₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,435 members, 3,842,031 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 03:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo (7095 Views)
Nurse Stabs Husband To Death In Lagos / Man Stabs His Mother To Death In Ogun State Over Food(Graphic Photos) / Daughter Of General Treasurer Of Assemblies Of God Killed Over Offering Money (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by emma321: 11:13am
The Imo State Police Command, Umeneke Division has arrested an Assemblies of God pastor, Esom Jehovah, for allegedly stabbing a trainee nurse to death.
The victim identified as Callista, approached the pastor over a missing phone battery and charger she was given to charge.
An eye-witness told Sun that a boy in the compound gave the deceased a phone battery and charger to assist him recharge but Pastor Esom Jehovah’s first daughter stole the items which were later found in her custody five days after.
”The Pastor reacted angrily to the allegation against his daughter and beat up the deceased before his daughter went and picked a kitchen knife and stuck it deep into her back while her father held her down.”
It was gathered that the 21-year-old daughter is currently on the run, while the Pastor who almost fled after stabbing the deceased with the knife was arrested by the police.
The corpse has been deposited at the Holy Rosary Hospital morgue in the state.
Details : http://anstalk.com/assemblies-god-pastor-allegedly-stabs-nurse-death/
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by greatnaija01: 11:15am
chai another pastor...
2 Likes
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by shunletsam(m): 11:17am
chai
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by maryjan8(f): 2:38pm
Too bad
2 Likes
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by Florblu(f): 2:38pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa.
The judgement day will be so eventful.
#Anticipating
3 Likes
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:39pm
The Pastor reacted angrily to the allegation against his daughter and beat up the deceased before his daughter went and picked a kitchen knife and stuck it deep into her back while her father held her down.
are these not pastor preaching good deeds
why i still never visit church since i was born
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by rossyc(f): 2:39pm
Nawao
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by pmc01(m): 2:39pm
I don't understand this country and her people... How did killing become this acceptable an option for settling squabbles?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by madridguy(m): 2:39pm
Mad people everywhere. Since the man cannot control his anger then let him cool off in inbox.
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by TEYA: 2:40pm
Kai!
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by Fuckadict(m): 2:40pm
g
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by besticality: 2:40pm
Too bad
2 Likes
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by spinster(f): 2:40pm
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by highchief1: 2:41pm
Florblu:if u don't no what to write don't just write stupid girl
2 Likes
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by greatjoshy(m): 2:41pm
this is really bad.... i wonder why people are being used by the devil to spoil God`s name.
i condemn this wicked act
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by MVLOX(m): 2:41pm
Wicked world pple
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by Yourskills(m): 2:41pm
Come to the lords chosen...the mini heaven...For real freedom...thank me later
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by fabulousfortune(m): 2:41pm
Hope she didn't die
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by JON01: 2:42pm
You born thief n murderer as Pikin call yo self pastor... Please what are you preaching sire?
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by ObamaOsama: 2:42pm
a man and his daughter kill someone, why calling church name put inside. just Rubbish the innocent church abi
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by TeamSimple(m): 2:42pm
Terrorist .
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by Iyelinkonomilo(m): 2:42pm
Which kind wahala b dis one na. Ordinary ba3 n charger don rub d shine of a pastor for mud.
Mtcheew.
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by franksam2009: 2:43pm
all these southwest Christians sef !!!! mthceew
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by bestman09(m): 2:43pm
Nigerian bloggers sha! This happened more than 2 years ago.
These are the links to the story.
https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=12&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwix4vq41uPWAhVBPFAKHS6fA_oQFghWMAs&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nairaland.com%2F2305798%2Fpastors-daughter-stabs-nurse-death&usg=AOvVaw16xcDJpMAqp7n3ZsqYda6x
https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=10&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwix4vq41uPWAhVBPFAKHS6fA_oQFghKMAk&url=http%3A%2F%2Fhotnaijanews.com%2F2015%2F05%2F10%2Fassemblies-of-god-pastor-daughter-killed-nurse-in-ngor-okpala-imo-state-over-stolen-phone-battery%2F&usg=AOvVaw20N-M9o1HvvbPK_d8jQrwn
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by Yourskills(m): 2:43pm
highchief1:unstupid boy
1 Like
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by muller101(m): 2:43pm
And they will be forming saints.
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by davillian(m): 2:44pm
1
|Re: Assemblies Of God Pastor & His Daughter Stab Nurse To Death In Imo by muller101(m): 2:44pm
Florblu:depends where u will be thrown into.
1 Like
Face Of The Most Wanted MMM Fraudster Uncovered / Two Nigerian Drug Peddlers Arrested In India / Crime Section Complaints Thread
Viewing this topic: uyigwenosa, NPComplete, Lebb, airforcee007, drbamkumo(m), sinky55(m), Momsietwins, futurevizi, luckydion(m), Falexbaba1, otunbaloja, Jennifer300, czar911, jW16, Bolo24, LionDeLeo, Krisstopher(m), WiseFool2(m), Phamoxy(m), moshood44(m), softclickppc(m), Creamybabe(f), Injiggerwolf(m), webbro007(m), olayaki(m), skintus, doubletop, denisopapa, harrysteeze, annie74(f), zeus2412(m), zerozeroseven(m), favelexzy(m), Pat081, Dexmars(m), Willie2015, ceeroh(m), Popoola1960, smd837(m), laotech, Twista0(m), MizAijay(f), KingCassy(m), Horlami3370 and 110 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16