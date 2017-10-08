Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus (7783 Views)

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigerians should disregard the report which, apparently, is being spread by some unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda.



''The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa or Rivers state, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states.



"Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.



''It is suspected that someone may have contracted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak," the Minister said.



He assured that no effort will be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease.



Nawa o,

be safe pals,

avoid eating bush meat, monkey meat or any wild animal meat, wash your hands whenever you return to your house after outing,

this disease is not our portion IJN.

I believe Lie Mohammed.





Crocodile smile

Python dance

Monkey pox



You are lying as usual Oga lie, your government is known for animal related operations
Crocodile smile
Python dance
Monkey pox
It's just another operation na

so what is crocodile smile nii?

It's alright....end time government .



Exactly what happen when no one trusts the government. When A government that should protect its citizens turn around and kill them in the name of carrying out an operation....



Just continue

Above all, run whenever you see anyone in green camo with a syringe

It's just another operation na

The Nigerian Army continued with its operation in the Niger Delta region by offering free medical service



- More than 500 persons benefited from the new exercise



- The army assured that exercise is for training purpose only



The Nigerian army has continued with its Operation Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta region by offering free medical service to the people in the region.



In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the army, Colonel Kukasheka Usman, he said the troops of 2 Brigade, 82 Division carried out the exercise in Rivers while a similar one was done in Bayelsa state.



READ ALSO: Troop https://www.naij.com/954959-operation-crocodile-smile-soldiers-women-children.html#954959 So what is this below Mr Lie Mohammed? 6 Likes 1 Share

Coming from Lai Mohammed, hmmm

Hmmmm



This govt cn do d undo ooo

Who can please finance my trip outta this country naw?

If its Las Vegas I dun mind.

Behold your CHANGE, Oh Nigerians.

When the FG could have just ignored the fake rumour and put IPOB, the grandmasters of lies & fake news to shame! This is disappointing.

People have learnt to believe the exact reverse of whatever comes out of mr mohammed's 'lai'ying mouth. That being said, i fear that the reports being circulated are true.

One chance

Who must have ate a monkey?

I don tire with this kind government



Am waiting for THEY to call

IPOB which one is monkey meat??Am waiting for THEY to callIPOB

Well, we all know it falsehood.

Well, we all know it falsehood.
But why is the federal government quick to react to this when they are yet to react to the alleged corruption in NNPC?

If anybody is on any sinister move about this government. The so-called govt brought it upon themselves.



No pity

We know those behind those lies, they

would do anything to sow hatred in people's mind.

notting is impossible with apc

Make una talk about 26b$ na

These fools are trying by all means to look for achievement for the fool from daura....so how low we have sunk in this zoo!

This is exactly what someone sent to me on whatsapp and I keep wondering how can somebody stay in his room and conjure such lies and start spreading it around. How can Nigerian Army infect conduct free medical care to inject people with virus. The way we spread rumors in this country is something else. Worst still, it is the literate ones among us that will rush and forward the message on whatsapp without even thinking of how true the rumor is.

DieBuhari:

So what is this below Mr Lie Mohammed?

https://www.naij.com/954959-operation-crocodile-smile-soldiers-women-children.html#954959

Serious Serious

Intellad:

notting is impossible with apc

Yesso.. It could be another of their numerous propaganda, all in a bid to point to it as an achievement the moment they eradicate it.

Nobody believes a liar even when he tells the truth..

Why is the Radio Biafra propraganda even taken seriously in the first place?

I no trust lie Muhammed why na only were una they give free health this pox they comot