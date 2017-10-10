Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) (10898 Views)

see some reactions below: nnamdi_zikoIf at all, okay o, “I want to go and steal o”, it’s now HENNESSY ? Of all things? Politicians stealing Nigeria’s money, how many heads do they have?



i_killzzThere’s no excuse for this behaviour from our security personnels. They stole, okay…. take the item back and call the police if may.. else, let them go. Nig has an anti jungle justice law so maybe they can sue the store.







bshizzle70bI know the law doesn’t do it’s job properly but we should cringe at the violence always on display in these kind of videos. Don’t forget that we’re not insulated as a Nation. Other countries watch these videos too. A tag of a nation of violent people does no one any good in Nigeria. Please don’t tell me that the criminals would do worse if the tables were turned. This shameful acts of extrajudicial violence has to be broken. It’s a yardstick of civilisation in my opinion.





This 2 Nigerian Guys Uche and Dominic have just received the beaten of their lives after they were caught red handed stealing 2 bottles of Hennessy last night, at Hubmart stores in Lagos

see some reactions below: 

nnamdi_ziko: If at all, okay o, "I want to go and steal o", it's now HENNESSY? Of all things? Politicians stealing Nigeria's money, how many heads do they have?

i_killzz: There's no excuse for this behaviour from our security personnels. They stole, okay…. take the item back and call the police if may.. else, let them go. Nig has an anti jungle justice law so maybe they can sue the store.

bshizzle70b: I know the law doesn't do it's job properly but we should cringe at the violence always on display in these kind of videos. Don't forget that we're not insulated as a Nation. Other countries watch these videos too. A tag of a nation of violent people does no one any good in Nigeria. Please don't tell me that the criminals would do worse if the tables were turned. This shameful acts of extrajudicial violence has to be broken. It's a yardstick of civilisation in my opinion.

Just to get high for how many hours tops? and impress people wey no even send you?



Oh my. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Awon wayray

Somebody bf 1 Like

UCHE 18 Likes



They should have stolen food



I would force them to drink 3 bottles of Hennessy each and they will be drunk for the rest of their lives 4 Likes

Very unserious human being

Them no see better thing steal

Those guys deserve to be castrated and thrown into the midst of heavily endowed ladies, like the lady below.



We would then, watch them cry for being on a mango tree with riped fruits, but can't eat because their mouths are sealed with super glue. 1 Like

Guys, but why?

Wizvic999:

my guy wan pop Hennessey for im new video my guy wan pop Hennessey for im new video 2 Likes

Good boys

Na wa oooooooo

Uche of the rising sun



how market Uche of the rising sunhow market 8 Likes

One of dem 'pepper them crew'

Of all the things in this world they chose to steal a bottle of spirit

Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner.

Gg

Warey

They want to party now God yaff katch dem.

By their flat heads they shall be known 4 Likes 1 Share

henessy na dis two go steal hahha how much be henny for market wey dem no fit buy

And mayweather just displayed his cachement of wines!! 1 Like





mumu people

Evil boys from m potopoto republic. Dey wanna get high and come online and brag how dey developed lagos.IPOBARECRIMINALS Evil boys from m potopoto republic. Dey wanna get high and come online and brag how dey developed lagos.IPOBARECRIMINALS 4 Likes 1 Share

he be like say den dey craze Sha. how do they expect steal a bottle. Tramadol see wat ya cause ooo 2 Likes 1 Share