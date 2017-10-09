

As Nigeria Joins the rest of the world to mark and celebrate excellent customer service, Abuja played host to a plethora of professionals in various sectors of service at the 2017 Nigerian Customer Experience Management Conference which was the fifth edition.

Nigeria Customer service Awards (NCSA) is a strategic move to applaud companies who have been dogged in proffering excellent service in their various sectors to Nigerians. ‎

This is been done by extensive research(Mystery shopping) which the touch point includes - Company service or product process,Staff attitude,Ambiance,Turn around time,product and services knowledge.,the research research covers five region and the report was presented to the winners to see where they perform better and where they also need to worked on, bellow is the winners list:

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPANIES IN NIGERIA 2017

Zenith Bank - Best in Banking and Finance

Total Nigeria - Best in Oil and Gas

DHL - Best in Courier service

Wakanow - Travel and Tour

Berger paint - Best in painting product and services

Airtel - Best in Telecoms

Halogen security - Best in security services

Stanbic Ibtc pension - Best in Pension Fund administrator

Leadway Assurance - Best in Insurance services

Dana air - Best in Local Airline Services

VFS global - Best in Visa Processing

Peoples TV - Most promising Television station

Konga.com - Best in E-commerce

FBN Mortgage - Best in Mortgage Bank

Sifax - Best in Logistics Service

HealthPlus - Best in Pharmaceutical Store‎



The Conference was themed: Customer Experience Management in Nigeria. It had as key speakers Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike, Miriam Jackson-Alero, Ijeoma Okeke Victor Oshadare and Aliyu ilias as they emphasized on the importance of customer journey mapping and touchpoint,customer engagement, the 21st century Contact centres and the use of data in promoting customer experience and loyalty to Service providers.

Customer experience management expert and convener of the Customer Experience Management Conference Dr. Aliyu Ilias opines that excellent service does not happen by chance. It is however, a result of an organisation’s deliberate and strategic design.

Kelechi Erondu and kelechi Emmanuel okeke Were awarded as the 2017/2018 Nigeria customer service Ambassadors for their immense role in promoting customer service and consumer rights in their communities.

The 2018 edition is scheduled to hold on the 4th of October in Lagos, Nigeria.

