₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,489 members, 3,853,043 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 11:40 PM

Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video (6144 Views)

Dilapidated Union Bank In Chibok Town / Union Bank Introduces SMS Banking / Dead Man Withdraws N4.3M From Union Bank In Kaduna: Mysterious (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by David0(m): 8:48pm
Union Bank recently launched a music video as part of her 100 years celebration.

I can't stop dancing to the song grin grin grin



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbt4MbXq3iM

1 Like 4 Shares

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by dingbang(m): 8:59pm
Build more branches
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by David0(m): 9:05pm
dingbang:
Build more branches

I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.

1 Like

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by dingbang(m): 9:09pm
David0:


I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.
you are right.. Union bank branches are becoming well presentable these days. I don't know if anyone has noticed this.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Homeboiy(m): 9:36pm
I am not happy
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Franco2017(m): 9:45pm
Union Bank started dwindling after their encounter with Fr. Mbaka

1 Like

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Abbeyme: 9:45pm
Hmm
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Edipee(m): 9:46pm
Building Simpler, Smarter bank.

3 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Kimy97(f): 9:46pm
No..and will not watch it..lolz
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:47pm
First bank hater grin
dingbang:
Build more branches
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:47pm
undecided

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Dgunnerz(m): 9:47pm
I am using 10mb. Someone explain please! grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by JoshMedia(m): 9:47pm
Thank God tomorrow is Sunday grin grin


Check my signature
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Lordsocrates: 9:48pm
Lols.
Op the hyper... The stuf is good, but dnt gv us dat u can''t stop dancing shid

5 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by jetbomber17: 9:49pm
My great grand father great grandma and grandpa still have accounts with union bank
.

2 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by eleojo23: 9:49pm
Union Bank...the bank almost died if not for their rebranding strategy.

1 Like

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by slapandfall(m): 9:50pm
David0:


I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.

Obviously you are working for Union Bank.. Good defender... Sergio Ramos

3 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Hadone(m): 9:50pm
No
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by aku626(m): 9:51pm
ok but not hot as cowbell
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by gurunlocker: 9:51pm
Nice video.... Lovely concept and simple.
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by TutorV(m): 9:51pm
This is beautiful. I love it.
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Tosinex(m): 9:52pm
Interesting
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Cladez(m): 9:55pm
NO unless they would stop stealing my money with their #2,#5 charges.

Lol What am i even saying sef i don't even have an account with them.
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Yameater(m): 9:55pm
Dgunnerz:
I am using 10mb. Someone explain please! grin grin grin grin

Can I top up your credit?
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by asawanathegreat(m): 9:56pm
D worst bank ever, I will soon close my bank account with them.
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by shakol91(m): 9:56pm
David0:
Union Bank recently launched a music video as part of her 100 years celebration.

I can't stop dancing to the song grin grin grin



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbt4MbXq3iM

.
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by RoyalBoutique(m): 9:57pm
grin Union bank is older than Nigeria shocked

2 Likes

Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Daniel058(m): 9:57pm
My bank!! ✌️✌️.... But una suffer me oo the time wey I opened my Dom acc. Haba,!!
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by chloride6: 9:58pm
Nice song especially the 737 part!

grin grin grin
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by BlackDBagba: 9:58pm
Ok
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by deco22: 10:00pm
it's nice,bt I don't see hw u can't stop dancing to it
Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by aboyaji(m): 10:01pm
Buhari's bank

(0) (1) (Reply)

Where Can I Hire Astro Turf In Lagos? / If You Want To Be Rich And Happy, Don’t Go To School / What Business Can I Do In 9ja From U.k. Pls

Viewing this topic: oyeludef(m), koonbey(m), benbenards(m), BoiCute(m), sidneyeze, wayray, bossman4, pinkycute(f), tunamenga(m), biggboy(m), solelymade, sizzlingcold(m), Amebo1(m), sisipelebe(f), Abah199(m), Rilwantalarape(m) and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.