



He was given some bail conditions when his case was taken to court but till date, he has not been able to meet the bail conditions which has seen his days in the prison counting by the day.





Despite his ordeal, his family and lover, Oyenike Yusuf, who dabbles as his babymama, have never abandoned him as they check on him from time to time.



Nike goes to the prison to check on her lover and also avail him the opportunity of seeing his daughter whom she gave birth to while he was in prison.



The baby is now grown and anxiously waiting to meet the father whenever he is able to get himself out of the prison.



