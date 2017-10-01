₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by Oyimzy(m): 6:48am
Benue State University commenced examination not too long after strike issues. It is clear that 70% of the students are affected in one way of the other, as they couldn't cope with the unsteady academic semester. As if that is not enough. Some students were spotted writing their exams in a collapsed building.
See more photos: http://www.myglobalgist.net/2017/10/too-bad-as-bsu-student-wrote-exams-in.html?m=1
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by Oyimzy(m): 7:44am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by anuoluwapo884: 7:48am
Benue state always full of ugly events remembered governor buying Wheelbarrows for unemployed young what a joke
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 11:41am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by grailife(m): 11:42am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 11:43am
Na wa, how can one concentrate here?
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by Rexphobia(m): 11:43am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by ta4ba3(m): 11:43am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by M2dX(m): 11:43am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by paullo240: 11:44am
i really feel sorry for this nation called NIGERIA [color=#990000][/color]
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 11:44am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by banom(m): 11:44am
Nigeria is indeed a ZOO
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by chinedubrazil(m): 11:44am
|Re: Benue State University Students Write Exams In Collapsed Building (Photos) by Afriifa(m): 11:44am
