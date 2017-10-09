₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,381 members, 3,845,518 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 09:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award (1325 Views)
Zenith Bank Blocks Customer For Complaining About Their Services (Photos) / Foreign Payments With Naira ATM Cards Suspended By Zenith Bank / Zenith Bank Charged Me This For A 5Dollar Transaction *pix Attached**** (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by AlexReports(m): 12:16pm On Oct 10
As Nigeria Joins the rest of the world to mark and celebrate excellent customer service, Abuja played host to a plethora of professionals in various sectors of service at the 2017 Nigerian Customer Experience Management Conference which was the fifth edition.
Nigeria Customer service Awards (NCSA) is a strategic move to applaud companies who have been dogged in proffering excellent service in their various sectors to Nigerians.
This is been done by extensive research(Mystery shopping) which the touch point includes - Company service or product process,Staff attitude,Ambiance,Turn around time,product and services knowledge.,the research research covers five region and the report was presented to the winners to see where they perform better and where they also need to worked on, bellow is the winners list:
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE COMPANIES IN NIGERIA 2017
Zenith Bank - Best in Banking and Finance
Total Nigeria - Best in Oil and Gas
DHL - Best in Courier service
Wakanow - Travel and Tour
Berger paint - Best in painting product and services
Airtel - Best in Telecoms
Halogen security - Best in security services
Stanbic Ibtc pension - Best in Pension Fund administrator
Leadway Assurance - Best in Insurance services
Dana air - Best in Local Airline Services
VFS global - Best in Visa Processing
Peoples TV - Most promising Television station
Konga.com - Best in E-commerce
FBN Mortgage - Best in Mortgage Bank
Sifax - Best in Logistics Service
HealthPlus - Best in Pharmaceutical Store
The Conference was themed: Customer Experience Management in Nigeria. It had as key speakers Chiamaka Ugo-Obidike, Miriam Jackson-Alero, Ijeoma Okeke Victor Oshadare and Aliyu ilias as they emphasized on the importance of customer journey mapping and touchpoint,customer engagement, the 21st century Contact centres and the use of data in promoting customer experience and loyalty to Service providers.
Customer experience management expert and convener of the Customer Experience Management Conference Dr. Aliyu Ilias opines that excellent service does not happen by chance. It is however, a result of an organisation’s deliberate and strategic design.
Kelechi Erondu and kelechi Emmanuel okeke Were awarded as the 2017/2018 Nigeria customer service Ambassadors for their immense role in promoting customer service and consumer rights in their communities.
The 2018 edition is scheduled to hold on the 4th of October in Lagos, Nigeria.
communities.http://www.alexreports.info/2017/10/impressive-zenith-banktotal-nigeria.html?m=0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by AlexReports(m): 12:18pm On Oct 10
@alexreports
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by handsomeclouds(m): 8:51am
Modified
Congrats to all of them.
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by kay29000(m): 8:52am
I don't use Zenith Bank so I can't say how good or bad their customer service is. But I think Airtel does deserve the best customer service award in the telecommunication sector. Their response time is quite swift compared to other networks.
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by dgr8truth(m): 8:55am
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by nevachange(f): 8:58am
Zenith bak wey server no dey always work. All this award gan
Follow my weightloss journey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZC4oTbamQw
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by MykLANNY(m): 8:58am
getting to the top soonest
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by mayze: 8:58am
handsomeclouds:So because a lady was sent to represent a company to pick up an award has automatically made her a slut? ll u like if same is said of your mum or sister...Reason before u type somtyms..Everything in life is not about sex...
2 Likes
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Dollabiz: 9:01am
Really
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Sleekydee(m): 9:01am
go Healthplus....we rock.
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by handsomeclouds(m): 9:03am
mayze:How does my comment affect your life cycle? Fuck_ off my mention fuckstard
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by noscarn91(m): 9:05am
Sleekydee:i always like it when pawns like us use the word "we" when our respective companies achieve some significant success, like we have a share in the cumulative profits of the company, the paradox of life , lol.
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:05am
Wow this is Good! I hope they continue with this yearly.
It will help in knowing the company to deal with.
For instance up till today I use to think Glo is the best in customer service but reading other people's comment on Airtel is making me have a rethink.
There is no advert better than customer's satisfaction!
VFS global - Best in Visa Processing
The one on my mind lol
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Saifullah01: 9:06am
TOTAL I know are becoming innovative theses days, for one I can withdraw cash using 737 in their stations avoiding long queues at bank atms
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by menacity(m): 9:06am
Sleekydee Good Morning, Do You Work With Health Plus?
Sleekydee:.
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by symbianDON(m): 9:11am
except customer service has taken on a new meaning, I don't understand how exactly zenith bank with her haughty looking, arrogant and highly opinionated staff deserve any iota of award.
1 Like
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by dingbang(m): 9:12am
FIRST BANK, FIRST IN MORTGAGE BANNKING... YESS!!!!!!
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Sleekydee(m): 9:13am
menacity:
yup I do
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Hantonia(f): 9:13am
Zenith Bank Ke Dat Bank Is So Useles Smal Even D Workers Re Ntin 2 Write Hme Abt On Several Occasion Customers Wil Be Sent Outsdy Sayin D Bank Is 2 Crowdy Only 4 D So Caled Bankers Be Gistin While The Queue Is Smetin Else U Cant Even Beg Sme One Close 2 D Line 2 Help U Pay In Dey Wil Return It Der Customer Service Is Poor
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by Sleekydee(m): 9:15am
noscarn91:
I don't feel like a pawn, customers satisfaction is key to my work scope
|Re: Zenith Bank, Total Nigeria, Healthplus Bag 2017 Nigeria Customer Service Award by GideonIdaboh(f): 9:27am
Ojoro. It should've been given to access bank
(0) (Reply)
Investors Are Needed In Clothing Production / Any Idea Of How Much To Open An Event Center (party Hall) In Ib Or Lagos? / Who Knows This Guy, Ilonze Nnamdi?
Viewing this topic: suavetony(m), AdesuyiVictor, Ekinematics, dotbaba86(m), gaflord, arinze2015, Tee99(m), viadik, ernie1234(m), adewuyia2014(m), Ninii(f), Friday1993(m), Wiseandtrue(f), Lawrenzium2k3(m), abilemi(m), Millichamp(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21