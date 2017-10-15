₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,638 members, 3,853,668 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? (3986 Views)
Apostle Suleman's Prophecies For 2017 And The Road So Far / "Worship Leaders Lie When They Lead Worship Songs" - Pastor Chris Oyakhilome / SONGS That Make You Feel GODS Presence (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by mazimee(m): 7:23am
The year 2017 is almost running out and it has been a year with lots of experience both tough and smooth but God kept us going. So many gospel artists both Nigerian and foreign artists released songs that ministered to our souls.
We all have our favorite songs of the year, but here are some of the 2017 songs that lifts spirit.
They are
Dr Tumi - you are here
Todd Dulaney - Your great name
Frank Edwards - very big God
William McDowell - falling on my knees
Tim Godfrey - So Good
Phil Thompson - My worship
Travis Greene - Waited
Victoria Orenze - On Fire
Glowreeyah Braimah - Jesus is here
Travis Greene - Be still
Dunsin Oyekan - if all I say is Jesus
Let me stop here now, I believe some of us also may have wonderful songs on your list. Let's share it together and help some others to add to their list.
What are those 2017 gospel songs that made your year so Far?
God bless us all, Happy Sunday
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by BreezyCB(m): 7:24am
One corner
12 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by NoFavors: 9:57am
Yabo - Solomon Lange (old song tho)
BreezyCB:
Elnino4ladies:
Make Una hustle small brain na
Seun and lalasticlala you see how and why this Christian topics should not be made open to everybody? Look how these lost souls have turned the topic to their play ground smh
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Elnino4ladies: 9:57am
Penalty by small doctor
2 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by MhizzAJ(f): 9:57am
Way maker...Miracle worker by Sinach
12 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Elnino4ladies: 9:58am
BreezyCB:
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by kimbraa(f): 9:58am
I don't think I've any 2017 worship song but 'Made A Way' by Travis Greene.
'In Awe Of You' by Jesus Culture.
'Every Praise' by Hezekiah Walker.
'You're The Reason' by Mairo, and a host of others have made my year so far.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by corporateDan(m): 9:58am
Mr p...gongo aso
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by adetoroamos(m): 9:58am
olamide by woo
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by nairavsdollars: 9:58am
You are Great
Everything written about you is Great
Who sang this beautiful song sef?
It's my song of the year
5 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by bjcuntis(m): 9:58am
My hallelujah belongs to u. Can't remember the name of the artist but I led the song during one of our sunday services. It touches my soul.
3 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Pidginwhisper: 9:59am
#Ponmile by Reminisce
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by 12go(m): 9:59am
You unravel me... I am a child of God
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by MhizzAJ(f): 9:59am
Elnino4ladies:
What's wrong with u
Is that a worship song
2 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by ENIMONEY(f): 10:00am
I'm a Christ Embassy member so all lma Stars have made my year.
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by meezynetwork(m): 10:00am
Miracle rain
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by donblade85555(m): 10:00am
I attend winners chapel.... I really love this song, " oh my leg carry me go, oh my leg carry me go, anywhere way better day, carry me go" I dae dance anyhow if I hear the song
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Adaumunocha(f): 10:00am
Onise iyanu oooo...
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by paragon40(m): 10:00am
that you are great song...I just like it.
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Yameater(m): 10:01am
Mighty man of war by Jimmy d Psamist
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by stepo707: 10:01am
BreezyCB:Get brain small
4 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by wahles(m): 10:01am
Glorious ruin-hillsong
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Odunharry(m): 10:02am
Way maker sinach.
GOD OF SECOND CHANCE. JUANITA BYNUM
2 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Elnino4ladies: 10:03am
MhizzAJ:
I thought small doctor is a gospel artist
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by MADUBI: 10:03am
Maradona by Niniola.
2 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by overhypedsteve(m): 10:04am
I just can't get over casting crowns. And superstar by Edward. I am really conservative in music do I can listen to one song for years. The guy that's said ponmile so you know that song? And you like it? You are a real G.
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by 36govs: 10:05am
DAVID G .... I TRUST IN YOU
4 Likes
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by trustyshoess(f): 10:05am
Balm of Gilead by Jerry K
Alleluia by Sinach
1 Like
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by Ultimus: 10:05am
There's no God.
None deserve worship.
~ Allah. Circa 700AD
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by April4th(m): 10:06am
Wonderful wonder by Nathaniel Bassey
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by maryjan8(f): 10:06am
Break every chain
|Re: The 2017 Worship Songs That Have Made Your Year So Far? by favourmic(m): 10:07am
bukola bekes
Jesus Is Lord. A Must Read / Benefits Of Sharia (uplawal,Abuzola,Olabowale & Co) / Marrying A Non-catholic!
Viewing this topic: adeolaleke(m), dwag, annuity45, Erulog(m), SODEXSKI(m), Geop(m), Gboliwe, otunbaskills(m), Questyjayblack(m), willoski(m), JoyAda1234(f), gemale(m), ajalaja(m), torpedo92(m), pastie(m), Toluade45, P0intBlank(m), mike4real2(m), majomayo(m), reubenobi(m), ayophil25(m), amofah1(m), legalgoon, whothiefmymoney(m), kerr9(f), maggdon(m), solpat(m), Rajosh(m), survLordmayor(m), nkeona, OluwaGoverment(m), Adeyanju23(m), sabacity(m), dpacesetter(m), Ololanla, stem(m), lee2008, maureensylvia(f), dfelly, Lepetitechic(f), MDJ03, zekepio(m), elcruize, diogonwa(f), buskie13(m) and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10