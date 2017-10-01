Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Girl Celebrates Her 6th Birthday In Gucci Style (13297 Views)

Some parents are doing alot of crazy stuffs all in the name of celebrating birthday these days. The girl is reportedly 6 years old and already balling? Nah!.



According to a Twitter user, Tay who shared the photos on the micro-blogging website, she wrote;

"I log onto FB and..... why ?? Why do y'all do this to these kids �"

Nice show off, Gucci slayer @6 hushpuppi daughter we don see u 8 Likes

Hushpuppi, comma carry your daughter oooo!

Some parents Sha..

Meanwhile , pedophile will be looking at the girl's pic like; 64 Likes 3 Shares

This is too much for a child. 46 Likes 2 Shares

A girl at 6 showing us some sexy moves and pose. She even showcased her white panties in the other picture . Still wondering how this little kids of nowadays future are going to be. 52 Likes 3 Shares

Queen slayer pikin 2 Likes 3 Shares

someone's future wife slaying at 6,a product of her mum someone's future wife slaying at 6,a product of her mum 16 Likes

Hushpuppi should just adopt her.



Teaching kid daughters how to slay from childhood isn't a nice idea at all.



She's probably a DAUGHTER OF A SLAY QUEEN single mother. Baby mama pikin. 17 Likes 1 Share

Generation of ignorant parenting.



Her future is in wind.

.. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Speechless.....

this is a pure illusion of "like mother, like daughter" 4 Likes 1 Share

At 6, olosho in Making...





Her white pant show For the 5th pic





Pedophile will be like 36 Likes 3 Shares

I'm not surprised if her parents are spoiling her with Gucci..Some rich kids these days won't wear any local brands coz in their circle of friends they already feel the pressure...



@6 she already got a swag...I'm not surprised if her parents are spoiling her with Gucci..Some rich kids these days won't wear any local brands coz in their circle of friends they already feel the pressure... 2 Likes

Some parents will always like to over do things. Some parents will always like to over do things. 2 Likes

Lord! Forgive this our present generation cos they don't know what they are doing. 1 Like

nice but she's in a skirt her legs being that wide was not ok

Lol she is the same person who created the thread boss



@ mynd44





What happened to that long gown with hat and bag that some of us wore for festivities back in the days? This child needs a wardrobe full of them. Make I see whether all this her suggestive posing nor go make her look like clown for that kind dress. See rings full her fingers too sef. This girl's parents don't know what they are doing. How can you see your child towing this path and encourage it? They have real issues on their hands already.What happened to that long gown with hat and bag that some of us wore for festivities back in the days?This child needs a wardrobe full of them. Make I see whether all this her suggestive posing nor go make her look like clown for that kind dress. See rings full her fingers too sef. 3 Likes

5th picture tho!

this seem to be the trend going on now for birthdays... What kinda birthday celebration as a kid wan sweet pass, carrying a carton of biscuit and sweets, (when u a rich kid, add Capri sonne) go school...share n watch d whole class treat u like royalty.. omo enh those days were d best. most parents just ruining lives of kids in the name of adapting to 21st century 2 Likes

This Picture is inappropriate 1 Like

Pic is dope. 1 Like

Nonsense...!!!!

She fyn gan





Holosho in d making. Ball am well.... Is it my money?