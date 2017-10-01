Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) (15310 Views)

Some online users say that the drink can do "wonders" in one's body system after taking it.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/blood-jesus-drink-sold-n2000-akwa-ibom-photo.html A shocked social media user identified as Victoria has revealed a "controversial" drink which is now being sold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. According to her, the red drink which is called 'The Blood of Jesus' and sponsored by a popular church in the area - is being sold for N2,000.Some online users say that the drink can do "wonders" in one's body system after taking it. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Strong marketing strategy.

The hustle is real mehn.



Wait for testimonies, that nicca been stupid from birth.



This are reasons why it was easy for Nnamdi Kanu to gain more followers. 15 Likes 2 Shares





If i'm staying there,they will not see my 50kobo,see the container and the content.





UPGRADED ZOBO UPGRADED ZOBO 15 Likes

ok

When the trumpet sounds, most of these pastors in Nigeria will stroll to hell in their battalions.



Christianity in this country is a circus show. 11 Likes





And you want to collect 2 grand from people for that?



Comman collect it from my pocket na



Ndok!!

Ndisime!!! See the kain mumu packaging wey e dey flaunt sef...And you want to collect 2 grand from people for that?Comman collect it from my pocket naNdok!!Ndisime!!! 5 Likes





The headline should have been "Igbl made blood if Jesus being sold". Na was ohh.... And some people will still buy it.

Blood of what? 1 Like

Gibe

Smiles, my people perish for they lack knowledge. 3 Likes 1 Share

apparently jesus died for nothing. the world done bad the more 1 Like

Oya nah, Jesus should sue them. By the way, did they put the "The Blood of Jesus Christ" there? It may be Jesus Navas, or Jesus Gabriel. 3 Likes 1 Share

ahaaa

Struggle is real..

Jus imagine... And dis ppl will claim to b Christians abi

the way xtain dan disrespect jesus ehn

Jesus is coming oo

SCAMMERS.... FALSE PROPHETS 3 Likes

1. "Anointing" Oil (usually the Goya brand, owned by the hispanic-american Unanue family who aren't even religious)

2. Holy Water (e.g. TB Joshua's "anointed" water)

3. "Chosen Mopol" green ultra-green outfit.

4. Anything a "prophet" asked you to buy in the performance of "deliverance".



Now listen. If you have ever used your money to pay for any of the above mentioned, then you are as stupid as the gullible ignoramuses buying this bottle of zobo for two thousand naira. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Believe it or not, but plenty mugus will fall for it and make the pastorpreneur seller richer. Religion is the biggest scam. 3 Likes

Adiok ano ufok Akam 1 Like

To even think some fools will still fall for this cheap scam.

In Okon Lagos's voice. IYA MI. God deliver your children from this wicked world. 1 Like

MUMU PEOPLE EVRYWHERE 2 Likes

Where the Hell is the fear of God?

Probably buried in Hell waiting for these stupid men.



I'm disgusted! Arrant nonsense.





If you believe those South South people would still buy this Upgraded Zobo and Expect a miracle just 'Like'. 3 Likes

Nigerians are so gullible 1 Like

They should give it to Buhari. Maybe that will resurrect his ailing brain. 5 Likes