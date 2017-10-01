₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by dainformant(m): 9:03pm
According to multiple online reports, a search has been launched in the United Kingdom to locate a Nigerian man identified as Jinadu Adewale, who was recently granted a residence permit in the country. The man is yet to be located after permit was sent to his previous address. He reportedly moved out because he wasn't sure if he'd be deported....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-granted-uk-residence-permit-yet-to-be-located.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by DanseMacabre(m): 9:12pm
This man faith no even reach atom sef, talk less of mustard seed.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Tamass: 9:14pm
come back here...we go suffer am together
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Fineman87: 9:24pm
dainformant:
Yolobat.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Marcofranz(m): 9:28pm
that man sha, let it not be a case of failure at the edge of breakthrough.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by bedspread: 9:42pm
I Laugh in Kiswahili
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Homeboiy(m): 10:03pm
Mtcheew my bet9ja don cut
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by DONADAMS(m): 10:12pm
brb
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Lexusgs430: 10:12pm
He has been located.......
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Charles4075(m): 10:13pm
Hmmmmmm,
Is all I have to say. Nothing wa person nor go see for this life.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by Lilimax(f): 10:14pm
The guy is somewhere in Mowe Na joke o! Remote control things...... May be .?? I shall not be missing on the day of my celebration. Amen
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by erico2k2(m): 10:16pm
Bloggers again !
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by sunkieisland: 10:24pm
the definition of
Gbe Ro
I pray you don't meet yourself in his predicament......
Its a constant state of hysteria when you're wondering the po-po can walk in anytime
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by bedford101(m): 10:30pm
Village people follow am reach there
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by def111(m): 10:33pm
The guy no wan wait hear touch that will touch the kidney. He will show is his now. Nigerians always playing smart in another man country. .
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by pesinfada(m): 10:35pm
Village ppl oooo
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by okerekeikpo: 10:36pm
Coward why running away? I knw he must be a fraudulent Afonja like dammy krane
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by ikennaf1(m): 10:45pm
So after helping to foist change on us, this guy escaped to get residence permit.... Koboko fall on him
His village people follow am for plane land yakata for London.
He may think say him dey hide for London but he no know say na for inside bottle him dey chill.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by ikennaf1(m): 10:48pm
okerekeikpo:
Hmm... How you take know? Why you dey talk like this? Na so your hate dey do you? Nawa.
|Re: Nigerian Man Yet To Be Located After Being Granted UK Residence Permit. Photo by chiraqDemon(m): 10:49pm
How am I sure that this headline sef is not just a trick to get him out of hiding?
