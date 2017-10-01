

Tekno and Dj Cuppy are looking good together in their recent pictures.

Remember, the Nigerian female Dj has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend victor Anichebe. Notwithstanding she attributed the cause of the breakup to distant relationship, many fans disagreed with her on her reasons.



Tekno has just completed a new video with Dj Cuppy. This music track is titled Green Light. Green Light video is made by Dj Cuppy featuring Made Men Music star Tekno.

However, this newly dropped video title "Green light" combined with its content has kept fans thinking. Some might be tempted to ask whether she is actually giving Tekno Green Light��



Anyways, I think they are just making a video and nothing more or less.



See more photos below....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osvde7xNQ0s



Source





Tekno and Dj Cuppy are looking good together in their recent pictures.Remember, the Nigerian female Dj has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend victor Anichebe. Notwithstanding she attributed the cause of the breakup to distant relationship, many fans disagreed with her on her reasons.Tekno has just completed a new video with Dj Cuppy. This music track is titled Green Light. Green Light video is made by Dj Cuppy featuring Made Men Music star Tekno.However, this newly dropped video title "Green light" combined with its content has kept fans thinking. Some might be tempted to ask whether she is actually giving Tekno Green Light��Anyways, I think they are just making a video and nothing more or less.See more photos below....