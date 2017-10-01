₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by CastedDude: 8:37pm
Some South Africans have really poured their minds out concerning how they feel about Nigerians. According to them, Nigerians are the top drug dealers in their country as they claimed that security operatives are scared to arrest them (Nigerians).
A prominent South African media outlet posted a video footage of the Nigerian student Ibrahim Badmus who was killed yesterday by policemen in South Africa after being accused of selling drugs.
Rather than mourn the loss of the young man, South African online users were happy about his death with some saying that Nigerians should leave their country or face similar outcome.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/leave-country-south-africans-react-killing-nigerian-student.html
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by CastedDude: 8:39pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by donproject(m): 8:43pm
they should leave that sh*t country now...nah by force?
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Harbeyg09(m): 8:43pm
Their head is paining them
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Ahmed0336(m): 8:50pm
These hediots don't know the consequences of their utterances. S.A investments for naija no be beans if we react now zuma go begin jump upandan like tolotolo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by steveyoungwealth: 10:15pm
Ok
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by RIPEnglish: 10:15pm
They should left South Africa, it is not their country so they should at list came back to here.
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by lilmax(m): 10:16pm
crap
what you get when a country isn't favorable
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Franzinni: 10:16pm
Rip to the man but the southies are right ....a large number of Nigerians there are up to no good ...so kick them all out ...they are mostly from Biafra anyway .deport them to the land of the rising imaginations
1 Like
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:16pm
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by BarakOkenny(m): 10:16pm
South Africans and phobia for Nigerian men sha, i tire.
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by enugu419: 10:16pm
Everywhere Ibos plenty, people want to get rid of Nigerians
2 Likes
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:16pm
Mumu people
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Elder4sure(m): 10:17pm
T
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by FisifunKododada: 10:17pm
Ordinary South Africans? Oya shut dat your dirty mouth.
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by enugu419: 10:17pm
BarakOkenny:
Shut up. Ask what Nigerians are doing there. No smoke without fire.
1 Like
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by FisifunKododada: 10:17pm
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by mark0020(m): 10:18pm
Pls sorry to deviate ,pls who knows how long it takes for a bank transfer from rome to turkey? thank you
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:18pm
South Africans are ungrateful bunch of fools, Nigeria has sacrificed a lot for these people, By 1995, Nigeria
had spent over $61 billion to support an
end to apartheid in South Africa. A quick
check of the record of the South African
Institute on International Affairs will
confirm this. Today, how are Nigerians
being being treated in South Africa?
Even in the period of unstable time of
military coups and counter-coups,
military and civilian regime interchange,
Nigeria never turned her back on South
Africa.
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by hakimi1974(m): 10:19pm
Ahmed0336:
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by crownfierce: 10:19pm
A
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Leke001: 10:19pm
multichoice and mtn should also leave our country...
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:19pm
Omo they enter us wela
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by patyowr: 10:19pm
If our country is sustainable, nobody would desire to leave let alone dying in yeye SA
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by pyyxxaro: 10:19pm
P
crownfierce:
A for Apple
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by stupidity: 10:20pm
mark0020:two years
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by samzzycash(m): 10:20pm
G
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by Esepayan(m): 10:21pm
See this poor wretched lazy south africans sha its about time we chase dem out of naija.
I wonder why igbo people sef no go stay for house
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by gaeul(f): 10:21pm
hmmm
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by mazizitonene(m): 10:22pm
Abeg He should come and carry MTN and dstv and gerrara here.....
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by TimeMod3: 10:22pm
.
|Re: South Africans React To The Death Of Nigerian Man: They Should Leave Our Country by seguno2: 10:23pm
The South Africans are inspired by the Arewa youths who asked for Igbos to leave the north.
