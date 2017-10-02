Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest 4 Armed Robbers In Benue, Recover Weapons, Phones(photos) (2105 Views)

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP. Moses Joel Yamu, obtained by PoliticsNGR, the hoodlums have confessed to their crimes and will soon be charged to court. The statement read;



"On 02/10/2017 at about 20:00hrs, SARS operatives on township patrol intercepted one Christopher Abah 19yrs and Iorhen Mark 18yrs at the old bridge, on the spot search, recovered two live cartridges, further investigation led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol with 3 face caps including a camouflaged one.



Similarly, SARS operatives based on a distress call on 05/10/2017 at about 1800hrs arrested Ben Ukpev, 21yrs and Adanyi Adanyi, 22yrs of various addresses at Logo 1 after robbing an innocent citizen of his handset at gunpoint. A locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live ammunition and a set of criminal charms were recovered from them. They will soon be charged to court."



Naija Government should create job for us oo

even the illict and illegal jobs are no longer vacant.

I dedicated this ftc to my fellow nairalander, lets join hands and stop criminological spirits from influencing us.

kill them dont waste time

Naija Police be like....







Nigerian armed robbers nor dey ever look presentable, them nor dey package at all at all........

those guns look very crude,they are the type u see and think they can't hurt you until a bullet is left in you 1 Like

Hmmm bird men..

Joblessness and laziness



Who will I blame for this

And they're all small kids

please l want to use this medium to advice our youths, please stop risking your life for very little. It does not favour at all.

just do your best to be in politics, then you can steal big, ppl will respect you, president in invite you for dinner.

never see this kid theft in qll this region except the east chai awon werey oloripelebe kekeke......



castrate, dry, grind n feed dem their..........





Na one life I get, I no get another one. Just look at the gun, if someone holds that thing to my head and asks for my possession, I'll just laugh, laugh again... Laugh a third time.... Then hand the possessions over.Na one life I get, I no get another one. 2 Likes 1 Share

kill them dont waste time which kind talk be this? which kind talk be this?

Naija Government should create job for us oo

even the illict and illegal jobs are no longer vacant.

I dedicated this ftc to my fellow nairalander, lets join hands and stop criminological spirits from influencing us.



Celebrating with criminals Celebrating with criminals 1 Like

which kind talk be this?

Ask him o Ask him o

Celebrating with criminals what is this one saying? :-/ what is this one saying? :-/

which kind talk be this?



them never attack you before them never attack you before

Hmmm bird men..



them never attack you before u wey dem don attack b4, dem kill u? u wey dem don attack b4, dem kill u?

Christopher Abah. .... Iorhen Mark ...



never see this kid theft in qll this region except the east chai awon werey oloripelebe kekeke......



castrate, dry, grind n feed dem their.......... Some parts of Benue State bear igbo names such as omeniru, abah ezeaka e.t.c mostly the ones that shares boundary with uboloafor in Nsukka. So haters shove it up your axx. Some parts of Benue State bear igbo names such as omeniru, abah ezeaka e.t.c mostly the ones that shares boundary with uboloafor in Nsukka. So haters shove it up your axx.

u wey dem don attack b4, dem kill u?



terrible experience terrible experience