we still don't get where we are getting it wrong.You need to come and see the way they penticostal churches drag for membership immediately corpers immediately they come back from Nysc camp.As if the corp members don't have a church they are attending before.If not that they are business centers,I wonder why they compete for membership.The funny thing is that Rccg members are the worst.Christianity and business.God knows the true men of GOD.Judgment day is a day of surprises. 5 Likes

seunmsg:

Ooops! Redeem now have more branches than the Catholic church and someone is not happy about it. It's all a battle for more customers (members) and nothing else.



Whether you attend RCCG or Catholic, you are going to get extorted and exploited. God belongs to no denomination or religion, we should start ripping apart all these deceitful money making organisation that gives false hope preaches hate and fear.

You have to be an illiterate to make this statement. Rccg cannot have as many branches as the catholic church. Are you also counting the churches in the rural areas? You have to be an illiterate to make this statement. Rccg cannot have as many branches as the catholic church. Are you also counting the churches in the rural areas? 4 Likes

wingmanII:

You have to be an illiterate to make this statement. Rccg cannot have as many branches as the catholic church. Are you also counting the churches in the rural areas? Calm down. It is possible for RCCG to have as many branches as the Catholic Church. Don't forget that for many years, the Catholic church did not embrace church planting as fas as the pentecostal churches did. In my area for example, there is just one Catholic church serving a population of over 20,000 people in one estate. But in comparison over 7 RCCG churches also exist within the same estate. Now, who do you think would have the greater number of worshippers? Calm down. It is possible for RCCG to have as many branches as the Catholic Church. Don't forget that for many years, the Catholic church did not embrace church planting as fas as the pentecostal churches did. In my area for example, there is just one Catholic church serving a population of over 20,000 people in one estate. But in comparison over 7 RCCG churches also exist within the same estate. Now, who do you think would have the greater number of worshippers?