|"Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by opera1(m): 11:42pm On Oct 14
The lawyer representing billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans), has accused officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of extorting money and valuables running into hundreds of millions of naira from his client.
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by coursehybridrep(m): 11:44pm On Oct 14
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by seunmohmoh(f): 1:47pm
dem never hang am...na atm e be
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ericaikince(m): 1:47pm
It seems Davido bruhaha is dying down and there is no relevant thing to bring to Front page again now NL is now bringing Evans story..
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:47pm
This lawyer is really a big fool, make dem join am put for prison too for defending this kidnapper
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Omeokachie: 1:47pm
Even IGP ran to the courts to block his own investigation by the senate.
This regime is corruption personified.
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by TeeAL(m): 1:47pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by benedictuyi(m): 1:48pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by breadandbutter(m): 1:48pm
I wish we can all live together in peace and harmony. Say no to hate
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Sunnycliff(m): 1:48pm
.. The police is your boyfriend...
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by fernandoc(m): 1:48pm
Nigeria Police they never disappoint. This nation is...... (fill in the blank space)
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by ebenice(m): 1:48pm
Where is Evans now abi the case has been swept under the carpet?
BTW, the girlfriend doesn't have name abi or cant she stand on her own accord? why drag "Evans" into it?...
to gain sympathy I suppose?
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Enoch129: 1:48pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by kennyblaze007(m): 1:48pm
Jesu... Na kidnapping Evans take get money like this? Na wa oooo
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Elpinto(m): 1:48pm
I do not, for even a minute, doubt that naija police extorted all dose things, but all I have to say to Evans is ntooooooor!!!
When you obtain wealth via illegal means, you comman start crying when d wealth is obtained 4rm u illegally... Waaka
Yahoo boys dem, continue 2 dey obtain ur own illegally, u hear...?
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Piiko(m): 1:48pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 1:48pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by calberian: 1:48pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by banom(m): 1:49pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by cristianisraeli: 1:49pm
how the is the nigerian police different from evans
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:49pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Sixaxis: 1:50pm
Why wnt they extort money from 'em! Corrupt cops nd corrupt Evans.
Shebi its their "corrupt".
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Cope1(m): 1:50pm
Clear case of Thieves steal from a thief
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by DONFASZY(m): 1:51pm
Corruption everywhere
I know dey will suck him dry in dis cases
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Hardexx(m): 1:51pm
Evans is claiming property he forcefully accrued nawa oooo
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ericaikince(m): 1:51pm
kennyblaze007:sey u wan start the business? If not keep shut
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ryabcool(m): 1:53pm
This country sef.
Na thief dey make law to catch thief, na thief dey arrest thief, and na thief dey judge thief.
Even the person presiding over the country of thieves sef na thief. Naija which way for Christ's sake?
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by youngfocus(m): 1:53pm
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by NgcoboP: 1:54pm
senator misau has been right all along
|Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by dayleke(m): 1:55pm
Why everything is listed in Dollars?
No be Naija we dey?
