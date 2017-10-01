Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson Celebrates Regina Daniels 17th Birthday (4238 Views)

Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her IG page to celebrate teen actress, Regina Daniels who is a year older today.



Sharing the photo above, She wrote;



"I remember the first time I carried this Big Baby of mine....Mum is what she calls Me and Yes,She is my Child.....@regina.daniels

"Happy 16th Birthday Princess .....You are so sweet,Respectful and Hard working....Aunty Rita, you did a great job here...LLNP.....party loading ......"





Happy Birthday!!

16th birthday again? 1 Like





" Age Carry-Over " Am I the only one noticing that people now have ." Age Carry-Over " 7 Likes





Alas I was wrong, she's back to her perpetual age of 16 years I thought she finally moved to age 17 this morning...Alas I was wrong, she's back to her perpetual age of 16 years 4 Likes



Wow

Let me wish her another happy 16th birthday in advance for 2018. After all, everyone my age is older than me... 3 Likes 1 Share

So this is a news.....

She's still 16?



It appears her colleagues have no idea what her real age is.

Aunty Mercy, the lady has confessed she's now 17 now



She don add one year after 4yrs of being 16 Atlast!She don add one year after 4yrs of being 16



Thank God I'm not the only one that is confused about this girl's age





Any which way, today na your birthday. Happy birthday smallie, I wish you a long and fulfilling career. Cheers Op said 17, Mercy said 16.Thank God I'm not the only one that is confused about this girl's ageAny which way, today na your birthday. Happy birthday smallie, I wish you a long and fulfilling career. Cheers

hmmm sixteen with a body of a lady in her 20s,,, well its her football age.

So this is news.....

happy birthday



make she enjoy herself jare happy birthdaymake she enjoy herself jare

16 since last 2yrs

stobery:

Atlast!

She don add one year after 4yrs of being 16

Ok.

Pascalberry:

16 since last 2yrs :b :b 1 Like

all dis yeyebrities celebrate everything nowadays.......

Happy birthday sweet 16 �

This mumu girl no dey pass 17 years?

I want this girl to be my spiritual wife,, Pls come and be bleeping me in my dreams Pls 1 Like



which one be sixteen again which one be sixteen again

Getting to 18 will take her 5yrs 1 Like

She fine

muller101:

Getting to 18 will take her 5yrs You bad You bad

[quote author=free2ryhme post=61286489][/quote]Bros comot time for the meme na