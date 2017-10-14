₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by David0(m): 8:48pm
Union Bank recently launched a music video as part of her 100 years celebration.
I can't stop dancing to the song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbt4MbXq3iM
1 Like 4 Shares
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by dingbang(m): 8:59pm
Build more branches
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by David0(m): 9:05pm
dingbang:
I believe the bank will build more branch. They are currently transforming the existing branches to reflect the vision of the bank, while new ones will emerge as time progresses.
1 Like
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by dingbang(m): 9:09pm
David0:you are right.. Union bank branches are becoming well presentable these days. I don't know if anyone has noticed this.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Homeboiy(m): 9:36pm
I am not happy
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Franco2017(m): 9:45pm
Union Bank started dwindling after their encounter with Fr. Mbaka
1 Like
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Abbeyme: 9:45pm
Hmm
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Edipee(m): 9:46pm
Building Simpler, Smarter bank.
3 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Kimy97(f): 9:46pm
No..and will not watch it..lolz
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:47pm
First bank hater
dingbang:
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:47pm
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Dgunnerz(m): 9:47pm
I am using 10mb. Someone explain please!
2 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by JoshMedia(m): 9:47pm
Thank God tomorrow is Sunday
Check my signature
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Lordsocrates: 9:48pm
Lols.
Op the hyper... The stuf is good, but dnt gv us dat u can''t stop dancing shid
5 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by jetbomber17: 9:49pm
My great grand father great grandma and grandpa still have accounts with union bank
.
2 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by eleojo23: 9:49pm
Union Bank...the bank almost died if not for their rebranding strategy.
1 Like
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by slapandfall(m): 9:50pm
David0:
Obviously you are working for Union Bank.. Good defender... Sergio Ramos
3 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Hadone(m): 9:50pm
No
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by aku626(m): 9:51pm
ok but not hot as cowbell
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by gurunlocker: 9:51pm
Nice video.... Lovely concept and simple.
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by TutorV(m): 9:51pm
This is beautiful. I love it.
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Tosinex(m): 9:52pm
Interesting
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Cladez(m): 9:55pm
NO unless they would stop stealing my money with their #2,#5 charges.
Lol What am i even saying sef i don't even have an account with them.
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Yameater(m): 9:55pm
Dgunnerz:
Can I top up your credit?
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by asawanathegreat(m): 9:56pm
D worst bank ever, I will soon close my bank account with them.
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by shakol91(m): 9:56pm
David0:.
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by RoyalBoutique(m): 9:57pm
Union bank is older than Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by Daniel058(m): 9:57pm
My bank!! ✌️✌️.... But una suffer me oo the time wey I opened my Dom acc. Haba,!!
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by chloride6: 9:58pm
Nice song especially the 737 part!
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by BlackDBagba: 9:58pm
Ok
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by deco22: 10:00pm
it's nice,bt I don't see hw u can't stop dancing to it
|Re: Union Bank 100 Years Celebration Music Video by aboyaji(m): 10:01pm
Buhari's bank
