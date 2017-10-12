₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by contactmorak: 9:58am
These two able bodied men indulging in burglary were caught after being traced with the bike they abandoned following an operation in Ikorodu, Lagos. They were then punished and stripped stark unclad.The video was shared on instagram by an eyewitness...
WATCH IT BELOW:
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/two-burglars-caught-in-ikorodu-stripped-completely-unclad-photos
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by contactmorak: 9:58am
Everyday for the thief
Watch the video here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/two-burglars-caught-in-ikorodu-stripped-completely-unclad-photos
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by smartistics(m): 10:00am
I don't support jungle justice.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:00am
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 10:06am
The day I know I'd have solved a very big puzzle is the day I understand Nigerians' penchant for stripping people alleged to have committed crimes nakked.
I still don't get the correlation.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Young03(m): 10:19am
ndi ofe
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Edu3Again: 1:35pm
APC and Buhari are causing so much pain in the Land
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DrObum(m): 1:36pm
See as the guy pose for wall sef!
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Florblu(f): 1:36pm
AWON OLE
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by surgecom(m): 1:36pm
wow
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 1:36pm
Christianisraeli get in here and see your Countrymen.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by JoshMedia(m): 1:37pm
Good for them
Check my signature
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by loverboi97(m): 1:37pm
DanseMacabre:U Will Get It Wen It Comes To Ur Turn
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Mopolchi: 1:37pm
See their blokos sef, why dey cova am?
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Mopolchi: 1:38pm
Na wa, I hoped they were really punished.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 1:38pm
The person below me came here t see
N*des
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 1:38pm
Nigerians and their archaic ways of handling issues
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by psalmson001: 1:38pm
DanseMacabre:
Its the only way of shaming criminals known to Nigerians.
I wish those looters & polithiefcians can be shamed likewise, let's see if their loins is as big as their greed.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 1:39pm
If we keep doing this to ourselves, then we have no right to complain when the likes of dirty Indians and ungrateful South Africans treat nigerians over there like trash. The world is watching how we treat ourselves and trust me that's how they will treat us. Stephen paddock killed scores of people, yet he was labeled a gunmam with unconfirmed motive, if it were to be in naija the story would be something else
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Lexusgs430: 1:39pm
#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 1:41pm
DanseMacabre:
Though I don't support it, it's called "Shaming".
Meanwhile most jungle justice enthusiasts are sexual deviants and pervert
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by bobokunlexzy(m): 1:41pm
This is wot happens wen Monkey dey work & Baboon wey no do anything won chop outta d Monkey's sweat. Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by delugajackson(m): 1:41pm
Chai. See as the other guy be like who no dey see food chop.
Shameless mofos.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 1:47pm
Alright... but no names, so how can we process their names from the NCAN control room?.... mtcheww
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 1:49pm
loverboi97:
My turn to do what? To strip people nakked
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Freeman59: 1:51pm
Guys avoid this scam pls
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Surd2121(m): 1:51pm
.
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by calyto: 1:52pm
I no see anybody for hia wey ask for your support o!
smartistics:
|Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Nigeriadondie: 1:56pm
smartistics:I felt that way before not until I was robbed of valuables I bought with hard earned money. Na when thieves are arrested and freed that same week or day if the person is well connected then u go support jungle justice which is a symptom of our failed justice system.
