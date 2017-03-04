₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seun Egbegbe's Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC]
Controversial Nollywood marketer, Seun Egbegbe, is still cooling off in the Prison at Apapa, Lagos, over allege fraud case in which he was involved in some months back.
He was given some bail conditions when his case was taken to court but till date, he has not been able to meet the bail conditions which has seen his days in the prison counting by the day.
Despite his ordeal, his family and lover, Oyenike Yusuf, who dabbles as his babymama, have never abandoned him as they check on him from time to time.
Nike goes to the prison to check on her lover and also avail him the opportunity of seeing his daughter whom she gave birth to while he was in prison.
The baby is now grown and anxiously waiting to meet the father whenever he is able to get himself out of the prison.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by cosby02(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by NaijaCelebrity: 2:21pm
happy waiting girl..
daddy will soon come home
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Obascoetubi: 2:42pm
cute afonja girl
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by donblade85555(m): 5:12pm
cute child
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by 2winsboi(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:13pm
Okay. As long as he`s certain the baby is his.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by philchudi: 5:13pm
How this take make FP?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by cutefergiee(m): 5:13pm
babe.. pele... dats life ooooo,... welcome to the reality
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Olalan(m): 5:14pm
Beautiful girl...
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Sirpaul(m): 5:14pm
waiting for pale to be vindicated
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by KendrickAyomide(m): 5:14pm
..Eya fine girl.. it's so sad daddy's a criminal
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by sunnyanet(m): 5:14pm
Abidemi
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by hola106(m): 5:14pm
nice pix
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by tobdee: 5:14pm
They should take him for deliverance as soon as he is released . His matter has gone spiritual.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by mayorkyzo: 5:15pm
Beautiful girl of a klepto father
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by 2winsboi(m): 5:16pm
philchudi:.
I tired oooo
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by aktolly54(m): 5:16pm
Cute girl
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Bullhari007(m): 5:16pm
daughter of a criminal TUFIAKWA
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 5:16pm
omo ole
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Demonicide(f): 5:17pm
omo fi ori jo baba
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by sunshineV(m): 5:18pm
Ya daddy issa thief
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by johnstar(m): 5:18pm
Put d mudafvker inside maximum prison
Afonja boi
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:19pm
Awayu Abidemi the baby is cute tho
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by CEEcey(f): 5:19pm
Imagine the social trauma her useless father has put her into.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by ImpressionsNG: 5:19pm
Is he a filmmaker or a career criminal? Titles can be misleading.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by johnstar(m): 5:21pm
Obascoetubi:
From a criminal afonja father
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by cardoctor(m): 5:21pm
Lucky man
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 5:22pm
ole thief barawo .
I meant SEUN not this inoccent girl ooo. make una take note
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by donklef(m): 5:24pm
Sorry baby,daddy will soon be back...
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Baby All Grown As They Await His Release [PIC] by MaritzaNL(f): 5:24pm
Such a beautiful baby.
