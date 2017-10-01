₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|“Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 1:11pm
A shocked social media user identified as Victoria has revealed a "controversial" drink which is now being sold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. According to her, the red drink which is called 'The Blood of Jesus' and sponsored by a popular church in the area - is being sold for N2,000.
Some online users say that the drink can do "wonders" in one's body system after taking it.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/blood-jesus-drink-sold-n2000-akwa-ibom-photo.html
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by BigBelleControl(m): 1:14pm
Strong marketing strategy.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by fuckerstard: 1:15pm
The hustle is real mehn.
Wait for testimonies, that nicca been stupid from birth.
This are reasons why it was easy for Nnamdi Kanu to gain more followers.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 1:20pm
If i'm staying there,they will not see my 50kobo,see the container and the content.
I rather buy zobo.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Paulosky1900: 2:12pm
UPGRADED ZOBO
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by naijaisGOOD: 2:23pm
ok
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Papiikush: 2:23pm
When the trumpet sounds, most of these pastors in Nigeria will stroll to hell in their battalions.
Christianity in this country is a circus show.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Neduzze5(m): 2:24pm
See the kain mumu packaging wey e dey flaunt sef...
And you want to collect 2 grand from people for that?
Comman collect it from my pocket na
Ndok!!
Ndisime!!!
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by donblade85555(m): 2:24pm
The headline should have been "Igbl made blood if Jesus being sold". Na was ohh.... And some people will still buy it.
Anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by GreenNegro(m): 2:24pm
Blood of what?
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by skaitlyn: 2:24pm
Gibe
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by sainttwist1(m): 2:24pm
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by squarelead(m): 2:24pm
Smiles, my people perish for they lack knowledge.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by yeyerolling: 2:24pm
apparently jesus died for nothing. the world done bad the more
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by ShitHead: 2:24pm
Oya nah, Jesus should sue them. By the way, did they put the "The Blood of Jesus Christ" there? It may be Jesus Navas, or Jesus Gabriel.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by ncine: 2:24pm
ahaaa
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by slapandfall(m): 2:24pm
Struggle is real..
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Nbote(m): 2:24pm
Jus imagine... And dis ppl will claim to b Christians abi
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by sod09(m): 2:24pm
the way xtain dan disrespect jesus ehn
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by cogbuagu: 2:25pm
Jesus is coming oo
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by bedspread: 2:25pm
SCAMMERS.... FALSE PROPHETS
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Egein(m): 2:25pm
1. "Anointing" Oil (usually the Goya brand, owned by the hispanic-american Unanue family who aren't even religious)
2. Holy Water (e.g. TB Joshua's "anointed" water)
3. "Chosen Mopol" green ultra-green outfit.
4. Anything a "prophet" asked you to buy in the performance of "deliverance".
Now listen. If you have ever used your money to pay for any of the above mentioned, then you are as stupid as the gullible ignoramuses buying this bottle of zobo for two thousand naira.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by afroniger: 2:25pm
Believe it or not, but plenty mugus will fall for it and make the pastorpreneur seller richer. Religion is the biggest scam.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Raphael81(m): 2:25pm
Adiok ano ufok Akam
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Florblu(f): 2:25pm
To even think some fools will still fall for this cheap scam.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by nizelgirl(f): 2:25pm
In Okon Lagos's voice. IYA MI. God deliver your children from this wicked world.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by stevenson007: 2:25pm
MUMU PEOPLE EVRYWHERE
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Gbadegesin19(m): 2:26pm
Where the Hell is the fear of God?
Probably buried in Hell waiting for these stupid men.
I'm disgusted! Arrant nonsense.
If you believe those South South people would still buy this Upgraded Zobo and Expect a miracle just 'Like'.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Culin(f): 2:26pm
Nigerians are so gullible
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by delugajackson(m): 2:26pm
They should give it to Buhari. Maybe that will resurrect his ailing brain.
|Re: “Blood Of Jesus” Drink Sold For N2,000 In Akwa Ibom (Photo) by Stevengold(m): 2:26pm
in all people will still buy
