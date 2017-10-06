Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lekki Yahoo Boys Now Rent Houses For Their 'babalawos' In The Area-twitter Users (23748 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lekki-yahoo-boys-now-rent-houses-for-their-babalawos-in-the-areatwitter-users Rumour has it on Nigerian twitter streets that this is actually quite common occurence now for Yahoo boys to rent apartments for their herbalist for quick access whenever they are needed.

And you had to drop this in romance section? 3 Likes 1 Share

The one that types incantations and does all sorts on Nairaland nko? I appreciate what he does, tradition no go wither like that. babalawo igbalode.The one that types incantations and does all sorts on Nairaland nko? I appreciate what he does, tradition no go wither like that. 42 Likes 3 Shares

Wire wire











The hustle is tight and real 2 Likes

The closer the better 18 Likes

pple shud learn 2 mind dia business , u shud gone straight to dia house and Tel dem instead of posting it here pple shud learn 2 mind dia business, u shud gone straight to dia house and Tel dem instead of posting it here 17 Likes 1 Share

So it has gotten to this level

Stupidity 4 Likes

Okay help me interpret ? Okay help me interpret ? 46 Likes 1 Share

Okay help me interpret ? Shey na your details them dey use dey wire the money? Issorite. When they declare you wanted you go dance one corner by force Shey na your details them dey use dey wire the money? Issorite. When they declare you wanted you go dance one corner by force 4 Likes 2 Shares

Shatap dia. Shatap dia. 6 Likes

cooss some girls can datr anything for money o na your boyfriend dem dey cast?cooss some girls can datr anything for money o 11 Likes

Business have moved to the permanent site 5 Likes

That guy that tweeted this needs job oó! So, he now want us to start discussing on what isn't our business.





meanwhile,



Medical Facts

Did you know that if you bath at least twice daily, avoid alcohol, avoid smoking tobacco and go to gym everyday for fitness, have sufficient sleep, eat fruits after each meal, avoid stress, stop using all sorts of drugs including caffeine found in tea and coffee and practice safe sex regularly, you'll still die in future? soft work,na their work ohhmeanwhile,Medical FactsDid you know that if you bath at least twice daily, avoid alcohol, avoid smoking tobacco and go to gym everyday for fitness, have sufficient sleep, eat fruits after each meal, avoid stress, stop using all sorts of drugs including caffeine found in tea and coffee and practice safe sex regularly, you'll still die in future? 40 Likes 5 Shares

live yahoo boys and face ur business. madam

Babalawo upgraded 2.0 1 Like

please fear yahoo boys they can spend all you ever sprayed for your bae in one year in just a day same goes to the sex styles ,

Babalawo must reap the fruit of his labour na. 1 Like

dont blame the babalawo, Babalawo fe ma jaje



Holla me If you know any babalawo in your area looking for an apprentice.Holla me 17 Likes

See why the devil loves Nigeria/ Africa ....and will never leave una in peace?



God de See why the devil loves Nigeria/ Africa ....and will never leave una in peace?God de 2 Likes 1 Share

But honestly, Ijebu Ode is too far to commute just because of small jazz. 2 Likes 2 Shares

First class babalawo

