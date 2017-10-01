Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Genevieve Nnaji And Kate Beckinsale Feature In "Farming" (5238 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is featuring in a movie titled “Farming” alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.



Genevieve shared some pictures of herself on set on her IG page.







The film which is being shot in the U.K. and Nigeria started production in August and Nigerian-British writer and director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is making hiis directorial debut as the director.



The film is based on Adewale’s autobiographical story.



That's my baby. Keep it up 1 Like

That's nice. Would love to see more of her in Hollywood, she's got what it takes. 7 Likes

kimbraa:

That's nice. Would love to see more of her in Hollywood, she's got what it takes. Grammar Grammar

FortifiedCity:

Grammar Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.



I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain. Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain. 20 Likes 1 Share





kimbraa:

Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.



I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain.

Haba! Haba!

kimbraa:

Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.



I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain. Better calm down now . I didn't say you made a mistake. I was just wondering why you will be blowing grammar on top small matter like this. Madam show off Better calm down now . I didn't say you made a mistake. I was just wondering why you will be blowing grammar on top small matter like this. Madam show off 3 Likes 1 Share

JuneOctober:





Haba! FortifiedCity:

Better calm down now . I didn't say you made a mistake. I was just wondering why you will be blowing grammar on top small matter like this. Madam show off Nigerians and mediocrity. You call that simple written English, Grammar?. I wonder what you'd do when Patrick Ediogbon or whatever his surname is, speaks. Nigerians and mediocrity. You call that simple written English, Grammar?. I wonder what you'd do when Patrick Ediogbon or whatever his surname is, speaks. 5 Likes

Is she still relevant? Just asking

Nice one.. 1 Like

Make sense





Upcoming latest movie.....



Farming





kimbraa:

Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.



I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain.

nawa o, someone cannur play with you nawa o, someone cannur play with you

FortifiedCity:

Grammar

U need help olodo U need help olodo 1 Like

kimbraa:

Don't just quote me with 'Grammar'. Stroke out the errors you found in what I wrote.



I guess not adding "I" to "Would" is shaking your brain.

I knew that dude actually tripped for the the u compiled the grammar together. ..he never meant any harm I knew that dude actually tripped for the the u compiled the grammar together. ..he never meant any harm 2 Likes

Pretty lady # soon....I will get there

Some people grow older and become more attractive,some grow older and become less attractive,some are always attractive from birth till death,some are never attractive no matter how much they spend to look it from birth till death.

We already have enough problems here oooo! Good one for Nigerian movie industry. Hope kate beckingsale won't bring her ''underworld'' and ''Vanhelsing'' vampire to Nigeria?We already have enough problems here oooo! Good one for Nigerian movie industry. 2 Likes

Esepayan:





U need help olodo



If I dash you slap ehh, you will locate yourself inside okrika pant of Kimbraa If I dash you slap ehh, you will locate yourself inside okrika pant of Kimbraa 1 Like

Genevive have 7 Virgin husband waiting for her in the Muslim heavens 1 Like

Nigerians too dey value oyinbo Makin dem see us as their asslickers

I smile because I am happy I smile because I am happy

Genny Nollywood Sweetheart! The Real Face of African Cinemas! Much love Ma'am! We know that you are equal to the task! 2 Likes

Genny is Nollywood Sweetheart! The Real Face of African Cinemas! Much love Ma'am! We know that you are equal to the task! 1 Like