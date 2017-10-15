The lawyer representing billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans), has accused officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of extorting money and valuables running into hundreds of millions of naira from his client.



Olukoya Ogungbeje, who petitioned the Police Service Commission on Friday, also accused the officers of sexually molesting Evans’ girlfriend, Amaka Offor.

The petition was also copied to the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the National Human Rights Commission, and Amnesty International.



“Our client has duly briefed us on the above captioned subject matter involving the police officers and policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team,” read the petition captioned in part ‘The Evans Case and Saga: Brazen Extortion, Corruption, Gross Misconduct, Indiscipline, Sexual Molestation and Human Rights Violation Against the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team Police Officers and Policemen.’



Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping last August, and is currently at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison awaiting sentencing by a Lagos court.



But in this latest development, Mr. Ogungbeje accused the police, who detained him (Evans) for almost three months, before his first appearance in court, of forcefully collecting millions of naira as well as valuables and properties from his client.



“For the avoidance of doubt, it is our secured brief that in the course of investigating our client while being detained in the custody of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the allegation of kidnapping, the following under-listed items were forcefully and corruptly extorted from our client.



1. The sum of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) cash.

2. Another sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) sent by our client’s wife as pressured by the above policemen.

3. Twenty-five (25) Mack Trucks forcefully taken but not listed as exhibits in the ongoing criminal trial of our client.

4. Brigade wristwatch worth One Hundred and Seventeen (117) Thousand U.S Dollars.

5. Pendant cross worth Seventy (70) Thousand U.S Dollars.

6. Necklace worth Twenty-Five (25) Thousand U.S Dollars.

7. Virtu Phone worth Thirty (30) Thousand U.S Dollars.

8. Virtu Signature Phone worth Seventeen (17) Thousand U.S Dollars.

9. Ten (10) Thousand U.S Dollars cash extorted by ASP Phillip Rieninwa.

10. Five (5) Pieces of Saphono Rucci Diamond Rings worth One Hundred (100) Thousand U.S Dollars.

11. Lexus 470 Jeep.

12. Grand Cherokee Jeep.

13. L 400 Mitsubishi Bus.

14. Toyota Highlander (Gold Colour).

15. Eighty-Five (85) Inches Samsung Television set worth 6.5 Million Naira amongst others.

The lawyers added that, “our client also confided in us that one (Amaka Offor) his girlfriend was sexually molested and abused by the above policemen of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” the petition read.



The petition urged the Police Service Commission to conduct an investigation into the incident and invoke appropriate sanctions including dismissal against the culpable police officers.



“Sir, you would agree with us that these allegations are too weighty to be ignored by any right-thinking Nigerian.



“There is no gainsaying the fact that it calls for prompt investigation, inquiry and appropriate sanctions. We are using this medium as our own way of galvanizing institutional sanity, cleansing and reform in the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.



“As we speak, the brother in law and other relations of our client are still being detained and tortured by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) without being arraigned before a Court of law,” the petition added.

