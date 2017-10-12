₦airaland Forum

Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos)

Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by contactmorak: 9:58am
These two able bodied men indulging in burglary were caught after being traced with the bike they abandoned following an operation in Ikorodu, Lagos. They were then punished and stripped stark unclad.The video was shared on instagram by an eyewitness...

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/two-burglars-caught-in-ikorodu-stripped-completely-unclad-photos

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by contactmorak: 9:58am
Everyday for the thief
Everyday for the thief

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by smartistics(m): 10:00am
I don't support jungle justice.
I don't support jungle justice.

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by madridguy(m): 10:00am
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 10:06am
The day I know I'd have solved a very big puzzle is the day I understand Nigerians' penchant for stripping people alleged to have committed crimes nakked.


I still don't get the correlation.

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Young03(m): 10:19am
ndi ofe
ndi ofe

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Edu3Again: 1:35pm
APC and Buhari are causing so much pain in the Land

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DrObum(m): 1:36pm
See as the guy pose for wall sef!
See as the guy pose for wall sef!

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Florblu(f): 1:36pm
AWON OLE
AWON OLE
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by surgecom(m): 1:36pm
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 1:36pm
Christianisraeli get in here and see your Countrymen.
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by JoshMedia(m): 1:37pm
Good for them
Good for them


Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by loverboi97(m): 1:37pm
DanseMacabre:
The day I know I'd have solved a very big puzzle is the day I understand Nigerians' penchant for stripping people alleged to have committed crimes nakked.


I still don't get the correlation.
U Will Get It Wen It Comes To Ur Turn

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Mopolchi: 1:37pm
See their blokos sef, why dey cova am?
See their blokos sef, why dey cova am?
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Mopolchi: 1:38pm
Na wa, I hoped they were really punished.
Na wa, I hoped they were really punished.
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 1:38pm
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 1:38pm
Nigerians and their archaic ways of handling issues

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by psalmson001: 1:38pm
DanseMacabre:
The day I know I'd have solved a very big puzzle is the day I understand Nigerians' penchant for stripping people alleged to have committed crimes nakked.


I still don't get the correlation.

Its the only way of shaming criminals known to Nigerians.

I wish those looters & polithiefcians can be shamed likewise, let's see if their loins is as big as their greed.

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 1:39pm
If we keep doing this to ourselves, then we have no right to complain when the likes of dirty Indians and ungrateful South Africans treat nigerians over there like trash. The world is watching how we treat ourselves and trust me that's how they will treat us. Stephen paddock killed scores of people, yet he was labeled a gunmam with unconfirmed motive, if it were to be in naija the story would be something else

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Lexusgs430: 1:39pm
#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE
#SAYYESTOJUNGLEJUSTICE
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 1:41pm
DanseMacabre:
The day I know I'd have solved a very big puzzle is the day I understand Nigerians' penchant for stripping people alleged to have committed crimes nakked.


I still don't get the correlation.

Though I don't support it, it's called "Shaming".

Meanwhile most jungle justice enthusiasts are sexual deviants and pervert
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by bobokunlexzy(m): 1:41pm
This is wot happens wen Monkey dey work & Baboon wey no do anything won chop outta d Monkey's sweat. Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish.
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by delugajackson(m): 1:41pm
Chai. See as the other guy be like who no dey see food chop.

Shameless mofos.
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 1:47pm
Alright... but no names, so how can we process their names from the NCAN control room?.... mtcheww
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 1:49pm
loverboi97:
U Will Get It Wen It Comes To Ur Turn


My turn to do what? To strip people nakked
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Freeman59: 1:51pm
Guys avoid this scam pls
Guys avoid this scam pls
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Surd2121(m): 1:51pm
Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by calyto: 1:52pm
I no see anybody for hia wey ask for your support o! grin grin grin grin grin

smartistics:
I don't support jungle justice.

Re: Two Burglars Caught In Ikorodu, Stripped Completely Unclad (photos) by Nigeriadondie: 1:56pm
smartistics:
I don't support jungle justice.
I felt that way before not until I was robbed of valuables I bought with hard earned money. Na when thieves are arrested and freed that same week or day if the person is well connected then u go support jungle justice which is a symptom of our failed justice system.

