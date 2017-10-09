Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa And 70-Year-Old Dr Fadeyi Are Rumored To Be Dating As OAP Keeps Mum (7996 Views)

The OAP and award-winning author wrote via her IG page that she won’t be addressing the now viral issue! Her fans are confused as they want her to come clean and clear her name;





FTC as usual



Wetin concerns dem nah huh ? People cannot see and keep shut . Na to cho cho cho into everybody personal life.



My dear na you get your body , If you like date Old Older Oldest or Even Young Younger Youngest ..... Who cares ? Na your life .... 6 Likes

Nigerians like cutting themselves down.

French President married his teacher who's more than 40 years older than him. And nobody made a fuss about that 2 Likes

How is this news? 9 Likes

Ok, have heard you



Just check my signature





Let me just reserve this space to type RIP when oga Doctor's wife finds her and murders her



Then, instead of asking whether she really was dating the doctor or not, we will just assume she was and thus met her proper Waterloo .. .. Shebi she is saying we should take whatever assumptions we want and run with it... .



... like if you believe Toke dey carry aristo..



Share if you believe the man na toke's helper 4 Likes 1 Share

Nothing concern me

I wish u could see the expression on my face. Even if the man is 90yrs old, i don't care



Her fans are confused as they want her to come clean and clear her name;.........



her fans confused?

What kinda jobless and useless fans are those?!

wetin concern them with whoever she dates??!!

smh! 9 Likes 1 Share

it's her life but she shouldn't start giving stupid tips on dating old men

E no concern me

This babe always in the news on nairaland

useless prostitute



If she like, make she date Methuselah, na anybody business?





1.To the haters saying this kind of news isn't news, wait until you become a celebrity. Celebrities all over the have their lives broadcasted on media, so get use to it.



2. Those calling her a prostitute should show their evidence or remain silent forever. You are only pained because of her success. Weak men hate independent women because they can't believe women can do without men. Even if she sells sex, prostitution is a profession and it is her body not yours.



3. Those shaming her lightened skin should swear that she doesn't look good. After it's all for our eyes only. Why hating as if she agreed to date you when she was darker and then late bleached her skin to piss you off..lol.



4. Even if she is in love with a 100 year old man it is her choice. You should be happy she found romance in such an old man, shows you she has the capacity to love. Love is blind. 3 Likes

Hugh Hefner is dead. That's all.

Oya I don see the picsure 1 Like

Lol .



Is it not within Constitutional limits to date your father's mate..





Ride on joor



After dating a 70 yr old man, dump him and go for a 700 year old man.

Fuckin a 70 'yrs old dick, i give up 2 Likes

Media this days is capable of confusing even the owners of the news 1 Like

abeg na she sabi



how is this girl even popular self??



I only knew her after the divorce

FTC.. Thank You Jesus, First Time!! Since The Person Above Me Didnt Say poo