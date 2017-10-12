₦airaland Forum

How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eezeribe(m): 2:00pm
That's a beautifully shaped impression of love...
Who can accurately predict how many hands made that shape?
If you guess a number,kindly tell us why and how you did your counting...
Just a reminder;each normal human hand has five fingers including the thumb.
Let the fun begin

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Sexy20: 2:15pm
14

Some put 2 fingers, some 3, some 4....but by the cluster of their finger nail paintings, you shall know them

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eezeribe(m): 2:22pm
Sexy20:
14
I hope so,the thing tire me sef embarassed
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Youngetskilz23(m): 2:43pm
60
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Apogee14: 2:43pm
bleached hands

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Princebulky: 2:43pm
No one can tell except you were there undecided

This is forum game gone wrong.. Which kind suffer be this

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Papiikush: 2:44pm
14 hands... Each lady had three fingers on the table. Except for one of them who had two fingers on the table.

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by moscobabs(m): 2:44pm
13

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by dust144(m): 2:44pm
Let me find my boxers n wash, am coming.

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by anthonyezeoke(m): 2:44pm
6pair

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by MediumStout(m): 2:44pm
69 fingers

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Promxy94(m): 2:44pm
6hands
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by eminikansoso(m): 2:45pm
grin
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by moscobabs(m): 2:45pm
Youngetskilz23:
60
op asks HANDS not FINGERS

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Keneking: 2:45pm
I can see fingers sef

But where is lalasticlala sef angry

Nonsense description: "Just a reminder;each normal human hand has five fingers including the thumb. "
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Decapo: 2:45pm
9

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Foodforthought(m): 2:45pm
600. mtcheew
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by aktolly54(m): 2:45pm
Hard to say
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Ycmia: 2:45pm
ask uncle goggle, na him dey good for the job
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Hentizzle: 2:45pm
Dunno
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Proffdada: 2:45pm
it's difficult to tell since some fingers are hidden undecided
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by TrueHeart365(m): 2:45pm
14
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Henitan24(f): 2:46pm
Donno because those fingers look so much alike but less than 25 hands grin
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:46pm
14
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by delugajackson(m): 2:46pm
12 hands. Which is 95% correct.

Shiiit.. I don't know.

undecided
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by sirdjay1: 2:47pm
12
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Praiseamazing: 2:47pm
6 hands
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by freshinko: 2:47pm
16
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by Praiseamazing: 2:47pm
6hands
Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by pmc01(m): 2:47pm
The people wey dey vex, them force una to comment?

Re: How Many Hands Formed This Beautiful Shape Of Love? by alexistaiwo: 2:49pm
What you see is what I saw

