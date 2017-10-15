The year 2017 is almost running out and it has been a year with lots of experience both tough and smooth but God kept us going. So many gospel artists both Nigerian and foreign artists released songs that ministered to our souls.

We all have our favorite songs of the year, but here are some of the 2017 songs that lifts spirit.



They are

Dr Tumi - you are here

Todd Dulaney - Your great name

Frank Edwards - very big God

William McDowell - falling on my knees

Tim Godfrey - So Good

Phil Thompson - My worship

Travis Greene - Waited

Victoria Orenze - On Fire

Glowreeyah Braimah - Jesus is here

Travis Greene - Be still

Dunsin Oyekan - if all I say is Jesus



Let me stop here now, I believe some of us also may have wonderful songs on your list. Let's share it together and help some others to add to their list.





What are those 2017 gospel songs that made your year so Far?

God bless us all, Happy Sunday 11 Likes 4 Shares