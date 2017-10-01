₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 11:10 AM
|Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 6:24am
Popular comedian was happy after she met his long time dream Linda Ikeji. He said his dreams comes to reality by meeting with his long time crush.
He even shades don Jazzy telling him he now has Linda Ikeji. Lol
Gist via :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/do-come-true-comedian-arole.html?m=0
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 6:25am
Lol.... Donjazzy go catch u
See more adorable pictures of them here >>>http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/10/do-come-true-comedian-arole.html?m=0
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 6:28am
Ordinary Men are scared of, and worship successful women. Don't be an ordinary man
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Kamelot77(m): 6:32am
Don jazzy is coming for ur head
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Yhelay: 7:01am
lol... Linda sabi put person o
she just put Arole, d guy fi pay her bills!?
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by okonja(m): 10:43am
Hurray
1 Like
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:44am
Ok
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by jaxxy(m): 10:44am
Wats dat guy carrying on his face? A jungle?
1 Like
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Bisjosh(f): 10:44am
This Arole needs to take it easy with his smile.
His lips are gigantic and it gives me a scare when he smiles
Dont quote me pls im still frightened
4 Likes
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:44am
Kiki Osibanjo and soberdrunk 2018
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by emmyw(m): 10:45am
Mtcheeeew
Like Seriously!
Should I Fry Beans Ni?
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by NeeKlaus: 10:45am
This Linda Ikeji is fine shaa.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by deafeyez: 10:46am
Guy man smile no get part two.
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by bamix95(m): 10:46am
Funny man
Better go back to sleep and dream of better things
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:46am
Na wa o. Watappa niggaris dis?
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by ScotFree(m): 10:46am
Someone's dream is to meet Linda? Old man like this?? No ambitions anymore. I pity for Nigeria's future.
For a whole two years!
Imagine his post " she loved me, i loved her". Hahaha.
It is finished o jare!!
10 Likes
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by ifewise(m): 10:46am
Like Play Woli Arole hv turn celebrity.
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Queendoncom(f): 10:47am
Lastest couple. Hahahaha
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by EzeJustme(m): 10:47am
Stay clear man that's my bae
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Nairalane: 10:47am
Recession has affected the Dreams of some Nigerians sha... How can this small thing be someone's dream......If you now see Brock Lesnar nko or Van damme. Better try and Meet Jesus....
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by johnodago: 10:48am
Kamelot77:
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by hezy4real01(m): 10:49am
Hahahahha Arole is high lol
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by jahbiz: 10:49am
Nawa 4 this guy, meeting Linda na dream com tru..?
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Angelinastto(f): 10:50am
Linda is really pretty, even with little make up�
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by stillondmatter: 10:50am
Good
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:50am
ScotFree:I tire walahi
2 Likes
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by EddyNumerouno(m): 10:50am
ScotFree:
2 Likes
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by ferizi: 10:50am
LOL. OH GAD
1 Like
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Mouthgag: 10:51am
Popular indeed
Olodo
1 Like
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:51am
MY DREAMS WILL COME TRUE.
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 10:52am
Why is he laughing like co-ck ?
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woli Arole Meets Linda Ikeja (Photo) by Proffdada: 10:52am
K
i'm dreaming of managing a business empire
