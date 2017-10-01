₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Bhelamblog: 1:51pm
Family of Late Davido's Friend DJ Olu has released an Official statement concerning the death of the 25year old, The Abiodun family in the statement said an Autopsy report is yet to be released, until then the media should let them grieve in silent..
Read below!
''The Abiodun family confirms the tragic and regrettable demise of our beloved son, Olugbemiga.
We know there are many questions as to how or why such tragedy would happen to such great individual but still, God is in control.
The past few days have been most trying for the family. We are saddened by his demise but we are comforted by the well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around the world.
Olugbemiga has touched so many people on so many different levels during his short life but few had the pleasure of truly knowing him.
He was a down to earth, generous, kind-hearted, idealist and selfless individual who was extremely inspirational to many.
The family hereby, pleads with the public to disregard insinuations being peddled by certain sections of the media about the actual cause of our son’s death.
An official result of the autopsy conducted will be made available as soon as it is ready. Until then, we urge everyone to kindly respect our family’s need to grieve and come to terms with our loss privately.
We remain humble as parents and a family, among several around the world who are bereaved via the tragic loss of a child.
It is never easy to come to terms with the heart-wrenching and enduring agony that accompanies the death of a loved son.
But our family will forever treasure memories of the extremely joyous days spent with Olugbemiga, prior to his demise. Those precious memories will stay with us forever. We are privileged to have some of his amazing, magic moments captured in our hearts.
To everyone who knew him, Olugbemiga was a son and man of immeasurable talent and promise. To those who knew him more personally, he was a consummate artiste and citizen of humanity. We knew him as a devoted son, a loyal and very generous brother and friend.
We treasure the outpouring of grief, empathy and love from unbelievably wonderful network of close friends in Nigeria and from around the world.
Families rarely experience such stirring warmth, compassion and support as have we, from every corner of the planet.
This has profoundly touched our hearts and lives. We are eternally grateful.
At this moment however, we respectfully request the worldwide media to allow us time to grieve privately, without the intrusions associated with press and photography.
Seye Abiodun
For the family..
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/davidos-friend-dj-olus-family-breaks.html
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by LUGBE: 1:53pm
Hmmmm
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:11pm
Hmmmm
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by deb303(f): 2:35pm
Rip dude
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by etzskillz(m): 2:57pm
Olu is gone niyen o
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Ayo4251(m): 4:00pm
.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by just2endowed: 4:01pm
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Adaumunocha(f): 4:01pm
Live like there's no tomorrow.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by slapandfall(m): 4:01pm
God help us..
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by bedspread: 4:01pm
My Condolences to the Family.... Especially the mum.... can't imagine the pain she will be going thru....
Having said dt, let those of us who are Alive Amend our ways... Return to The ALMIGHTY GOD... Dts the only way to make Heaven...
No matter how good a man/Woman, without JESUS CHRIST, it's a mere philanthropist exercise... CONFESSING YOUR SINS ,ACCEPTING JESUS AS YOUR LORD AND LIVING A LIFE FOR JESUS ALONE IS WHAT GETS US HEAVEN... NOTHING ELSE... NO SHORT CUTS.... JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY..
There is no Salvation after Death..
Like I used to say,
If you Miss Heaven....
You Can't Miss Hell.....
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by joystickextend1(m): 4:01pm
To bad...rip bro
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Franzinni: 4:02pm
Drug drug drug... Na wa
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Marvelous101: 4:02pm
This young life wasted, just like that... Na wa o... Say no to drugs
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by 4reala(m): 4:02pm
SUCH a young man. God knws best. may his gentle soul RiP
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:02pm
skelewu dj
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:02pm
Kai, la topic la misleading.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by chykmoni(m): 4:02pm
So all this horror movies we do see in movies happen in real life? Three tight friends died within a space of one week?
RIP DJ OLU. That your "SKELEWU" skit was the bomb back then.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Pavore9: 4:03pm
It is not easy dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by ShitHead: 4:03pm
At least he died doing what he liked.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by free2ryhme: 4:03pm
Bhelamblog:
make dem dey release
na season of releasing be this
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by emperor94(m): 4:04pm
Going at that young age is darn right terrible... to think he's never coming back is more terrible.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by nairavsdollars: 4:04pm
This is unfair. We are only hearing of DJ Olu. What about the IPOB youth that also died with him? May their souls RIP
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by xtremeTall(m): 4:04pm
Accept my condolence
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by muller101(m): 4:04pm
Have u ever seen a negative biography of someone before? RIP DJ.
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by Joseunlimited(f): 4:04pm
flowers fall on you DJ OlU RIP
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by free2ryhme: 4:04pm
Bhelamblog:
say no to drugs
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by free2ryhme: 4:05pm
Bhelamblog:
na igbo make akeem go gaga
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by abworld6deep(m): 4:05pm
hmm, RIP. God knows best. �
Re: DJ Olu Abiodun's Family Conducts Autopsy. Releases Statement On His Death by segchemical: 4:06pm
RIP
