Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:29am
Annie Idibia, Actress and wife to Nigerian music legend, 2face looked so gorgeous as she stepped out in an Arab Inspired black & gold regalia.
She shared the gorgeous photo on her IG page.
She was so in love with the outfit revealing her beauty which made her look like an african queen and all she could caption the photo was with love emojis.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/annie-idibia-steps-out-in-gorgeous-arab.html
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:29am
Beautiful Queen!
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by BreezyCB(m): 7:29am
She's beautiful
African Queen
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by pyyxxaro: 7:34am
The person when use that red tin cover that place ehn
Naa thunder when de stay inside Volcano go fire u
Wetin she open for our viewing pleasure,u cover am
After u don look ur own finish
Winch
29 Likes 1 Share
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by xreal: 7:35am
African Queen indeed.
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by kenonze(f): 7:35am
Lovely
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by malware: 7:52am
Do Arabs bare their thighs like that?
2 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Hanabian: 2:43pm
Gorgeous as always.
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by heckymaicon(m): 2:44pm
2baba dey here
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by amiibaby: 2:47pm
Pretty fall on u
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Sirheny007(m): 2:49pm
Ndi mmadu sef..
@Op
Why you sensor that image??
I wonder you can find a half exposed married woman's laps of high 'sexual content'
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by monakii: 2:49pm
Must she reveal her thigh?
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Soulsymbol99: 2:50pm
All those saying pretty, beautiful etc am nt understanding
2 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by buchilino(m): 2:53pm
I GUESS DIS DRESSING IS PART D CIVILIZATION PPLE TALK ABOUT.
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by NoFavors: 2:54pm
No fûck given
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Joephat(m): 2:54pm
op, Shea na you cover that her puna or na so she put em?
if na you, on behalf of the Vaseline crew, I beg any mod in charge to block you..
what's the need bringing it up here and that stuff is covered.
na only 2face go dey enjoy em?
I can not continue with you.
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Johntitus: 2:55pm
NO COMMENT!
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by porschetips: 2:59pm
Ms
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Greenbuoy(m): 3:01pm
Mr OP, for using that love emoji to cover the 'thing', oya take am...
2 Likes
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by paradigmshift(m): 3:03pm
dope. our baba wife
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by paradigmshift(m): 3:04pm
pyyxxaro:my Belle o
1 Like
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by kay29000(m): 3:08pm
Cute
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by kennygee(f): 3:12pm
malware:
Abi o.
She'd have looked better without the slit.
They will just be misappropriating people's culture.
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by xreal: 3:12pm
malware:
Dem don take one red tin cover am naa. Wetin u want again?
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by Incrizz(f): 4:00pm
Wow! I love it.
Apart from the slit.
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by coursehybridrep(m): 4:03pm
na waoh for op sef
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by thunderbabs(m): 4:03pm
pyyxxaro:
Re: Annie Idibia Steps Out In Gorgeous 'Arab Inspired' Outfit by emrain(m): 4:06pm
Most posts from yommzyblog doesn't render properly in UcBrowser... unfortunately, 60% of Nairalanders use ucbrowser. Op, do something about it.
