Source; According to multiple online reports, a search has been launched in the United Kingdom to locate a Nigerian man identified as Jinadu Adewale, who was recently granted a residence permit in the country. The man is yet to be located after permit was sent to his previous address. He reportedly moved out because he wasn't sure if he'd be deported....Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-granted-uk-residence-permit-yet-to-be-located.html

This man faith no even reach atom sef, talk less of mustard seed. 5 Likes

come back here...we go suffer am together

Yolobat. Yolobat. 2 Likes

that man sha, let it not be a case of failure at the edge of breakthrough. that man sha, let it not be a case of failure at the edge of breakthrough.

I Laugh in Kiswahili 1 Like





Mtcheew my bet9ja don cut

brb

He has been located.......

Hmmmmmm,

















Is all I have to say. Nothing wa person nor go see for this life.

Na joke o! Remote control things...... May be .?? I shall not be missing on the day of my celebration. Amen The guy is somewhere in MoweNa joke o! Remote control things...... May be.?? I shall not be missing on the day of my celebration. Amen

Bloggers again !

the definition of









Gbe Ro









I pray you don't meet yourself in his predicament......









Its a constant state of hysteria when you're wondering the po-po can walk in anytime

Village people follow am reach there

The guy no wan wait hear touch that will touch the kidney. He will show is his now. Nigerians always playing smart in another man country. .

Village ppl oooo

Coward why running away? I knw he must be a fraudulent Afonja like dammy krane 1 Like





His village people follow am for plane land yakata for London.

He may think say him dey hide for London but he no know say na for inside bottle him dey chill. So after helping to foist change on us, this guy escaped to get residence permit.... Koboko fall on himHis village people follow am for plane land yakata for London.He may think say him dey hide for London but he no know say na for inside bottle him dey chill.

okerekeikpo:

Coward why running away? I knw he must be a fraudulent Afonja like dammy krane

Hmm... How you take know? Why you dey talk like this? Na so your hate dey do you? Nawa. Hmm... How you take know? Why you dey talk like this? Na so your hate dey do you? Nawa.