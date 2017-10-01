Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death (20887 Views)

Read below!





''The Abiodun family confirms the tragic and regrettable demise of our beloved son, Olugbemiga.

We know there are many questions as to how or why such tragedy would happen to such great individual but still, God is in control.

The past few days have been most trying for the family. We are saddened by his demise but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around the world.



Olugbemiga has touched so many people on so many different levels during his short life but few had the pleasure of truly knowing him.

He was a down to earth, generous, kind-hearted, idealist and selfless individual who was extremely inspirational to many.

The family hereby, pleads with the public to disregard insinuations being peddled by certain sections of the media about the actual cause of our son’s death.



An official result of the autopsy conducted will be made available as soon as it is ready. Until then, we urge everyone to kindly respect our family’s need to grieve and come to terms with our loss privately.



We remain humble as parents and a family, among several around the world who are bereaved via the tragic loss of a child.

It is never easy to come to terms with the heart-wrenching and enduring agony that accompanies the death of a loved son.

But our family will forever treasure memories of the extremely joyous days spent with Olugbemiga, prior to his demise. Those precious memories will stay with us forever. We are privileged to have some of his amazing, magic moments captured in our hearts.

To everyone who knew him, Olugbemiga was a son and man of immeasurable talent and promise. To those who knew him more personally, he was a consummate artiste and citizen of humanity. We knew him as a devoted son, a loyal and very generous brother and friend.

We treasure the outpouring of grief, empathy and love from unbelievably wonderful network of close friends in Nigeria and from around the world.



Families rarely experience such stirring warmth, compassion and support as have we, from every corner of the planet.

This has profoundly touched our hearts and lives. We are eternally grateful.

At this moment however, we respectfully request the worldwide media to allow us time to grieve privately, without the intrusions associated with press and photography.



Seye Abiodun



For the family..





Hmmmm

Hmmmm

Rip dude

Olu is gone niyen o 2 Likes

.

Live like there's no tomorrow. 5 Likes

God help us..

My Condolences to the Family.... Especially the mum.... can't imagine the pain she will be going thru....

Having said dt, let those of us who are Alive Amend our ways... Return to The ALMIGHTY GOD... Dts the only way to make Heaven...

No matter how good a man/Woman, without JESUS CHRIST, it's a mere philanthropist exercise... CONFESSING YOUR SINS ,ACCEPTING JESUS AS YOUR LORD AND LIVING A LIFE FOR JESUS ALONE IS WHAT GETS US HEAVEN... NOTHING ELSE... NO SHORT CUTS.... JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY..

There is no Salvation after Death..

Like I used to say,

If you Miss Heaven....

You Can't Miss Hell..... 59 Likes 2 Shares

To bad...rip bro

Drug drug drug... Na wa

This young life wasted, just like that... Na wa o... Say no to drugs

SUCH a young man. God knws best. may his gentle soul RiP

skelewu dj

Kai, la topic la misleading.

So all this horror movies we do see in movies happen in real life? Three tight friends died within a space of one week?

RIP DJ OLU. That your "SKELEWU" skit was the bomb back then.

It is not easy dealing with the loss of a loved one.

At least he died doing what he liked.

make dem dey release



na season of releasing be this make dem dey releasena season of releasing be this 1 Like

Going at that young age is darn right terrible... to think he's never coming back is more terrible. 1 Like

This is unfair. We are only hearing of DJ Olu. What about the IPOB youth that also died with him? May their souls RIP 4 Likes

Accept my condolence

Have u ever seen a negative biography of someone before? RIP DJ. 1 Like

flowers fall on you DJ OlU RIP 3 Likes 1 Share

say no to drugs say no to drugs

na igbo make akeem go gaga na igbo make akeem go gaga

hmm, RIP. God knows best. �