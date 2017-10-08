₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by stephanie11: 4:56pm
The Federal Government has described as fake and sinister the report that the outbreak of Monkey Pox in some parts of the country resulted from the alleged free medical care by the government in the affected areas.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigerians should disregard the report which, apparently, is being spread by some unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda.
''The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa or Rivers state, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states.
"Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.
''It is suspected that someone may have contracted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak," the Minister said.
He assured that no effort will be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/08/federal-government-denies-alleged-deliberate-injection-monkey-pox-virus/
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Amarabae(f): 4:59pm
Nawa o,
be safe pals,
avoid eating bush meat, monkey meat or any wild animal meat, wash your hands whenever you return to your house after outing,
this disease is not our portion IJN.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Omeokachie: 4:59pm
I believe Lie Mohammed.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Sprumbabafather: 5:00pm
You are lying as usual Oga lie, your government is known for animal related operations
Crocodile smile
Python dance
Monkey pox
It's just another operation na
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by tit(f): 5:01pm
so what is crocodile smile nii?
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Nasa28(m): 5:01pm
It's alright....end time government .
Exactly what happen when no one trusts the government. When A government that should protect its citizens turn around and kill them in the name of carrying out an operation....
Just continue
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Sprumbabafather: 5:07pm
Amarabae:
Above all, run whenever you see anyone in green camo with a syringe
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by kingschidozie(m): 5:08pm
Sprumbabafather:
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by DieBuhari: 5:10pm
So what is this below Mr Lie Mohammed?
The Nigerian Army continued with its operation in the Niger Delta region by offering free medical servicehttps://www.naij.com/954959-operation-crocodile-smile-soldiers-women-children.html#954959
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by dominique(f): 8:37pm
Coming from Lai Mohammed, hmmm
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by oshe11(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmm
This govt cn do d undo ooo
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Simmzz(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmmmm
Who can please finance my trip outta this country naw?
If its Las Vegas I dun mind.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Firefire(m): 8:39pm
Behold your CHANGE, Oh Nigerians.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Daviddson(m): 8:39pm
When the FG could have just ignored the fake rumour and put IPOB, the grandmasters of lies & fake news to shame! This is disappointing.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by hobermener: 8:39pm
People have learnt to believe the exact reverse of whatever comes out of mr mohammed's 'lai'ying mouth. That being said, i fear that the reports being circulated are true.
One chance
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by datola: 8:40pm
Who must have ate a monkey?
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by mosegifted: 8:40pm
I don tire with this kind government
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by stobery(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by chalsnoble(m): 8:41pm
which one is monkey meat??
Am waiting for THEY to call
IPOB
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by nwaUrasi(m): 8:41pm
Well, we all know it falsehood.
But why is the federal government quick to react to this when they are yet to react to the alleged corruption in NNPC?
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Oildichotomy(m): 8:41pm
If anybody is on any sinister move about this government. The so-called govt brought it upon themselves.
No pity
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by ivolt: 8:42pm
We know those behind those lies, they
would do anything to sow hatred in people's mind.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Intellad(m): 8:42pm
notting is impossible with apc
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Badonasty(m): 8:44pm
stephanie11:
Make una talk about 26b$ na
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Hofbrauhaus: 8:44pm
These fools are trying by all means to look for achievement for the fool from daura....so how low we have sunk in this zoo!
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Spylord48: 8:44pm
This is exactly what someone sent to me on whatsapp and I keep wondering how can somebody stay in his room and conjure such lies and start spreading it around. How can Nigerian Army infect conduct free medical care to inject people with virus. The way we spread rumors in this country is something else. Worst still, it is the literate ones among us that will rush and forward the message on whatsapp without even thinking of how true the rumor is.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by eazydon(m): 8:45pm
DieBuhari:
Serious
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Rilwayne001: 8:45pm
Intellad:
Yesso.. It could be another of their numerous propaganda, all in a bid to point to it as an achievement the moment they eradicate it.
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Hofbrauhaus: 8:45pm
Nobody believes a liar even when he tells the truth..
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by fratermathy(m): 8:45pm
Why is the Radio Biafra propraganda even taken seriously in the first place?
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Petersamuel8(m): 8:45pm
I no trust lie Muhammed why na only were una they give free health this pox they comot
|Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by zionmade(m): 8:46pm
hahahahahhaha
sometimes i pity lai mohammad, nigerians are all clowns. that guy has the toughest job in this apc government
