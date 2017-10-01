₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Priscy01(f): 4:12am
Checkout this viral birthday photoshoot of the Gucci Pablo princess!
Some parents are doing alot of crazy stuffs all in the name of celebrating birthday these days. The girl is reportedly 6 years old and already balling? Nah!.
According to a Twitter user, Tay who shared the photos on the micro-blogging website, she wrote;
"I log onto FB and..... why?? Why do y'all do this to these kids �"
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Priscy01(f): 4:13am
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Priscy01(f): 4:13am
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by anuoluwapo884: 4:15am
Nice show off, Gucci slayer @6 hushpuppi daughter we don see u
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by dyadeleye(m): 4:16am
Hushpuppi, comma carry your daughter oooo!
Some parents Sha..
Meanwhile , pedophile will be looking at the girl's pic like;
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Evaberry(f): 4:18am
This is too much for a child.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Luciferdevil(m): 4:19am
A girl at 6 showing us some sexy moves and pose. She even showcased her white panties in the other picture . Still wondering how this little kids of nowadays future are going to be.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by aktolly54(m): 4:25am
Queen slayer pikin
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by IAMSASHY(f): 4:30am
someone's future wife slaying at 6,a product of her mum
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by KardinalZik(m): 4:31am
Hushpuppi should just adopt her.
Teaching kid daughters how to slay from childhood isn't a nice idea at all.
She's probably a DAUGHTER OF A SLAY QUEEN single mother. Baby mama pikin.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by nrexzy(m): 4:31am
Generation of ignorant parenting.
Her future is in wind.
..
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by raysplashinfo(m): 4:39am
Speechless.....
this is a pure illusion of "like mother, like daughter"
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Iseoluwani: 4:43am
At 6, olosho in Making...
Her white pant show For the 5th pic
Pedophile will be like
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by dingbang(m): 5:06am
dyadeleye:Lwkmd.. I almost thought he was a popular senator
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by dingbang(m): 5:07am
Iseoluwani:wetin carry your eye go there?
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:19am
@6 she already got a swag...
I'm not surprised if her parents are spoiling her with Gucci..Some rich kids these days won't wear any local brands coz in their circle of friends they already feel the pressure...
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Iseoluwani: 5:33am
dingbang:
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Evablizin(f): 6:00am
Some parents will always like to over do things.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by braimeddy: 6:00am
Lord! Forgive this our present generation cos they don't know what they are doing.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by SweetPuffPuff(f): 6:06am
nice but she's in a skirt her legs being that wide was not ok
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by dingbang(m): 6:12am
Lol she is the same person who created the thread boss
@ mynd44
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by ogorwyne(f): 6:14am
This girl's parents don't know what they are doing. How can you see your child towing this path and encourage it? They have real issues on their hands already.
What happened to that long gown with hat and bag that some of us wore for festivities back in the days? This child needs a wardrobe full of them. Make I see whether all this her suggestive posing nor go make her look like clown for that kind dress. See rings full her fingers too sef.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by HeWrites: 6:16am
5th picture tho!
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by kiddoiLL(m): 6:23am
this seem to be the trend going on now for birthdays... What kinda birthday celebration as a kid wan sweet pass, carrying a carton of biscuit and sweets, (when u a rich kid, add Capri sonne) go school...share n watch d whole class treat u like royalty.. omo enh those days were d best. most parents just ruining lives of kids in the name of adapting to 21st century
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Dreyl(m): 6:45am
Iseoluwani:It takes a paedo to know a paedo..
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:56am
This Picture is inappropriate
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Neymar1095(m): 6:59am
Pic is dope.
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by Iseoluwani: 7:44am
Dreyl:
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by grayht(m): 9:01am
Nonsense...!!!!
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by iamawara(m): 9:05am
She fyn gan
Holosho in d making. Ball am well.... Is it my money?
|Re: Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style by nairavsdollars: 9:05am
The parents must be drug barons. Which serious parent exposea six year old to these stuff?
