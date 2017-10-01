



According to Zambian Observe, Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga says a group of people emerged from a white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 and maliciously damaged two roofing sheets with stones.



Katanga says the group accused N’gonga of missing scoring chances that crashed Zambia’s hopes of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



She said police had launched a manhunt and a case of malicious damage to property has been opened.



N’gonga’s mother Charity told Muvi TV news that she feared for her life when she heard another person threaten to destroy the house completely.



Nigeria became the first African team to qualify for the global showpiece courtesy of Alex Iwobi’s second half strike at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.



