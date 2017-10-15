₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by sweetsandy4luv(f): 2:55am
The founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Reverend Father Ejike Camillus Anthony Mbaka, has in the above video clip anointed and blessed Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, thus to fortify him spiritually for the forthcoming November 18th gubernatorial election in the state.
https://www.newsflashngr.com/download-video-fr-mbaka-dares-ipob-no-election-anambra-anoints-obiano-second-tenure-happen-must-watch/2/
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by sarrki(m): 3:00am
Father Mbaka is always with the masses
Obiano will win neatly
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by anuoluwapo884: 3:58am
I wonder which other party can take over from APGA obiano will definitely win no doubt
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by clevvermind(m): 4:23am
TOUCH NOT THE ANOINTED.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by alcmene: 4:42am
Where's the neutrality of the church? ??
Mbaka why?? ?
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by magoo10: 5:48am
Mbaka who is a man of God knows within him that obiano can only win through rigging ,definitely the masses are not coming out to vote that day.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by oyonu(m): 6:34am
Religion should be separated from politics just as the church should be neutral and not favour s candidate over another
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Spylord48: 6:58am
Obiano all the way!!!
Isn't the IPob members that have crawled back to their shells will stop him?
Anambra politics is all about money. Give those members some cash and on that day they Will come out and vote.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Piiko(m): 10:21am
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:21am
Political Pastors
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Eeroh95(m): 10:22am
No wonder obiano no support Biafra...because of his selfish interest..(SECOND TERM)
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by lawsbanks: 10:22am
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Pavore9: 10:22am
If Nwoye or Obaze goes there, will he not still pray for them also?
A Priest is not expected to be partisan.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Decryptor(m): 10:22am
This one is a big puzzle between an Adoration member who is also an ipob. Who will the person support?
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by malaria(f): 10:22am
God has no part in politics neither yours nor mine
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by deepwater(f): 10:22am
Is this an endorsement??
The voice of the people is the voice of god
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Jerrypolo(m): 10:22am
Left hand anointing. Same Adeboye gave Jonathan in 2015.
Watch this space.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 10:22am
The people will decide !
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Inspire01(m): 10:22am
Separate religion from politics
Separate religion from politics
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by dhardline(m): 10:23am
They keep deceiving not only the masses but themselves. So Mbaka is now a fortifier of politicians who instead of turning to God prefer to continue in their sins and only run to churches when election is near.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by paradigmshift(m): 10:23am
mbaka Na scam
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by gritzky1996a: 10:23am
gritzky1996a:
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Daniel058(m): 10:23am
I want to watch the video
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Daniel058(m): 10:24am
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Temptee101(m): 10:25am
Just the way he anointed the dullard two years ago. Look at us now two years after.
mtchewwwwww
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by gritzky1996a: 10:27am
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by Futureleader201(m): 10:27am
Evil man. After killing your people, you rushed to church to receive blessing of second tenure.
What you done to desire second tenure? Evil,decit, corrupt and stone hearted politician.
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by massinola(m): 10:29am
alcmene:Which one is neutrality again?
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by RomeSankara: 10:29am
Nonsense
|Re: Mbaka Anoints Obiano For Second Tenure, Governor Kneels On Altar (Photos, Video) by JayJohnson: 10:29am
alcmene:
Even Samuel anointed David as Long over Israel
Are you guys no longer from Israel
