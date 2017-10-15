₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,733 members, 3,853,970 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 02:37 PM

"Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje (7800 Views)

Olukoya Ogungbeje: "Why I Am Defending Evans, The Kidnapper" — Lagos Lawyer / Olukoya Ogungbeje: Kidnapper Evans Lawyer Who Sued Police IG On His Behalf (Pic) / Kidnapper Evans' Girlfriend Led To His Arrest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by opera1(m): 11:42pm On Oct 14
The lawyer representing billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans), has accused officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team of extorting money and valuables running into hundreds of millions of naira from his client.

Olukoya Ogungbeje, who petitioned the Police Service Commission on Friday, also accused the officers of sexually molesting Evans’ girlfriend, Amaka Offor.
The petition was also copied to the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police, the National Human Rights Commission, and Amnesty International.

“Our client has duly briefed us on the above captioned subject matter involving the police officers and policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team,” read the petition captioned in part ‘The Evans Case and Saga: Brazen Extortion, Corruption, Gross Misconduct, Indiscipline, Sexual Molestation and Human Rights Violation Against the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team Police Officers and Policemen.’

Jimoh Moshood, the Force Public Relations Officer, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping last August, and is currently at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison awaiting sentencing by a Lagos court.

But in this latest development, Mr. Ogungbeje accused the police, who detained him (Evans) for almost three months, before his first appearance in court, of forcefully collecting millions of naira as well as valuables and properties from his client.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is our secured brief that in the course of investigating our client while being detained in the custody of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on the allegation of kidnapping, the following under-listed items were forcefully and corruptly extorted from our client.

1. The sum of N50, 000,000 (Fifty Million Naira) cash.
2. Another sum of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) sent by our client’s wife as pressured by the above policemen.
3. Twenty-five (25) Mack Trucks forcefully taken but not listed as exhibits in the ongoing criminal trial of our client.
4. Brigade wristwatch worth One Hundred and Seventeen (117) Thousand U.S Dollars.
5. Pendant cross worth Seventy (70) Thousand U.S Dollars.
6. Necklace worth Twenty-Five (25) Thousand U.S Dollars.
7. Virtu Phone worth Thirty (30) Thousand U.S Dollars.
8. Virtu Signature Phone worth Seventeen (17) Thousand U.S Dollars.
9. Ten (10) Thousand U.S Dollars cash extorted by ASP Phillip Rieninwa.
10. Five (5) Pieces of Saphono Rucci Diamond Rings worth One Hundred (100) Thousand U.S Dollars.
11. Lexus 470 Jeep.
12. Grand Cherokee Jeep.
13. L 400 Mitsubishi Bus.
14. Toyota Highlander (Gold Colour).
15. Eighty-Five (85) Inches Samsung Television set worth 6.5 Million Naira amongst others.
The lawyers added that, “our client also confided in us that one (Amaka Offor) his girlfriend was sexually molested and abused by the above policemen of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT),” the petition read.

The petition urged the Police Service Commission to conduct an investigation into the incident and invoke appropriate sanctions including dismissal against the culpable police officers.

“Sir, you would agree with us that these allegations are too weighty to be ignored by any right-thinking Nigerian.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that it calls for prompt investigation, inquiry and appropriate sanctions. We are using this medium as our own way of galvanizing institutional sanity, cleansing and reform in the Nigeria Police Force as an institution.

“As we speak, the brother in law and other relations of our client are still being detained and tortured by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) without being arraigned before a Court of law,” the petition added.

SOURCE

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by coursehybridrep(m): 11:44pm On Oct 14
ok

1 Like

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by seunmohmoh(f): 1:47pm
dem never hang am...na atm e be
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ericaikince(m): 1:47pm
It seems Davido bruhaha is dying down and there is no relevant thing to bring to Front page again now NL is now bringing Evans story..

2 Likes

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by SIMPLYkush(m): 1:47pm
This lawyer is really a big fool, make dem join am put for prison too for defending this kidnapper

4 Likes

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Omeokachie: 1:47pm
Even IGP ran to the courts to block his own investigation by the senate.


This regime is corruption personified.

15 Likes

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by TeeAL(m): 1:47pm
I see
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by benedictuyi(m): 1:48pm
Booked
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by breadandbutter(m): 1:48pm
I wish we can all live together in peace and harmony. Say no to hate

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Sunnycliff(m): 1:48pm
.. The police is your boyfriend...

5 Likes

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by fernandoc(m): 1:48pm
Nigeria Police they never disappoint. This nation is...... (fill in the blank space)
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by ebenice(m): 1:48pm
Hmmm

Where is Evans now abi the case has been swept under the carpet?

BTW, the girlfriend doesn't have name abi or cant she stand on her own accord? undecided why drag "Evans" into it?...
to gain sympathy I suppose? undecided
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Enoch129: 1:48pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by kennyblaze007(m): 1:48pm
Jesu... Na kidnapping Evans take get money like this? Na wa oooo
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Elpinto(m): 1:48pm
Hmmmm...

I do not, for even a minute, doubt that naija police extorted all dose things, but all I have to say to Evans is ntooooooor!!!

When you obtain wealth via illegal means, you comman start crying when d wealth is obtained 4rm u illegally... Waaka

Yahoo boys dem, continue 2 dey obtain ur own illegally, u hear...?

1 Like

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Piiko(m): 1:48pm
cheesy
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by GoodGuysGoodGir(m): 1:48pm
....
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by calberian: 1:48pm
Na so
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by banom(m): 1:49pm
na wa ooo
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by cristianisraeli: 1:49pm
how the is the nigerian police different from evans

1 Like

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:49pm
Tales by Moonlight
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Sixaxis: 1:50pm
Why wnt they extort money from 'em! Corrupt cops nd corrupt Evans.

Shebi its their "corrupt".
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Cope1(m): 1:50pm
Clear case of Thieves steal from a thief
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by DONFASZY(m): 1:51pm
Corruption everywhere
I know dey will suck him dry in dis cases
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Hardexx(m): 1:51pm
Evans is claiming property he forcefully accrued nawa oooo

1 Like

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ericaikince(m): 1:51pm
kennyblaze007:
Jesu... Na kidnapping Evans take get money like this? Na wa oooo
sey u wan start the business? If not keep shut
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by Ryabcool(m): 1:53pm
This country sef.

Na thief dey make law to catch thief, na thief dey arrest thief, and na thief dey judge thief.

Even the person presiding over the country of thieves sef na thief. Naija which way for Christ's sake?

Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by youngfocus(m): 1:53pm
books,dis land is nt for sell b ware of 419
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by NgcoboP: 1:54pm
shocked senator misau has been right all along
Re: "Police Sexually Abusing Evans Girlfriend, Extorts N50M" - Olukoya Ogungbeje by dayleke(m): 1:55pm
Why everything is listed in Dollars?
No be Naija we dey?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Disgrace from Nigeria / Breakings! Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Has Been Captured Alive / Four Jailed For Fighting FRSC Officials

Viewing this topic: Adadinmaa(f), LastMumu, emaoke7, Thecassanova, mykemiley(f), moshino(m), swagagolic01, Cmeo(m), Biggcake, Firefire(m), thanki410(m), MRSHYCAT(m), Olurinade10(m), KingTom(m), superstar1(m), femo7(m), gboyeng, NEIGHBOUR(m), Pascakkonsult(m), NothingDoMe, crazysam001, kenechi072, zizie, tafabaloo(m), ogeodi(f), ladycomfort(f), jclassiq, Enoch129, pafestula(m), shaiyne(m), crisycent, anyaricu(m), potentialOAU(m), alhassan47, joechuks22, Olameen1713, opera1(m), Yungpac(m), millyj(f), Arigu001(m), ceo4eva, boyterror, Freeman59, elmessiahs(m), Barrywilly(m), EbiJUNIRO(m), Timmi, Okkyy, scarter75, dotuntayo, zionwinn, elektra(f), ToyinDipo(m), hadizadeezy(f), phoneymoney, IamHopeful(f), KingOvoramwen1(m), jaybel(m), MuhMubRaj(m), Nelsizzy(m), diasporaman(m), toyining(f), kastroveli, devour129(m), KeemzWale(m), smudge2079, luckenzo77, NwaIgboBoy(m), john650(m), dokiOloye(m), adeSoft2yk, ogbeiwi(m), RonJeremy, lebienconnu, umuokezie(m), Youngbarna(m), Joseleanwell(m), TheSage1, famousroland(m), Ivegotsolutions(m), nurshah, Sharingan, BASOUL66, timota(m), lonzo(m), lexy2lexy, emvuatt, Wisdombankxz, Preator, mrdcai and 135 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.