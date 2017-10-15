Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) (5957 Views)

Ozubulu Catholic Church Shooting: Obiano Visits Scene, Hospital (Photos) / Some People Are Causing Rift Between Buhari And Me – Fr. Mbaka / Fr. Mbaka Moving To His New Parish Yesterday - Photos

The founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Reverend Father Ejike Camillus Anthony Mbaka, has in the above video clip anointed and blessed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, thus to fortify him spiritually for the forthcoming November 18th gubernatorial election in the state.



Obiano who is vying for the second time the seat of the governor with strong political opponents in the state, was blessed, fortified, energized and prepared spiritually by Mbaka at the ministry. Newsmen gathered that such prayer covers one with supernatural powers to stand against opponents during trouble times. While praying for Obiano who knelt down at alter with his hands placed on the altar, Mbaka said, “May the God of Israelites, adoration ministry answer you, Father glorify your name in this your son Willie Obiano. “Thank you for the good works you are using him to do in Anambra

Click on this link to watch the Video

https://www.newsflashngr.com/download-video-fr-mbaka-dares-ipob-no-election-anambra-anoints-obiano-second-tenure-happen-must-watch/2/

Father Mbaka is always with the masses



Obiano will win neatly 12 Likes 1 Share

I wonder which other party can take over from APGA obiano will definitely win no doubt 7 Likes

TOUCH NOT THE ANOINTED. 1 Like

Where's the neutrality of the church? ??





Mbaka why?? ? 24 Likes 3 Shares

Mbaka who is a man of God knows within him that obiano can only win through rigging ,definitely the masses are not coming out to vote that day. 4 Likes 1 Share

Religion should be separated from politics just as the church should be neutral and not favour s candidate over another 19 Likes 1 Share

Obiano all the way!!!

Isn't the IPob members that have crawled back to their shells will stop him?

Anambra politics is all about money. Give those members some cash and on that day they Will come out and vote.

Political Pastors 1 Like

No wonder obiano no support Biafra...because of his selfish interest..(SECOND TERM) 3 Likes

If Nwoye or Obaze goes there, will he not still pray for them also?



A Priest is not expected to be partisan.

This one is a big puzzle between an Adoration member who is also an ipob. Who will the person support? 1 Like

God has no part in politics neither yours nor mine

Is this an endorsement??







The voice of the people is the voice of god

Left hand anointing. Same Adeboye gave Jonathan in 2015.

Watch this space. 4 Likes 1 Share

The people will decide !

Separate religion from politics

They keep deceiving not only the masses but themselves. So Mbaka is now a fortifier of politicians who instead of turning to God prefer to continue in their sins and only run to churches when election is near. 4 Likes

mbaka Na scam 1 Like

I want to watch the video

Just the way he anointed the dullard two years ago. Look at us now two years after.



mtchewwwwww 1 Like 1 Share

What you done to desire second tenure? Evil,decit, corrupt and stone hearted politician. Evil man. After killing your people, you rushed to church to receive blessing of second tenure.What you done to desire second tenure? Evil,decit, corrupt and stone hearted politician. 1 Like

