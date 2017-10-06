₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Kolababe: 4:39pm
Rumour has it on Nigerian twitter streets that this is actually quite common occurence now for Yahoo boys to rent apartments for their herbalist for quick access whenever they are needed.
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Kolababe: 4:39pm
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Vado(m): 4:41pm
And you had to drop this in romance section?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by SuperSuave(m): 4:44pm
babalawo igbalode. The one that types incantations and does all sorts on Nairaland nko? I appreciate what he does, tradition no go wither like that.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by BreezyCB(m): 4:45pm
Wire wire
The hustle is tight and real
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by zulex880: 4:47pm
The closer the better
18 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by IAMSASHY(f): 4:50pm
pple shud learn 2 mind dia business , u shud gone straight to dia house and Tel dem instead of posting it here
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by MhizzAJ(f): 4:50pm
So it has gotten to this level
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by durubrian(m): 4:50pm
Stupidity
4 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by LifeofAirforce(m): 4:51pm
Lol
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by IwantToShashe(m): 6:07pm
SuperSuave:
Okay help me interpret ?
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by ikp120(m): 6:11pm
IwantToShashe:Shey na your details them dey use dey wire the money? Issorite. When they declare you wanted you go dance one corner by force
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by IwantToShashe(m): 6:15pm
ikp120:
Shatap dia.
6 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by TrueHeart365(m): 6:28pm
IAMSASHY:
na your boyfriend dem dey cast?
cooss some girls can datr anything for money o
11 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by muller101(m): 6:45pm
Business have moved to the permanent site
5 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Flashh: 8:01pm
That guy that tweeted this needs job oó! So, he now want us to start discussing on what isn't our business.
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by dessz(m): 8:02pm
soft work,na their work ohh
meanwhile,
Medical Facts
Did you know that if you bath at least twice daily, avoid alcohol, avoid smoking tobacco and go to gym everyday for fitness, have sufficient sleep, eat fruits after each meal, avoid stress, stop using all sorts of drugs including caffeine found in tea and coffee and practice safe sex regularly, you'll still die in future?
40 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by ObamaOsama: 8:02pm
live yahoo boys and face ur business. madam
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by IMASTEX: 8:02pm
Imagine
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Pavore9: 8:02pm
Babalawo upgraded 2.0
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Greatmind23: 8:03pm
please fear yahoo boys they can spend all you ever sprayed for your bae in one year in just a day same goes to the sex styles ,
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Sjulia1(f): 8:03pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by kennygee(f): 8:04pm
Babalawo must reap the fruit of his labour na.
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by favourmic(m): 8:04pm
dont blame the babalawo, Babalawo fe ma jaje
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by alexistaiwo: 8:04pm
If you know any babalawo in your area looking for an apprentice.
Holla me
17 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by ProsperMVE(m): 8:04pm
Kolababe:someone who hated his English teacher is here again. Kudos
6 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by cescky(m): 8:04pm
See why the devil loves Nigeria/ Africa ....and will never leave una in peace?
God de
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by DJMCOTTY(m): 8:05pm
IwantToShashe:I even fear to read the incantation
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by Egein(m): 8:05pm
But honestly, Ijebu Ode is too far to commute just because of small jazz.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by nairavsdollars: 8:06pm
First class babalawo
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by DJMCOTTY(m): 8:06pm
IwantToShashe:but wait o, how oyibo take read am?
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users by GloryCardinal(m): 8:07pm
This one na news ?
1 Like
