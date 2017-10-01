₦airaland Forum

Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by praizblog: 5:34am
Handsome Nollywood actor Korede obasan just welcome a bouncing baby Boy into his Beautiful Family.

Congratulations.


News via :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/nollywood-actor-korede-obasan-welcomes.html?m=0

4 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by praizblog: 5:35am
Congrat
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by pussyeater: 5:39am
Congrats Adamu!
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 5:45am
Congrats


Can't wait to father a child

3 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by stillondmatter: 6:32am
cute family
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by MustiizRaja(m): 6:36am
rawpadgin:
Congrats

Can't wait to father a child
am all here for u let's do
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:39am
MustiizRaja:


am all here for u let's do
are u high


U bleeping Gay!

Get the fvck off my mention

8 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 6:44am
rawpadgin:
are u high


U bleeping Gay!

Get the fvck off my mention



grin grin grin Hehehehe u dey fear gay ni

2 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by stillondmatter: 6:46am
cute
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:46am
mhizesther:




grin grin grin Hehehehe u dey fear gay ni
I nor get yanch wen d1ck go enter

1 Like

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 6:50am
rawpadgin:
I nor get yanch wen d1ck go enter


He'll only put the cap, it won't pain u joor

1 Like

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:57am
mhizesther:



He'll only put the cap, it won't pain u joor
are you okay

2 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by JesuEruOluwa: 8:27am
MustiizRaja:


am all here for u let's do
grin grin grin
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 8:49am
rawpadgin:
are you okay


Lol grin : grin
Oya sorry
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 8:54am
mhizesther:



Lol grin : grin
Oya sorry
I know 'hate' is a strong word but that's what i feel for gay
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by mhizesther(f): 8:55am
rawpadgin:
I know 'hate' is a strong word but that's what i feel for gay



It's not that bad. Seriously, they're cool guys too

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 8:58am
mhizesther:



It's not that bad. Seriously, they're cool guys too
they are cursed.


even animals don't do same sex

& i have been harassed by a gay b4. I nearly stab the guy to death

4 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by tandiffer: 10:15am
Congratulations
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by bewla(m): 10:16am
u
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by kay29000(m): 10:16am
Congrats to him.
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by Finstar: 10:17am
Animals do
rawpadgin:
they are cursed.


even animals don't do same sex

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by CHRISTIAN71(m): 10:17am
mhizesther:



He'll only put the cap, it won't pain u joor
Baby gal
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by kay29000(m): 10:17am
rawpadgin:
are u high


U bleeping Gay!

Get the fvck off my mention

grin grin
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by Bisjosh(f): 10:18am
This guy can do mumu in movie ehn!


He gestures like a woman...hope hes truly the father

Congrats to him

3 Likes

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:19am
Finstar:
Animals do
really?

Can you please upload a video of it?

1 Like

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by ScotFree(m): 10:19am
MustiizRaja:


am all here for u let's do

I put it to you, that you are gay. Can you defend yourself?

Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by fidalgo19: 10:19am
Mtchheeeeeeeeeeeewww, this one no dey bounce
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by jashar(f): 10:21am
grin grin grin

@ the conversation on this thread....
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by addikt(m): 10:23am
mhizesther:



He'll only put the cap, it won't pain u joor




Nyama, irritating. .. embarassed
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by Hungyb: 10:23am
Congrats
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by samsam2019: 10:24am
rawpadgin:
they are cursed.


even animals don't do same sex

& i have been harassed by a gay b4. I nearly stab the guy to death
another harebrained illiterates gay hating closet gay.



If your head isn't blocked and you're not surrounded by idiots you would know animals are gay too. From sheep to dogs, giraffes and lions.



The computer in your hand you're using to talk nonsense about gays was invented by a gay man.



You're very stupid
Re: Korede Obasan Welcomes A Baby Boy (Photo) by Pain: 10:25am
Afonjas and Bleaching Be Like ..(We Were Born Black) but " Bleach the Baby for Cover Up Too"

