Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Farmer To Die By Hanging In Delta For Robbing Victims Of N170, Nokia Phone (4530 Views)

Lady Missing In Delta For 2 Years Now, Family Offers Reward (Photos) / HIV Positive Man Commits Suicide By Hanging In Rivers State (Photos) / Teens Stripped Unclad In Illah, Delta For Stealing Chairs And Sofa (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A 38-year-old farmer, Francis Williams, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Delta State High Court sitting at Ozoro for robbing his victims of N170 and a Nokia handset valued at N5,000.



The court presided over by Justice A.O. Akpovi sentenced the farmer having found him guilty of the charge of armed robbery punishable under section (1(2)(a) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap RII Volume 14 Laws of the Federation , 2004.





Justice Akpovi also found the accused guilty on the charge of wounding his victims with intent which got him a life sentence and illegal possession of firearms with a sentence of 10 years imprisonment respectively.



An Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice T.R. Anuhwin, through prosecution witnesses had told the court that on June 4, 2014 at a Palm Kernel Farm located at Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government, the accused robbed one Hon. Noah Ovie and his assistant of a Nokia handset valued at N5,000 and a cash sum of N170 while armed with a cut to size locally made gun.



Prosecution witnesses further told the court that nemesis however caught up with the armed robber, who was on a solo mission, when he was in the process of trying to rob them of other valuables as the two victims summoned courage and overpowered their assailant.



The court was also told that in his desperation to escape after being apprehended, he bit off one of the fingers of the former Councillor, Hon. Noah Ovie, but his escape bid was foiled by passerby who rushed to the scene and held him down and later handed him over to the police.



The accused, who made a voluntary confessional statement to the police, admitted to have committed the offence but retracted same during trial, called no witness but testified for himself while the prosecution called four witnesses in proof of its case.







http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/10/13/farmer-to-die-by-hanging-in-delta-for-stealing-n170-nokia-phone/ Sylvester Idowu in WarriA 38-year-old farmer, Francis Williams, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Delta State High Court sitting at Ozoro for robbing his victims of N170 and a Nokia handset valued at N5,000.The court presided over by Justice A.O. Akpovi sentenced the farmer having found him guilty of the charge of armed robbery punishable under section (1(2)(a) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap RII Volume 14 Laws of the Federation , 2004.Justice Akpovi also found the accused guilty on the charge of wounding his victims with intent which got him a life sentence and illegal possession of firearms with a sentence of 10 years imprisonment respectively.An Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice T.R. Anuhwin, through prosecution witnesses had told the court that on June 4, 2014 at a Palm Kernel Farm located at Ewu in Ughelli South Local Government, the accused robbed one Hon. Noah Ovie and his assistant of a Nokia handset valued at N5,000 and a cash sum of N170 while armed with a cut to size locally made gun.Prosecution witnesses further told the court that nemesis however caught up with the armed robber, who was on a solo mission, when he was in the process of trying to rob them of other valuables as the two victims summoned courage and overpowered their assailant.The court was also told that in his desperation to escape after being apprehended, he bit off one of the fingers of the former Councillor, Hon. Noah Ovie, but his escape bid was foiled by passerby who rushed to the scene and held him down and later handed him over to the police.The accused, who made a voluntary confessional statement to the police, admitted to have committed the offence but retracted same during trial, called no witness but testified for himself while the prosecution called four witnesses in proof of its case. 1 Like

While our politicians loot billions are highly esteemed in the society. 14 Likes

Chai!



I sorry for this country. 6 Likes

WeNoGoDie:

While our politicians loot billions are highly esteemed in the society. so is that a go ahead for the minors to be harming each other? so is that a go ahead for the minors to be harming each other? 3 Likes

Funny country



Whoever wrote the statutes contained in that law

Deserves to hang by the gallows too.



Dasuki, Alison madueke, Evans and a litany of them are still alive.



And you want us to have any flicker of Hope in this country? 7 Likes

i know one of reasons Nigeria as a country is not moving forward. typical example is!



if you want to hang a man that stole #170 and nokia torch light, what will you do to a man that stole $26billion?



sometimes most times what i hear and see in nigeria reduce my IQ 10 Likes 2 Shares

Hashimyussufamao:



so is that a go ahead for the minors to be harming each other?

If you don't get the simple point, you should go back to school. If you don't get the simple point, you should go back to school. 2 Likes

chinedubrazil:

i know one of reasons Nigeria as a country is not moving forward. typical example is OP.



if you want to hang a man that stole #170 and nokia torch light, what will you do to a man that stole $26billion?



sometimes most times what i hear and see in nigeria reduce my IQ

So I was the one that made the law or the judge that convicted the man

I posted a news and u are saying I'm one of the reasons the Zoo is not moving forward.



Am I ur corrupt president, corrupt governor or ur criminal senator?

channel ur grievances to them and not me plz



always make use of ur brain. So I was the one that made the law or the judge that convicted the manI posted a news and u are saying I'm one of the reasons the Zoo is not moving forward.Am I ur corrupt president, corrupt governor or ur criminal senator?channel ur grievances to them and not me plzalways make use of ur brain. 5 Likes

nwakibie3:





So I was the one that made the law or the judge that convicted the man

I posted a news and u are saying I'm one of the reasons the Zoo is not moving forward.



use brain pls.

so sorry, i mean the essence of the post not u, i think i give my post some sort of modification so sorry, i mean the essence of the post not u, i think i give my post some sort of modification

chinedubrazil:





so sorry, i mean the essence of the post not u, i think i give my post some sort of modification

ok. ok.

WeNoGoDie:





If you don't get the simple point, you should go back to school. don't be suprise if i ignore your subsequent quotes.

Nevertheless, whether i go back to school or not, i will still teach you book without looking texbook. Also, i'm able to imagine that your brain which is as dry as logs perfected stupidity to rule over you like a tyrant, so for that i won't forget to help you add cmn sense. #nitwit don't be suprise if i ignore your subsequent quotes.Nevertheless, whether i go back to school or not, i will still teach you book without looking texbook. Also, i'm able to imagine that your brain which is as dry as logs perfected stupidity to rule over you like a tyrant, so for that i won't forget to help you add cmn sense. #nitwit

In my country Nigeria, the law is only for the poor,

death sentence for a common thief

appraisals for Big thieves.

that's how the police arrested those two guys that went with Davido to the station, and asked Davido to go home. where as he's the main suspect. 3 Likes

ok.



serves him right

Walahi i hate this country!

Really

so bad

Isn't it the same Delta State where James Ibori, the former Governor of the State, was given a heroic welcome after serving time in the British Prison for stealing Billion of Dollars.

There was a country

The verdict passed is too extreme.

That judge needs his head checked 4 Likes 2 Shares

Can you imagine

can you imagine? can't the court ask him to pay back the N170 and handset money even with interest. and never in history Av we heard of politicians looters being given that type of punishment no matter how much they loot.

I GIVE UP ON NIGERIA 1 Like

This is unfair. What have been done to politicians looting our money?



Modified



Rubbish

die by hanging cos of #170 and 5k, while some have been looting billions and trillions up there and still going free. God punish devil

Why not sentence him to die by jungle justice... Let him face hell on earth before he goes to the real one.

Na wa o. Just dis small moni. N d owner of d phone can't forgive him. I don't know if people still have heart

Such a ridiculous law..

Whoever made that law needs to have his head examined.

And the Judge too.

Hmmm....our fellas..

The punishment is too extreme for the crime na. Why go into crime anyway?

Are you serious?