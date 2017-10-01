₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
(photo) Zambia Fans Wants FIFA To Order Match Against Nigeria Replayed by Guiderlaurel: 7:59am
Some disgruntled fans of the Chipolopolo of Zambia have called on the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to order a replay of the match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria which they lost 1-0 on Saturday 90minutesgoal.com reports.
90minutesgoal.com caught up with Stephen Eruaga and Kundah Pandawe, who are key members of the Zambian Supporters club shortly after the match in Uyo.
We are heading back to Zambia to work out modalities on how to present our case to FIFA for justice to be carried out. We scored a good goal and the decision of the referee did not help matters. Stephen Eruaga said
An aggrieved Kundah Pandawe could not hide his disappointment for referee Joshua Bondo's decision to cancel Augustine Mulenga's goal in the 24th minute.
Mulenga's goal is a clear goal which could have stood, referee Bondo's decision changed and affected this game for us. If Senegal can get justice, then the Chipolopolo can also get. We are the Copper bullet, !!! yes we are the Copper bullet, an aggrieved Kundah Pandawe concluded.
FIFA recently ordered a replay of the World Cup qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal after the referee awarded a penalty for a nonexistent handball.
The referee Joseph Lamptey was banned for life due to his obvious match manipulation.
Re: (photo) Zambia Fans Wants FIFA To Order Match Against Nigeria Replayed by SuperSuave(m): 8:04am
Medicine after death
Re: (photo) Zambia Fans Wants FIFA To Order Match Against Nigeria Replayed by anuoluwapo884: 8:16am
Jonzing people even if we play am over and over again they won't see draw them lose for Zambia come they build hope for Uyo
Re: (photo) Zambia Fans Wants FIFA To Order Match Against Nigeria Replayed by hacmond(m): 8:30am
..never..this is not happening ..
jokers everywhere!!! that goal was a clear offside. e
It was a clear offside
Blood of Jubrin from sudan!!
May "Operation Egwu Eke" fall on the Zambians with full gravitational force.
... Sore losers
Lol
Awon ode people
it was a clear off side na, anyways it zambia and maybe they follow the bias commentary of super sport on radio
kheart:
tell dem o
Ipob piglets must be a descendants of Zambia, they are too confused and clueless
Unfortunately, FIFA has set the wrong precedent in ordering a replaty of the SA-Senegal tie.
Thus anyone with any kind of grievance will feel they need justice.
Apparently the mistake made in disallowing the goal isn't enough to invalidate the tie, since the SA-Senegal tie appeared to be heavily one-sided in terms of officiating.
Even the red line drawn on the picture above clearly shows it was an offside
Zambians should accept defeat in the spirit of Fair Play.
even Zambia want replay see them thicker body
Ode lawon eleyi sha
Only dem go go play for Sambisa forest
Not an offside.
