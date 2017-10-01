₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by callistus124: 10:43am
Tekno and Dj Cuppy are looking good together in their recent pictures.
Remember, the Nigerian female Dj has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend victor Anichebe. Notwithstanding she attributed the cause of the breakup to distant relationship, many fans disagreed with her on her reasons.
Tekno has just completed a new video with Dj Cuppy. This music track is titled Green Light. Green Light video is made by Dj Cuppy featuring Made Men Music star Tekno.
However, this newly dropped video title "Green light" combined with its content has kept fans thinking. Some might be tempted to ask whether she is actually giving Tekno Green Light��
Anyways, I think they are just making a video and nothing more or less.
See more photos below....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osvde7xNQ0s
Source
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by manchidede1: 10:46am
Tekno my guy...... Move on bro
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by chriskosherbal(m): 10:46am
Cute pics .....Dj cuppy looking sexy.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by OKorowanta: 10:52am
I sense something.
It's Like dis dude is already frolicking with her honey pot.
Her smile smells Green light.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Ndlistic(m): 11:01am
Pretty Dj and pretty money talking. One day i will date you Dj Cuppy
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Homeboiy(m): 11:06am
Who are they?
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by months: 11:09am
Afonja gals... Dem sabi take yansh scatter family.
We still dey talk Lola case, now Cuppy don jump from Anichebe to Tekno.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by letusbepieces: 11:11am
igbo muscle dey sweet now. she want e big banana, tekno give am big banana. Ani induction is over. she do n finish training, come graduate.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Greystone(m): 11:19am
Cute girl.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by dannytoe(m): 11:50am
Tekno wan chop him own share of the national cake before e sour.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by EzeEbira(m): 11:52am
this girl ehn?
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 3:18pm
The song no sweet
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by morikee(m): 5:51pm
Tekno
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by deb303(f): 5:52pm
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by presholala: 5:53pm
no be only green light... na rainbow flash
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by sunshineV(m): 5:53pm
This gal fine pass my gf walahi
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by SojiCash(m): 5:53pm
Teckno with loud or SK for your hand . You be my man
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Ycmia: 5:53pm
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by cristianisraeli: 5:54pm
callistus124:
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Sirheny007(m): 5:54pm
Sunastech:
You just de comment 'OK' inside 7 threads now.
And you wan sell market..
is it fair?
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:54pm
Okay? I see a star shining I the East.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Divay22(f): 5:54pm
OK o..
Let's watch how it goes.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by presholala: 5:54pm
Homeboiy:
they are alhaji big cassava and Dj ppucy
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by JoshMedia(m): 5:54pm
They both look good
Check my signature
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by danielpark: 5:54pm
Greystone:
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by sirusX(m): 5:55pm
she must chop cassava
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by IfeanyiYagazie(m): 5:55pm
She done enter Tekno ??
Igbo boys jhux dey do after-sack on top this girl.
Tekno!! Mr easy dey observe you oo
Carry go
Issoryt.
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by aremed(m): 5:55pm
Homeboiy:eedris and pasuma
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by alexistaiwo: 5:55pm
Same way wizkid doesn't want any funny voice.
We don't want any baby mama here
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Hentizzle: 5:55pm
|Re: Tekno And DJ Cuppy - "Green Light" (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 5:56pm
Viewing this topic: Softhands(m), Qasim6(m), shiloz, talk2riel, SmartyPants, sammie92, samshoz(m), maxtum(m), Hadeehart101(f), chibuike65(m), NNAMDIII(m), eppysold(m), kalishay, rationalmind(m), jeffucee10, Lextronggroup, Neddymond(m), B737NG, Northmall(m), adusco(m), yinkakani(m), Oluwasantus(m), scaramucci, octoroon, matrix789, steric58(m), digitalgeorgy(m), Scarpon(m), Miraxzeebility(m), akelicious(m), gbolio4(m), fidelity09, chidebe, Samakus(m), Aderostock, shevon, Silva79(f), Abiolaseyi(m), MySay(m), 123ayodeji(m), 1wolex85, azeedrees1(m), Jhunnyleel, Ridens(f), amyhommie, Uyiii, consultancy(m), cameeeeel(m), Dienasun(m), djeezy(m), mizibounty, Decale, Luukasz, Consray(f), Alfred09, quickly, Angelinastto(f), Scarface004, AssoJnr, sirssb(m), metch1(m), Tmex(m), ajstar, nkemchineke, lumzybo, Kitshouse(m), nowornever2016, freemile2ru, RobinRay(m), Owodiong(m), FEMIGOLD081(m), ChrisDiaz, sucre2(m), adeSoft2yk, puntmaniac, DIG1, kunlealao(m), Daniel058(m), Chinachriss(m), illustrious(m), Jidecs, ope7000, leokinguch(m), SimplySeraphic(f), 24enjay, Domp, SojiCash(m), QuietHammer(m), ohluyeemeekar(m), walelamina, Deehvahrzz, skeema, donifez(m), flowsamuels(m), months, dyze, lonzo(m), dadydee(m), zubydave(m), supaduma, crime(m), BroZuma, dabiton, ashatoda, Olateef(m), cmon(m), johndwayy(m), machinegundammy(m), lekandynam(m), LoveWifee, sammycarz(m), fizzydenny(m), Windflower(f), brudiga, veekid(m), awujoolasola(m), 3plet, ddjay, wolextayo(m), BeEagle, Magnifik18, dwey(m), jearile(m), latup4real(m), tuakzyfyn(m), femi312, GraveMan(m), bily(m), matthewijiogbor(m), easy4beno(m) and 183 guest(s)
