|How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eezeribe(m): 2:00pm
That's a beautifully shaped impression of love...
Who can accurately predict how many hands made that shape?
If you guess a number,kindly tell us why and how you did your counting...
Just a reminder;each normal human hand has five fingers including the thumb.
Let the fun begin
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Sexy20: 2:15pm
14
Some put 2 fingers, some 3, some 4....but by the cluster of their finger nail paintings, you shall know them
2 Likes
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eezeribe(m): 2:22pm
Sexy20:I hope so,the thing tire me sef
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Youngetskilz23(m): 2:43pm
60
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Apogee14: 2:43pm
bleached hands
5 Likes
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Princebulky: 2:43pm
No one can tell except you were there
This is forum game gone wrong.. Which kind suffer be this
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Papiikush: 2:44pm
14 hands... Each lady had three fingers on the table. Except for one of them who had two fingers on the table.
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by moscobabs(m): 2:44pm
13
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by dust144(m): 2:44pm
Let me find my boxers n wash, am coming.
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by anthonyezeoke(m): 2:44pm
6pair
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by MediumStout(m): 2:44pm
69 fingers
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Promxy94(m): 2:44pm
6hands
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eminikansoso(m): 2:45pm
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by moscobabs(m): 2:45pm
Youngetskilz23:op asks HANDS not FINGERS
4 Likes
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Keneking: 2:45pm
I can see fingers sef
But where is lalasticlala sef
Nonsense description: "Just a reminder;each normal human hand has five fingers including the thumb. "
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Decapo: 2:45pm
9
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Foodforthought(m): 2:45pm
600. mtcheew
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by aktolly54(m): 2:45pm
Hard to say
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Ycmia: 2:45pm
ask uncle goggle, na him dey good for the job
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Hentizzle: 2:45pm
Dunno
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Proffdada: 2:45pm
it's difficult to tell since some fingers are hidden
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by TrueHeart365(m): 2:45pm
14
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Henitan24(f): 2:46pm
Donno because those fingers look so much alike but less than 25 hands
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:46pm
14
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by delugajackson(m): 2:46pm
12 hands. Which is 95% correct.
Shiiit.. I don't know.
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by sirdjay1: 2:47pm
12
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Praiseamazing: 2:47pm
6 hands
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by freshinko: 2:47pm
16
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Praiseamazing: 2:47pm
6hands
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by pmc01(m): 2:47pm
The people wey dey vex, them force una to comment?
1 Like
|Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by alexistaiwo: 2:49pm
What you see is what I saw
