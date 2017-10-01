₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 12:35pm
Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her IG page to celebrate teen actress, Regina Daniels who is a year older today.
Sharing the photo above, She wrote;
"I remember the first time I carried this Big Baby of mine....Mum is what she calls Me and Yes,She is my Child.....@regina.daniels
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 12:35pm
Happy Birthday!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by edoboy33(m): 12:58pm
16th birthday again?
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by IamProdigy: 1:05pm
Am I the only one noticing that people now have .
" Age Carry-Over "
7 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Kobicove(m): 2:02pm
I thought she finally moved to age 17 this morning...
Alas I was wrong, she's back to her perpetual age of 16 years
4 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by iamleumas: 2:02pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by iamleumas: 2:03pm
Wow
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by ShitHead: 2:03pm
Let me wish her another happy 16th birthday in advance for 2018. After all, everyone my age is older than me...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Cajal: 2:04pm
So this is a news.....
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Yonce: 2:04pm
She's still 16?
It appears her colleagues have no idea what her real age is.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Benjom(m): 2:04pm
Aunty Mercy, the lady has confessed she's now 17 now
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by stobery(m): 2:04pm
Atlast!
She don add one year after 4yrs of being 16
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:04pm
Op said 17, Mercy said 16.
Thank God I'm not the only one that is confused about this girl's age
Any which way, today na your birthday. Happy birthday smallie, I wish you a long and fulfilling career. Cheers
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by MRSoftapples(m): 2:05pm
hmmm sixteen with a body of a lady in her 20s,,, well its her football age.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Cajal: 2:05pm
So this is news.....
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by free2ryhme: 2:05pm
Yomzzyblog:
happy birthday
make she enjoy herself jare
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Pascalberry(m): 2:05pm
16 since last 2yrs
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by free2ryhme: 2:05pm
stobery:
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by columbus007(m): 2:06pm
Ok.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by arodavoo(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by free2ryhme: 2:06pm
Pascalberry:
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by mcayomind(m): 2:06pm
all dis yeyebrities celebrate everything nowadays.......
meanwhile \
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Lollyt(f): 2:06pm
Happy birthday sweet 16 �
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Jagermeister(m): 2:06pm
This mumu girl no dey pass 17 years?
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Naughtytboy: 2:07pm
I want this girl to be my spiritual wife,, Pls come and be bleeping me in my dreams Pls
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by MrIrohKenedy: 2:08pm
which one be sixteen again
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by muller101(m): 2:09pm
Getting to 18 will take her 5yrs
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Weselion(m): 2:09pm
She fine
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Weselion(m): 2:10pm
muller101:You bad
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Naughtytboy: 2:10pm
[quote author=free2ryhme post=61286489][/quote]Bros comot time for the meme na
|Re: Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday by Adaumunocha(f): 2:10pm
She celebrate her birthday every month?
