|Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Techknowng: 10:43am
The family home of Power Dynamos striker Alex N’gonga, in Chimwemwe in Kitwe has been attacked by thugs following Zambia’s 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their 2018 World Cup qualifier match in Uyo on Saturday.
According to Zambian Observe, Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga says a group of people emerged from a white Toyota Landcruiser ACC 5492 and maliciously damaged two roofing sheets with stones.
Katanga says the group accused N’gonga of missing scoring chances that crashed Zambia’s hopes of qualifying to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
She said police had launched a manhunt and a case of malicious damage to property has been opened.
N’gonga’s mother Charity told Muvi TV news that she feared for her life when she heard another person threaten to destroy the house completely.
Nigeria became the first African team to qualify for the global showpiece courtesy of Alex Iwobi’s second half strike at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Techknowng: 10:47am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Tolexander: 10:51am
What is the problem with these Zambians?
What if Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Sani Kaita were their players, what would they do to them?
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by michresa(m): 10:57am
let them know that it pays to be a fan and not a fanatics,,,,
there's always another time.
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by kagari: 10:58am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Handsomebeing(m): 10:58am
Too bad. Reminds of of Escobar after 1994 World Cup.
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by ORIJIN201(m): 10:58am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by kenzysmith: 10:58am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by obawinner(m): 10:58am
Tolexander:they would have "pablo-escobared" them to the great beyond.
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by baski92(m): 10:59am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Viserion: 10:59am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by faorex(m): 11:01am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Anijay1212(m): 11:01am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Gentlevin: 11:02am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by senatorabe: 11:03am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by Sheun001(m): 11:04am
|Re: Zambia Striker Attacked After Failing To Qualify For World Cup by tandiffer: 11:09am
