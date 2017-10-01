Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country (1475 Views)

A prominent South African media outlet posted a video footage of the Nigerian student Ibrahim Badmus who was killed yesterday by policemen in South Africa after being accused of selling drugs.



Rather than mourn the loss of the young man, South African online users were happy about his death with some saying that Nigerians should leave their country or face similar outcome.



they should leave that sh*t country now...nah by force?

Their head is paining them

These hediots don't know the consequences of their utterances. S.A investments for naija no be beans if we react now zuma go begin jump upandan like tolotolo 8 Likes 1 Share

They should left South Africa, it is not their country so they should at list came back to here.

what you get when a country isn't favorable

Rip to the man but the southies are right ....a large number of Nigerians there are up to no good ...so kick them all out ...they are mostly from Biafra anyway .deport them to the land of the rising imaginations 1 Like

South Africans and phobia for Nigerian men sha, i tire.

Everywhere Ibos plenty, people want to get rid of Nigerians 2 Likes

Mumu people

Ordinary South Africans? Oya shut dat your dirty mouth.



South Africans and phobia for Nigerian men sha, i tire.

Shut up. Ask what Nigerians are doing there. No smoke without fire. Shut up. Ask what Nigerians are doing there. No smoke without fire. 1 Like

South Africans are ungrateful bunch of fools, Nigeria has sacrificed a lot for these people, By 1995, Nigeria

had spent over $61 billion to support an

end to apartheid in South Africa. A quick

check of the record of the South African

Institute on International Affairs will

confirm this. Today, how are Nigerians

being being treated in South Africa?

Even in the period of unstable time of

military coups and counter-coups,

military and civilian regime interchange,

Nigeria never turned her back on South

Africa.

These hediots don't know the consequences of their utterances. S.A investments for naija no be beans if we react now zuma go begin jump upandan like tolotolo

multichoice and mtn should also leave our country...

Omo they enter us wela

If our country is sustainable, nobody would desire to leave let alone dying in yeye SA

Pls sorry to deviate ,pls who knows how long it takes for a bank transfer from rome to turkey? thank you



See this poor wretched lazy south africans sha its about time we chase dem out of naija.

I wonder why igbo people sef no go stay for house

Abeg He should come and carry MTN and dstv and gerrara here.....

