|Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by NevetsIbot: 8:39pm On Oct 11
so.. here goes.. I spent long drawing this cos I had a lot on my hands..
you know the meme and its uses on nairaland. rate.
for commissions.. holla
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by hoesaintloyal(m): 9:13pm On Oct 11
I'm curious about what happened to Hushpuppy's picture you drew. Did he contact you?
I think you should draw more celebs and tag them on IG. Some of them might reach out to you.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by benzene00: 9:21pm On Oct 11
talent
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by Adaumunocha(f): 9:27pm On Oct 11
There's still room for improvement. You really tried.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by SingleDaddy: 9:28pm On Oct 11
lalasticlala
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by kimbraa(f): 9:30pm On Oct 11
Adaumunocha:You call that trying?. He did well here.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by Adaumunocha(f): 9:35pm On Oct 11
kimbraa:Yes he did well.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by Kingxway: 9:43pm On Oct 11
Excellent work bro, excellent. You are talented, keep it up
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by burmese: 9:50pm On Oct 11
Fvck da mods
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by grayht(m): 9:55pm On Oct 11
pls can u draw lalasticlala.. ? I will reward u handsomely
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by DeadRat(m): 10:06pm On Oct 11
Guy You go Teach Me
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by CHAIRMANMAO(m): 10:15pm On Oct 11
Nothing i can give but to pray for you bro, That helper that will uplift you shall locate you! You shall be elevated! You shall be accelerated!
Keep up the good work
You're really creative
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:17pm On Oct 11
am. not impressed tho
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by sunshineG(m): 10:25pm On Oct 11
Nyc work bro...but why are you drawing meme bro
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by Nedfed(m): 10:29pm On Oct 11
That's Makinde pix
That little bro from Offa.
Op can you give this Egbon (pix below) Akeem Ojuyobo a trial too
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by CuteStalWart(m): 12:34pm
grayht:Hehehe
send his pic
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by akincay: 2:27pm
Aw
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by naijaisGOOD: 2:27pm
OKAYYY
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by ninocia18(m): 2:27pm
Ok
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by HumbleGee(m): 2:28pm
NIce piece of work
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by Sleyanya1(m): 2:29pm
Making sense..
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by CreamyCoffee: 2:29pm
.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by cuvox(m): 2:29pm
Dope
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by blackbeau1(f): 2:29pm
Awesome. You are really talented .
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by adisabarber(m): 2:30pm
That is indirect begging. Drawing pictures of popular people is just to allow the public easily know how good an artist is (not so that they will send him money). If he draws his father, I will need to see his father before I rate the picture but the picture he just completed does not need long story.
hoesaintloyal:
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by tosyne2much(m): 2:30pm
Good job Nevetsibot
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by lelvin(m): 2:30pm
It's a masterpiece.
A word of advice; do not show the process, make it seem effortless.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by aramadaokunrin(m): 2:31pm
Your mumu neva retire........Can u do beta
RETIREDMUMU:
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by deebrain(m): 2:32pm
RETIREDMUMU:
With your username, I think the Op need not bother about impressing you.
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Popular Meme Drawn By Nevetsibot. Rate. by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 2:35pm
Talents in Nigeria...you should also draw Baba Buhari.
