₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,042 members, 3,840,535 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 10:07 PM

Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus (7783 Views)

Monkey Pox Outbreak: Important Things You Should Know About Monkeypox / Little Girl Takes An Injection From A Nurse And This Happens To Her (Photos) / Young Man Afraid Of Injection On His Buttocks Cries (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by stephanie11: 4:56pm
The Federal Government has described as fake and sinister the report that the outbreak of Monkey Pox in some parts of the country resulted from the alleged free medical care by the government in the affected areas.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigerians should disregard the report which, apparently, is being spread by some unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda.

''The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa or Rivers state, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states.

"Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.

''It is suspected that someone may have contracted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak," the Minister said.

He assured that no effort will be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/08/federal-government-denies-alleged-deliberate-injection-monkey-pox-virus/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Amarabae(f): 4:59pm
Nawa o,
be safe pals,
avoid eating bush meat, monkey meat or any wild animal meat, wash your hands whenever you return to your house after outing,
this disease is not our portion IJN.

12 Likes

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Omeokachie: 4:59pm
I believe Lie Mohammed.

9 Likes

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Sprumbabafather: 5:00pm
You are lying as usual Oga lie, your government is known for animal related operations

Crocodile smile
Python dance
Monkey pox

It's just another operation na grin

48 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by tit(f): 5:01pm
so what is crocodile smile nii?

5 Likes

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Nasa28(m): 5:01pm
It's alright....end time government .

Exactly what happen when no one trusts the government. When A government that should protect its citizens turn around and kill them in the name of carrying out an operation....

Just continue

10 Likes

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Sprumbabafather: 5:07pm
Amarabae:
Nawa o,
be safe pals,
avoid eating bush meat, monkey meat or any wild animal meat, wash your hands whenever you return to your house after outing,
this disease is not our portion IJN.

Above all, run whenever you see anyone in green camo with a syringe grin

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by kingschidozie(m): 5:08pm
Sprumbabafather:
You are lying as usual Oga lie, your government is known for animal related operations

Crocodile smile
Python dance
Monkey pox

It's just another operation na grin

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by DieBuhari: 5:10pm
So what is this below Mr Lie Mohammed?
The Nigerian Army continued with its operation in the Niger Delta region by offering free medical service

- More than 500 persons benefited from the new exercise

- The army assured that exercise is for training purpose only

The Nigerian army has continued with its Operation Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta region by offering free medical service to the people in the region.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the army, Colonel Kukasheka Usman, he said the troops of 2 Brigade, 82 Division carried out the exercise in Rivers while a similar one was done in Bayelsa state.

READ ALSO: Troop
https://www.naij.com/954959-operation-crocodile-smile-soldiers-women-children.html#954959

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by dominique(f): 8:37pm
Coming from Lai Mohammed, hmmm
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by oshe11(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmm

This govt cn do d undo ooo

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Simmzz(m): 8:38pm
Hmmmmmm





Who can please finance my trip outta this country naw?
If its Las Vegas I dun mind.

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Firefire(m): 8:39pm
Behold your CHANGE, Oh Nigerians.
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Daviddson(m): 8:39pm
When the FG could have just ignored the fake rumour and put IPOB, the grandmasters of lies & fake news to shame! This is disappointing.
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by hobermener: 8:39pm
People have learnt to believe the exact reverse of whatever comes out of mr mohammed's 'lai'ying mouth. That being said, i fear that the reports being circulated are true.
One chance cry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by datola: 8:40pm
Who must have ate a monkey?
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by mosegifted: 8:40pm
I don tire with this kind government
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by stobery(m): 8:40pm
grin
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by chalsnoble(m): 8:41pm
which one is monkey meat?? undecided
Am waiting for THEY to call
IPOB grin grin
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by nwaUrasi(m): 8:41pm
Well, we all know it falsehood.
But why is the federal government quick to react to this when they are yet to react to the alleged corruption in NNPC?

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Oildichotomy(m): 8:41pm
If anybody is on any sinister move about this government. The so-called govt brought it upon themselves.

No pity

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by ivolt: 8:42pm
We know those behind those lies, they
would do anything to sow hatred in people's mind.
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Intellad(m): 8:42pm
notting is impossible with apc

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Badonasty(m): 8:44pm
stephanie11:
The Federal Government has described as fake and sinister the report that the outbreak of Monkey Pox in some parts of the country resulted from the alleged free medical care by the government in the affected areas.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said Nigerians should disregard the report which, apparently, is being spread by some unscrupulous persons to fit into a sinister agenda.

''The Federal Government has not conducted any free medical service or care in either Bayelsa or Rivers state, as alleged in the fake report being circulated. So that could not have been the cause of the outbreak of Monkey Pox in both states.

"Monkey Pox is a virus found only in monkeys and it is rare in human beings. It belongs to the same family as Chicken Pox and Smallpox.

''It is suspected that someone may have contracted it by eating monkey meat, thus triggering the current outbreak," the Minister said.

He assured that no effort will be spared in curtailing the spread of the disease.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/08/federal-government-denies-alleged-deliberate-injection-monkey-pox-virus/

Make una talk about 26b$ na

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Hofbrauhaus: 8:44pm
These fools are trying by all means to look for achievement for the fool from daura....so how low we have sunk in this zoo!

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Spylord48: 8:44pm
This is exactly what someone sent to me on whatsapp and I keep wondering how can somebody stay in his room and conjure such lies and start spreading it around. How can Nigerian Army infect conduct free medical care to inject people with virus. The way we spread rumors in this country is something else. Worst still, it is the literate ones among us that will rush and forward the message on whatsapp without even thinking of how true the rumor is.
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by eazydon(m): 8:45pm
DieBuhari:
So what is this below Mr Lie Mohammed?
https://www.naij.com/954959-operation-crocodile-smile-soldiers-women-children.html#954959

Serious shocked
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Rilwayne001: 8:45pm
Intellad:
notting is impossible with apc

Yesso.. It could be another of their numerous propaganda, all in a bid to point to it as an achievement the moment they eradicate it.

1 Like

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Hofbrauhaus: 8:45pm
Nobody believes a liar even when he tells the truth..

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by fratermathy(m): 8:45pm
Why is the Radio Biafra propraganda even taken seriously in the first place?

2 Likes

Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by Petersamuel8(m): 8:45pm
I no trust lie Muhammed why na only were una they give free health this pox they comot undecided undecided
Re: Federal Government Denies Report Of Deliberate Injection Of Monkey Pox Virus by zionmade(m): 8:46pm
hahahahahhaha
sometimes i pity lai mohammad, nigerians are all clowns. that guy has the toughest job in this apc government

(0) (1) (Reply)

Urine Cure All Sickness! / Maltonic And Maltex: Beware Of Impurities / When Will The Nigerian Govenrment Value Human Life?

Viewing this topic: gistsky, Lerumo, Olukat(m), ogezworld, Kaycee625(m), Otegah87, ify84(m), jayfest(m), bikefab(m), segunernes(m), Oblang(m), Juciano1(m), boyo123(m), adoniza(m), sharks776(m), Dakid9(m), ooallen003, Mexzy4sho(m), mysteriousman(m), Foxtrox266, senatorS2(m), marowaterproof(m), archipelago, emmyojo22(m), slydubber, BrotherJesu(m), isarumah(m), winnielle(f), xgada, telkevog(m), justineu(m), Awoo88, FreddyKruger, stharley, spikearlo, Singlesoul(m), aysyndrome(m), blackracle(m), motta(m), Liberty101, mylifeisagift(m), LARRY98, Rrankdonga(m), Akinjoe100, efela, newman1, Desdola(m), ProfDumbledor(m), Niceguy123, redfly(m), mentorken05(m), rajinet(m), softheart4love(m), Iykecollins(m), NightCrawler1, Kessyl and 69 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.