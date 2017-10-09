₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by kidap: 7:44pm
Making the rounds lately is news that she allegedly dated a 70-yr-old Dr Fadeyi. Toke Makinwa has stated that she won’t be reacting to it – She says she can’t battle the world for honey, get it and then wanna lose it.
The OAP and award-winning author wrote via her IG page that she won’t be addressing the now viral issue! Her fans are confused as they want her to come clean and clear her name;
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Hardewarlee(m): 9:23pm
FTC as usual
Wetin concerns dem nah huh ? People cannot see and keep shut . Na to cho cho cho into everybody personal life.
My dear na you get your body , If you like date Old Older Oldest or Even Young Younger Youngest ..... Who cares ? Na your life ....
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Neochemist: 9:25pm
Nigerians like cutting themselves down.
French President married his teacher who's more than 40 years older than him. And nobody made a fuss about that
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by OsuGanja(m): 9:25pm
How is this news?
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by JoshMedia(m): 9:25pm
Ok, have heard you
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by buygala(m): 9:25pm
OK...
Let me just reserve this space to type RIP when oga Doctor's wife finds her and murders her
Then, instead of asking whether she really was dating the doctor or not, we will just assume she was and thus met her proper Waterloo .. .. Shebi she is saying we should take whatever assumptions we want and run with it... .
Tonto has rushed and liked the comment... . Birds of a feather fvck together
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by jobaltol: 9:25pm
... like if you believe Toke dey carry aristo..
Share if you believe the man na toke's helper
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by bayocanny: 9:25pm
Nothing concern me
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by mrlaw93(m): 9:25pm
I wish u could see the expression on my face. Even if the man is 90yrs old, i don't care
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by hackman34: 9:25pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by modelmike7(m): 9:25pm
Her fans are confused as they want her to come clean and clear her name;.........
her fans confused?
What kinda jobless and useless fans are those?!
wetin concern them with whoever she dates??!!
smh!
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Proffdada: 9:25pm
K
it's her life but she shouldn't start giving stupid tips on dating old men
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Codes151(m): 9:25pm
E no concern me
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Bowwow11(m): 9:26pm
OK o
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by iamdapsyj(m): 9:26pm
This babe always in the news on nairaland
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by UduMgbo1: 9:26pm
useless prostitute
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by blessedweapon(m): 9:26pm
Abeg how is this news?
If she like, make she date Methuselah, na anybody business?
Straight outta bleeps biko
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:26pm
1.To the haters saying this kind of news isn't news, wait until you become a celebrity. Celebrities all over the have their lives broadcasted on media, so get use to it.
2. Those calling her a prostitute should show their evidence or remain silent forever. You are only pained because of her success. Weak men hate independent women because they can't believe women can do without men. Even if she sells sex, prostitution is a profession and it is her body not yours.
3. Those shaming her lightened skin should swear that she doesn't look good. After it's all for our eyes only. Why hating as if she agreed to date you when she was darker and then late bleached her skin to piss you off..lol.
4. Even if she is in love with a 100 year old man it is her choice. You should be happy she found romance in such an old man, shows you she has the capacity to love. Love is blind.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Egein(m): 9:26pm
Hugh Hefner is dead. That's all.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by obo389(m): 9:26pm
Oya I don see the picsure
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by segebase(m): 9:26pm
x
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by chloride6: 9:26pm
Lol .
Is it not within Constitutional limits to date your father's mate..
Ride on joor
After dating a 70 yr old man, dump him and go for a 700 year old man.
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Naughtytboy: 9:26pm
Fuckin a 70 'yrs old dick, i give up
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by OyiboOyibo: 9:27pm
wat's d meaning
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Danielzane: 9:27pm
Media this days is capable of confusing even the owners of the news
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Padrino707(m): 9:27pm
abeg na she sabi
how is this girl even popular self??
I only knew her after the divorce
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by Aristocrat1011(m): 9:27pm
FTC.. Thank You Jesus, First Time!! Since The Person Above Me Didnt Say poo
|Re: Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum by oluebubeneo(f): 9:28pm
She's has a point
