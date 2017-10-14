Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video (6144 Views)

I can't stop dancing to the song







Union Bank recently launched a music video as part of her 100 years celebration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbt4MbXq3iM

Build more branches

Build more branches

I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.

you are right.. Union bank branches are becoming well presentable these days. I don't know if anyone has noticed this.

I am not happy

Union Bank started dwindling after their encounter with Fr. Mbaka 1 Like

Hmm

Building Simpler, Smarter bank. 3 Likes

No..and will not watch it..lolz

Build more branches First bank hater

I am using 10mb. Someone explain please! 2 Likes







Check my signature Thank God tomorrow is Sunday

Lols.

Op the hyper... The stuf is good, but dnt gv us dat u can''t stop dancing shid 5 Likes

My great grand father great grandma and grandpa still have accounts with union bank

. 2 Likes

Union Bank...the bank almost died if not for their rebranding strategy. 1 Like

I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.

Obviously you are working for Union Bank.. Good defender... Sergio Ramos

No

ok but not hot as cowbell

Nice video.... Lovely concept and simple.

This is beautiful. I love it.

Interesting

NO unless they would stop stealing my money with their #2,#5 charges.



Lol What am i even saying sef i don't even have an account with them.

I am using 10mb. Someone explain please!

Can I top up your credit?

D worst bank ever, I will soon close my bank account with them.

Union Bank recently launched a music video as part of her 100 years celebration.



I can't stop dancing to the song







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbt4MbXq3iM



Union bank is older than Nigeria

My bank!! ✌️✌️.... But una suffer me oo the time wey I opened my Dom acc. Haba,!!





Nice song especially the 737 part!

Ok

it's nice,bt I don't see hw u can't stop dancing to it