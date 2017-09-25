Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Art, Graphics & Video / Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. (8696 Views)

so.. here goes.. I spent long drawing this cos I had a lot on my hands..



you know the meme and its uses on nairaland. rate.



for commissions.. holla 40 Likes 3 Shares

I'm curious about what happened to Hushpuppy's picture you drew. Did he contact you?



I think you should draw more celebs and tag them on IG. Some of them might reach out to you. 24 Likes 1 Share

talent

There's still room for improvement. You really tried. 2 Likes

lalasticlala lalasticlala 18 Likes 1 Share

Adaumunocha:

There's still room for improvement. You really tried.

kimbraa:

You call that trying?. He did well here.

Excellent work bro, excellent. You are talented, keep it up

Fvck da mods

pls can u draw lalasticlala.. ? I will reward u handsomely 1 Like 1 Share

Guy You go Teach Me

Nothing i can give but to pray for you bro, That helper that will uplift you shall locate you! You shall be elevated! You shall be accelerated!

Keep up the good work

You're really creative 23 Likes 1 Share

am. not impressed tho 1 Like

Nyc work bro...but why are you drawing meme bro

That's Makinde pix

That little bro from Offa.



Op can you give this Egbon (pix below) Akeem Ojuyobo a trial too 26 Likes 3 Shares

grayht:

pls can u draw lalasticlala.. ? I will reward u handsomely

send his pic Hehehesend his pic

NIce piece of work







Making sense.. Making sense..

Dope

Awesome. You are really talented .





hoesaintloyal:

I'm curious about what happened to Hushpuppy's picture you drew. Did he contact you?



I think you should draw more celebs and tag them on IG. Some of them might reach out to you. That is indirect begging. Drawing pictures of popular people is just to allow the public easily know how good an artist is (not so that they will send him money). If he draws his father, I will need to see his father before I rate the picture but the picture he just completed does not need long story. 3 Likes

Good job Nevetsibot

It's a masterpiece.



A word of advice; do not show the process, make it seem effortless. 3 Likes

RETIREDMUMU:

am. not impressed tho

RETIREDMUMU:

am. not impressed tho



With your username, I think the Op need not bother about impressing you. With your username, I think the Op need not bother about impressing you. 1 Like

2 Likes