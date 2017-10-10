₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Wizvic999: 2:18pm
This 2 Nigerian Guys Uche and Dominic have just received the beaten of their lives after they were caught red handed stealing 2 bottles of Hennessy last night, at Hubmart stores in Lagos
see some reactions below: nnamdi_zikoIf at all, okay o, “I want to go and steal o”, it’s now HENNESSY? Of all things? Politicians stealing Nigeria’s money, how many heads do they have?
i_killzzThere’s no excuse for this behaviour from our security personnels. They stole, okay…. take the item back and call the police if may.. else, let them go. Nig has an anti jungle justice law so maybe they can sue the store.
bshizzle70bI know the law doesn’t do it’s job properly but we should cringe at the violence always on display in these kind of videos. Don’t forget that we’re not insulated as a Nation. Other countries watch these videos too. A tag of a nation of violent people does no one any good in Nigeria. Please don’t tell me that the criminals would do worse if the tables were turned. This shameful acts of extrajudicial violence has to be broken. It’s a yardstick of civilisation in my opinion.
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by otimothy(m): 2:20pm
Just to get high for how many hours tops? and impress people wey no even send you?
Oh my.
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 2:28pm
Awon wayray
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by wahles(m): 2:35pm
Somebody bf
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by haywire07(m): 2:37pm
UCHE
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 4:19pm
They should have stolen food
I would force them to drink 3 bottles of Hennessy each and they will be drunk for the rest of their lives
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 4:19pm
Very unserious human being
Them no see better thing steal
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Ebimor96: 4:19pm
Those guys deserve to be castrated and thrown into the midst of heavily endowed ladies, like the lady below.
We would then, watch them cry for being on a mango tree with riped fruits, but can't eat because their mouths are sealed with super glue.
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Ebimor96: 4:20pm
Guys, but why?
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:20pm
Wizvic999:
my guy wan pop Hennessey for im new video
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 4:20pm
Good boys
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Ebimor96: 4:21pm
Na wa oooooooo
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:21pm
Wizvic999:
Uche of the rising sun
how market
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 4:21pm
One of dem 'pepper them crew'
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:21pm
Of all the things in this world they chose to steal a bottle of spirit
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Lollyt(f): 4:21pm
Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner.
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 4:22pm
Gg
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by morikee(m): 4:22pm
Warey
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Rextayne: 4:22pm
They want to party now God yaff katch dem.
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by femo122: 4:22pm
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by neoOduduwa: 4:22pm
By their flat heads they shall be known
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by poweredcom(m): 4:24pm
henessy na dis two go steal hahha how much be henny for market wey dem no fit buy
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by Deo1986: 4:24pm
And mayweather just displayed his cachement of wines!!
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by mynd43(m): 4:25pm
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by abuaaliyah(m): 4:26pm
mumu people
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 4:26pm
Evil boys from m potopoto republic. Dey wanna get high and come online and brag how dey developed lagos.IPOBARECRIMINALS
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by newoffer: 4:27pm
he be like say den dey craze Sha. how do they expect steal a bottle. Tramadol see wat ya cause ooo
|Re: Guys Caught Stealing Hennessy At A Supermarket In Lagos (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 4:27pm
Ok
