Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by nex(m): 8:57am
Positive and edifying history will be made on Sunday when Niger Tornadoes FC and Akwa United clash at the Agege Stadium for the right to be the team to hoist the glittering AITEO Cup 2017 which is the first ever.
For the umpteenth time, change was effected in the name of the oldest competition in the land in June this year when Nigeria’s leading energy solutions company, AITEO Group, signed a multi –million naira partnership agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation to take over a championship that had been known as Governor’s Cup, Challenge Cup, FA Cup and Federation Cup in its 72 –year history.
AITEO’s money and result –oriented activation strategy has to a large extent restored the well –known glamour of the competition, with a modern streak added to it, and Sunday’s Finale at a venue nicknamed The Soccer Temple will draw the curtain on a two –month long contest that has fully lived up to the name.
A full house is expected at The Soccer Temple to witness a potentially –explosive encounter between two teams gunning to win Nigeria’s oldest competition for the second time.
Tornadoes, who pipped Enugu Rangers 1-0 for their only diadem in 2000, shoved Cup holders FC IfeanyiUbah out of the race at the semi final stage, winning 4-3 on aggregate.
Akwa United, who won in 2015 after edging Lobi Stars 2-1, count eight –time winners Shooting Stars of Ibadan among their victims in this year’s competition.
Apart from pride and desire for one of the most attractive trophies in world football, a princely sum of N25 million awaits the conquerors in Sunday’s battle; the loser to go home with N10 million.
There is also a further motivation of continental football, as the winner will take Nigeria’s second slot in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup competition.
In the women’s event, Cup holders Rivers Angels are standing by for one of Ibom Angels of Uyo and Abia Angels of Umuahia for their own Finale in Jos on Wednesday, 18th October, and a sum of N10 million is ready for the winner of that match; the loser to go home with half that amount.
The guest list for Sunday’s epoch has Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, CAF President Ahmad, his three vice presidents Kwesi Nyantakyi, Omari Selemani and Fouzi Lekjaa, CAF Emergency Committee members Musa Bility and Souleiman Waberi, FIFA Council member Hany Abo Rida, NFF President Amaju Pinnick (also member of the CAF Emergency Committee), Members of the NFF Executive Committee and NFF Management, Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and Members of the Lagos State Executive Council.
SOURCE: http://www.barbaric.com.ng/niger-tornadoes-akwa-united-aiteo-cup-2017
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by DanielsParker: 11:56am
nice one there
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by CrEaToRmalden(m): 11:56am
forget it, na me get this one.
these are the kind of things that should be making FP not some girl with saggy breast.
#HalaAkwa
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by oviejnr(m): 11:56am
Niger Tornadoes, no be only tornadoes Na hurricane
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by Factfinder1(f): 11:56am
Make them battle well...na world cup dey our mind now
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by hola106(m): 11:57am
oya na
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by Pheals(f): 11:57am
can I sponsor the cup me and hobby tosyne2much
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by naijaisGOOD: 11:59am
ok
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by GreenMavro: 12:00pm
cool
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by Icon4s(m): 12:01pm
Akwa United should win so we have a good representation at the CAF Confederations cup.
Good players and excellent stadium.
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by ObamaOsama: 12:01pm
hooo
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by kay29000(m): 12:01pm
Hmm! Nice one. If i was in Lagos I would have gone to watch the match.
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by etenyong(m): 12:02pm
Please come out in large number to support my state team (Akwa United) tomorrow. Surely we shall win get the trophy.
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by CrEaToRmalden(m): 12:04pm
.
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by CrEaToRmalden(m): 12:04pm
etenyong:
it is ours bro, I can't wait to lift it in our stadium when the boys bring it back home.
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by mooregan(m): 12:14pm
So teams from Akwa Ibom are in the finals for both the Male and Female category. No wonder the Super Eagles have made Uyo their permanent home.
Proudly Eyen Uyo
Proudly Eyen Akwa Ibom
Proudly a Niger Deltan
Yak Isong ami adot Ukana
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by Phinity318(m): 12:14pm
I don't think Akwa Fc has any match for Ebenezer, Di maria, Best and Aliko Mustapha...Akwa u are in for a tough match
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:14pm
Go go Akwa United (the Great United) go go Akwa Abasi Ibom United (the Great God United) mbok ebor cup ado e-yung edi Uyo... ke ndita aya awoor..
made and patented in Akwa Ibom
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by mooregan(m): 12:15pm
NtoAkwaIbom:
Cup Nnyin ke ado
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by PROVERBZ(m): 12:16pm
For the sake of having good representation akwa united should wipe this Niger tornadoes boys
I am an enyimba fan but u would hear scores like the legendary 99-1 if Niger tornadoes represents Nigeria in caf competition
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by Niyinficient(m): 12:22pm
oviejnr:
not a bit funny
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by manbello: 12:22pm
Niger tornadoes will whop dere ass 4 real,go get dem boiz
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by maxiuc(m): 12:23pm
Abeg how I go take enter this naija league self
Make I just the play even if them no pay me
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by kenzysmith: 12:23pm
The worst league in the world no rivarly no good. Referee no single foriegn coach they should just merge with ghana and cameroun league
|Re: Niger Tornadoes And Akwa United Battle For AITEO Cup 2017 At Agege Stadium Lagos by dayo2me(m): 12:30pm
Pheals:can the both of you afford it, cos he is used to say "as broke as i am" when addressing ladies matter?
lolz
