|Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Yomzzyblog: 8:54pm
Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is featuring in a movie titled “Farming” alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.
Genevieve shared some pictures of herself on set on her IG page.
The film which is being shot in the U.K. and Nigeria started production in August and Nigerian-British writer and director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is making hiis directorial debut as the director.
The film is based on Adewale’s autobiographical story.
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Yomzzyblog: 8:54pm
Nice One Genny!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by FortifiedCity: 8:59pm
That's my baby. Keep it up
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by kimbraa(f): 9:02pm
That's nice. Would love to see more of her in Hollywood, she's got what it takes.
7 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by FortifiedCity: 9:36pm
kimbraa:Grammar
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by kimbraa(f): 9:40pm
FortifiedCity:Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.
I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by donblade85555(m): 9:45pm
This Genevieve is forever young oh.....But make she try marry na. age nor dae her side again oh...or she dae wait for me? coz I am more Dan ready
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by steveyoungwealth: 9:45pm
I see
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Ericaikince(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Nathdoug(m): 9:45pm
G
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by JustichMedia: 9:46pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by JuneOctober(f): 9:46pm
kimbraa:
Haba!
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by FortifiedCity: 9:46pm
kimbraa:Better calm down now . I didn't say you made a mistake. I was just wondering why you will be blowing grammar on top small matter like this. Madam show off
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by kimbraa(f): 9:46pm
JuneOctober:
FortifiedCity:Nigerians and mediocrity. You call that simple written English, Grammar?. I wonder what you'd do when Patrick Ediogbon or whatever his surname is, speaks.
5 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by timilehin007(m): 9:47pm
Is she still relevant? Just asking
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Hentizzle: 9:47pm
Nice one..
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by josephine123: 9:47pm
Make sense
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by JoshMedia(m): 9:47pm
So, na operation farming now?
Upcoming latest movie.....
Farming
Abeg
Check my signature jare
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Epositive(m): 9:47pm
kimbraa:
nawa o, someone cannur play with you
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Esepayan(m): 9:47pm
FortifiedCity:
U need help olodo
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by timilehin007(m): 9:48pm
kimbraa:
I knew that dude actually tripped for the the u compiled the grammar together. ..he never meant any harm
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Jubilancy(f): 9:48pm
Pretty lady # soon....I will get there
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Naturalobserver(m): 9:49pm
Some people grow older and become more attractive,some grow older and become less attractive,some are always attractive from birth till death,some are never attractive no matter how much they spend to look it from birth till death.
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by oz4real83(m): 9:50pm
Hope kate beckingsale won't bring her ''underworld'' and ''Vanhelsing'' vampire to Nigeria? We already have enough problems here oooo! Good one for Nigerian movie industry.
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by FortifiedCity: 9:50pm
Esepayan:
If I dash you slap ehh, you will locate yourself inside okrika pant of Kimbraa
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Bishov(m): 9:50pm
Genevive have 7 Virgin husband waiting for her in the Muslim heavens
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Naughtytboy: 9:50pm
Nigerians too dey value oyinbo Makin dem see us as their asslickers
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Ugoeze2016: 9:50pm
I smile because I am happy
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Ugoeze2016: 9:51pm
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by petsam11(m): 9:51pm
Genny Nollywood Sweetheart! The Real Face of African Cinemas! Much love Ma'am! We know that you are equal to the task!
2 Likes
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by petsam11(m): 9:51pm
1 Like
|Re: Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" by Naughtytboy: 9:52pm
donblade85555:Go and marry her na,, and fall into the well of life
Viewing this topic: inspektor(m), youcantstopme, Edesinpayan(m), Sampson88(m), kizolo(m), Agwoden(m), koreat(m), AbrahamIsrael, Uyi168(m), temmypotter(m), zulex880, VerAzriel, VargasVee(m), Tywo2017, KNGboss(m), Moyosola1810, ibiruk38, CooKeed(m), hlemon, Emysco, sdee2k3, Cyberrex(m), rodeo0070(m), willizaxx(m), kyella(f), Obinna101, Beeman1(m), Lilkini(m), nigelcoop(m), leozzz, Confuciusng(m), priceaction, donalddutch, meetadisaonline, absodiq(m), PromiseJonah(m), austinereds(m), simmydebadest(m), tafiya, Girltee1(f), delexy123, mamabj, OpssonD1, Superpower(m), Mungo, chiamaka4g, Organs(m), Dhee2, Joemanstone, granely(f), ebullient19(f), jonaRanking11111(m) and 89 guest(s)
