How To Make Any Type Of Juice With Blender In Few Minutes
Use your blender to make sweet juicy goodness(a great alternative if you don't have a juicer machine but have a vita mix juicer or a personal blender) If you don’t have a juicer, you still can make blender juice. Not smoothies, but more of a liquid drink. Traditional juice is when the juice of the fruit is extracted from the pulp. With this technique, you can combine the produce together and blend it very well (occasionally including some water) and it will create a pulpy juice.
Do you have a small personal blender? These combinations work well for bullet juicer recipes as well. Keep in mind that the less juicy fruits and veggies don't work as well. The key to good juice is using the most juicy produce!The benefits of blender juices1. This benefits those who have blood sugar issues because your body will digest the juices and sugars more slowly when pulp and fiber are present. 2. Good for those who want juice, but cannot afford to use much produce. Juicing in a juicer takes a lot of produce to yield a decent amount of liquid. By combining everything together, you need much less produce. 3. It’s easy. If you have a powerful blender, it takes less time to blend an apple and grapes together then it does to juice. You just put the fruit in the blender and blend!
Tips for blending juices
*.Blender carrot juice: You can easily make carrot juice with your blender by adding 2-3 carrots to ¼ - ½ cup of juice. It’s best if you cut the carrots into chunks as it’s easier on your blender.
*.If you want to add greens, add 1-2 leaves of lettuce, spinach or kale to your recipes to make it undetectable in the juice.
*.When creating your own blender recipes, experiment with the amount of water to make it to your liking…thick or thin.
*.A note about blenders: Some blenders can blend anything. The one that I own, in my opinion is the best blender. It is the Vitamix, and it can blend pretty much any fruit and vegetable. There are also some other powerful blenders out on the market. If you have a more inexpensive version, be careful the type of produce you blend. If you aren’t sure your blender can handle it, just leave it out and stick to fruits and vegetables that are soft and watery. The quality of your blender will ultimately determine what type of blender juices you can make.
*.Best fruits and vegetables for blender juicesThe best produce to use, in general, are usually the ones that aren’t so good to juice in a juicer. The watery, mushy type fruits blend so well. These include peaches, apricots, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, papaya, mangos, plums, melons, and the like. These will be easy on your blender and yield more water. If you're using these for nutri-bullet recipes, you might want to experiment with the quantity as the cup is considerably smaller then a regular blender.
*.Watermelon - Cantaloupe
Big chunk of watermelon
Small slice of cantaloupe
Blend together and enjoy!Apple - Lemon
½ cup lemon juice
1 apple, peeled and cored
½ cup water
2 tablespoons of honey
Juice lemons until you get about ½ cup of juice. Add it to your blender with an apple, water and honey. Blend until smooth and enjoy!Pineapple Juice
4 pineapple rings
⅓ cup of water
1 tsp of honey
Place all ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. Drink immediatelyOrange- Lemon
2 oranges peeled
1 lemon peeled
½ cup water
Place all ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. Drink immediatelyPineapple - Orange
1 cup of pineapple chunks
1 carrot
1 orange peeled
½ cup of water
Place all ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. Drink immediately.Peach - Berry
2 peaches (pitted)
1 cup of strawberries
¼ cup of water
Place all ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth. Drink immediately.

