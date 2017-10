Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) (4988 Views)

He even shades don Jazzy telling him he now has Linda Ikeji. Lol





Ordinary Men are scared of, and worship successful women. Don't be an ordinary man 14 Likes 2 Shares

Don jazzy is coming for ur head

lol... Linda sabi put person o

she just put Arole, d guy fi pay her bills!?

Hurray 1 Like

Ok

Wats dat guy carrying on his face? A jungle? 1 Like



His lips are gigantic and it gives me a scare when he smiles



Kiki Osibanjo and soberdrunk 2018

Mtcheeeew



Like Seriously!











Should I Fry Beans Ni?

This Linda Ikeji is fine shaa. 3 Likes 1 Share

Guy man smile no get part two.

Funny man

Better go back to sleep and dream of better things

Na wa o. Watappa niggaris dis?

Someone's dream is to meet Linda? Old man like this?? No ambitions anymore. I pity for Nigeria's future.



For a whole two years!



Imagine his post " she loved me, i loved her". Hahaha.



It is finished o jare!! 10 Likes

Like Play Woli Arole hv turn celebrity.

Lastest couple. Hahahaha

Stay clear man that's my bae

Recession has affected the Dreams of some Nigerians sha... How can this small thing be someone's dream......If you now see Brock Lesnar nko or Van damme. Better try and Meet Jesus....

Hahahahha Arole is high lol

Nawa 4 this guy, meeting Linda na dream com tru..?

Linda is really pretty, even with little make up�

Good

LOL. OH GAD 1 Like

Popular indeed



Olodo 1 Like

MY DREAMS WILL COME TRUE.

Why is he laughing like co-ck ? 3 Likes 3 Shares