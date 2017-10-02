₦airaland Forum

Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by kirajustice: 3:31pm
The Benue state police command has announced the arrest of 4 criminals and the recovery of various arms and ammunition.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP. Moses Joel Yamu, obtained by PoliticsNGR, the hoodlums have confessed to their crimes and will soon be charged to court. The statement read;

"On 02/10/2017 at about 20:00hrs, SARS operatives on township patrol intercepted one Christopher Abah 19yrs and Iorhen Mark 18yrs at the old bridge, on the spot search, recovered two live cartridges, further investigation led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol with 3 face caps including a camouflaged one.
 
Similarly, SARS operatives based on a distress call on 05/10/2017 at about 1800hrs arrested Ben Ukpev, 21yrs and Adanyi Adanyi, 22yrs of various addresses at Logo 1 after robbing an innocent citizen of his handset at gunpoint. A locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live ammunition and a set of criminal charms were recovered from them.  They will soon be charged to court."

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/08/police-arrest-4-armed-robbers-benue-recover-weapons-photos/

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 3:52pm
Naija Government should create job for us oo
even the illict and illegal jobs are no longer vacant.
(
I dedicated this ftc to my fellow nairalander, lets join hands and stop criminological spirits from influencing us.
by PRAYER!

i made it! ftc no easy for the first time.

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by favourmic(m): 7:01pm
kill them dont waste time
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Tolexandre: 7:01pm
grin
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by grayht(m): 7:02pm
Naija Police be like....



"On 02/10/2017 at about 20:00hrs

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:02pm
Nigerian armed robbers nor dey ever look presentable, them nor dey package at all at all........ angry
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Shitface(m): 7:03pm
those guns look very crude,they are the type u see and think they can't hurt you until a bullet is left in you

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Philipmems(m): 7:03pm
Hmmm bird men.. undecided undecided angry angry
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Ugaboy(m): 7:03pm
Joblessness and laziness

Who will I blame for this
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by xtybliss(f): 7:03pm
And they're all small kids embarassed
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Legolast: 7:03pm
Just to check names
By their name, we shall know them
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Ezechionye: 7:04pm
please l want to use this medium to advice our youths, please stop risking your life for very little. It does not favour at all.
just do your best to be in politics, then you can steal big, ppl will respect you, president in invite you for dinner.
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:04pm
Christopher Abah. .... Iorhen Mark ...

never see this kid theft in qll this region except the east chai awon werey oloripelebe kekeke......

castrate, dry, grind n feed dem their.......... angry
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:04pm
Just look at the gun, if someone holds that thing to my head and asks for my possession, I'll just laugh, laugh again... Laugh a third time.... Then hand the possessions over.

Na one life I get, I no get another one. undecided

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by emeIshiwu: 7:05pm
favourmic:
kill them dont waste time
which kind talk be this?
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Ugaboy(m): 7:06pm
chinedubrazil:
Naija Government should create job for us oo
even the illict and illegal jobs are no longer vacant.
(
I dedicated this ftc to my fellow nairalander, lets join hands and stop criminological spirits from influencing us.

Celebrating with criminals

Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by Ugaboy(m): 7:08pm
emeIshiwu:

which kind talk be this?

Ask him o
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 7:10pm
Ugaboy:

Celebrating with criminals
what is this one saying? :-/
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by favourmic(m): 7:11pm
emeIshiwu:

which kind talk be this?


them never attack you before
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by lazymark: 7:18pm
Philipmems:
Hmmm bird men.. undecided undecided angry angry
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by emeIshiwu: 7:18pm
favourmic:


them never attack you before
u wey dem don attack b4, dem kill u?
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by lyntiffany(f): 7:21pm
RETIREDMUMU:
Christopher Abah. .... Iorhen Mark ...

never see this kid theft in qll this region except the east chai awon werey oloripelebe kekeke......

castrate, dry, grind n feed dem their.......... angry
Some parts of Benue State bear igbo names such as omeniru, abah ezeaka e.t.c mostly the ones that shares boundary with uboloafor in Nsukka. So haters shove it up your axx.
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by favourmic(m): 7:22pm
emeIshiwu:

u wey dem don attack b4, dem kill u?


terrible experience
Re: Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) by caesaraba(m): 7:24pm
Haba! Baron! After your family suffered to get you out of the last one? Kai some of these guys just won't learn.

