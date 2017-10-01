Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit (7137 Views)

Annie Idibia, Actress and wife to Nigerian music legend, 2face looked so gorgeous as she stepped out in an Arab Inspired black & gold regalia.



She shared the gorgeous photo on her IG page.



She was so in love with the outfit revealing her beauty which made her look like an african queen and all she could caption the photo was with love emojis.







She's beautiful









African Queen







The person when use that red tin cover that place ehn



Naa thunder when de stay inside Volcano go fire u



Wetin she open for our viewing pleasure,u cover am





After u don look ur own finish





Winch The person when use that red tin cover that place ehnNaa thunder when de stay inside Volcano go fire uWetin she open for our viewing pleasure,u cover amAfter u don look ur own finishWinch 29 Likes 1 Share

African Queen indeed.

Lovely

Do Arabs bare their thighs like that? 2 Likes

Gorgeous as always.

2baba dey here

Pretty fall on u



@Op

Why you sensor that image??

I wonder you can find a half exposed married woman's laps of high 'sexual content' Ndi mmadu sef..@OpWhy you sensor that image??I wonder you can find a half exposed married woman's laps of high 'sexual content'

Must she reveal her thigh?

All those saying pretty, beautiful etc am nt understanding 2 Likes

I GUESS DIS DRESSING IS PART D CIVILIZATION PPLE TALK ABOUT.

No fûck given 1 Like

op, Shea na you cover that her puna or na so she put em?



if na you, on behalf of the Vaseline crew, I beg any mod in charge to block you..



what's the need bringing it up here and that stuff is covered.



na only 2face go dey enjoy em?



I can not continue with you. 1 Like

NO COMMENT!

Ms

Mr OP, for using that love emoji to cover the 'thing', oya take am... 2 Likes

dope. our baba wife

Cute

malware:

Do Arabs bare their thighs like that?

Abi o.



She'd have looked better without the slit.



They will just be misappropriating people's culture. Abi o.She'd have looked better without the slit.They will just be misappropriating people's culture.

malware:

Do Arabs bare their thighs like that?



Dem don take one red tin cover am naa. Wetin u want again? Dem don take one red tin cover am naa. Wetin u want again?

Wow! I love it.

Apart from the slit.

na waoh for op sef

