|Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Bhelamblog: 12:55pm
After Qualifying for the World cup come 2018 Nigerian football star Onazi Ogenyi who welcomed his cute princess months ago, stepped out with her for the first time since birth, yesterday, he shared the photo on his page and captioned:
''First outing with my princess � #makayla �❤️ #daddysprincess''
News From Ebiwali--http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/footballer-onazi-ogenyi-steps-out-with.html
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Nogodye(m): 1:06pm
Daddy Yo...Great player
1 Like
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by jeeqaa7(m): 1:27pm
OP you should have said.. Biafran baby taken for a walk by her Nigerian father.. Or is onazi a Biafran?
Like for Nigeria
Share for Biafra
20 Likes 27 Shares
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Eshence: 1:27pm
cute
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by 9jvirgin(m): 1:27pm
Nairaland and blogging is now 5 and 6.
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by shibanbo(m): 1:27pm
Good guy,blessing follow you
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by owomida1: 1:28pm
Sure guy.
No fumble for Russia oh
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Timzyatcool24(m): 1:28pm
Nice one
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by fesboixy94: 1:28pm
Congrat
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by MustiizRaja(m): 1:28pm
cute
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Mopolchi: 1:30pm
jeeqaa7:
9 Likes
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by pmc01(m): 1:30pm
jeeqaa7:
You don't even understand what you're talking about and you're begging for likes?
2 Likes
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by pelumi111: 1:32pm
jeeqaa7:many are truely mad only few are roaming
2 Likes
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by fergie001(m): 1:32pm
jeeqaa7:What is your problem?
2 Likes
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Langbasa: 1:33pm
I like onazi.
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by kazvid(m): 1:35pm
.
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Thelma1552(f): 1:37pm
jeeqaa7:
Are you normaaaall!!
1 Like
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by proudlyYoruba(m): 1:39pm
Ebiwali try dis time he/she no use grammar burst our head
1 Like
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by CrEaToRmalden(m): 1:43pm
jeeqaa7:
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Pidginwhisper: 1:47pm
jeeqaa7:
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Tchiman(m): 1:50pm
nice Dad and daughter time
meanwhile check my signature to know how we earn every friday....----->>>>>
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by MRAKBEE(m): 2:18pm
jeeqaa7:U have failed woefully.
Cant impress them
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by naijaisGOOD: 2:21pm
cool
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by idreezbaba(m): 2:33pm
and he is 24 years??.. lol.. Africans tho
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by MrImole(m): 2:49pm
FOR THE FIRST TIME...
YOU DEY COUNT AM?
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Houseofglam7(f): 2:54pm
Cute kid.
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by Ycmia: 2:57pm
ok...
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by mikano001: 2:59pm
nice 1
|Re: Onazi Ogenyi And His Daughter Step Out For The First Time by galaxy2020(m): 3:26pm
....mgboo, how is an Idoma man a biafran?
(0) (Reply)
