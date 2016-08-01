Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Compare Nigeria's Naira To Other African currencie and Be Shocked At The Result. (7932 Views)

As usual, after calculating the exchange rate, what I wanted to get was on the high side. I just became humble and cancelled the transaction.



I started thinking if the disparity between dollar and naira is so insane, what will be the exchange rate of the naira to the currencies of other African countries. I picked 25 random African countries and compared their currencies with the naira.



Before I started my findings, I felt only a few African countries could have stronger currencies than the naira but boy I was shocked and ashamed with what I came up with.



Check out the latest exchange rate of the Nigerian naira compared to some random African countries' currencies.



1. South Africa - 1 Rand = 26.28 Naira



2. Ethiopia - 1 Birr = 13.30 Naira



3. Ghana - 1 Cedi = 81.96 Naira



4. Gambia - 1 Dalasi = 7.60 Naira



5. Kenya - 1 Shilling = 3.48 Naira



6. Liberia - 1 Dinar = 3.05 Naira



7. Swaziland - 1 Lilangeni = 26.55 Naira



8. Tunisia - 1 Dinar = 145.90 Naira



9. Zambia - 1 kwacha = 36.7 Naira



10. Angola - 1 kwanza = 2.17 Naira



11. Lesotho - 1 Loti = 26.55 Naira



12. Libya - 1 Dinar = 262.77 Naira



13. Morrocco - 1 Dirham = 38.32 Naira



14. Madagascar - 1 Ariary = 0.12 Naira



15. Mauritius - 1 Rupee = 10.5 Naira



16. Malawi - 1 kwacha = 0.50 Naira



17. Mozambique - 1 Metical = 5.8Naira



18. Namibia - 1 Dollar = 26.55 Naira



19. Seychelles - 1 Rupee = 26.38 Naira



20. Sudan - 1 pound = 53.89 Naira



21. Botswana - 1 Pula = 34.60 Naira



22. Cape Verde - 1 Escudo = 3.82 Naira



23. Algeria - 1 Dinar = 3.18 Naira



24. Egypt - 1 Pound = 20.45 Naira



25. Eritrea - 1 Nakata = 23.52 Naira



The currencies of some worse economies in Africa have better value than the naira.



So the question is - Do you think Nigeria's naira is the weakest currency in Africa and the world at large and what is the way forward to strengthen the naira.



Share your thoughts and comments



I think you need to understand dynamics of economy of Nations. Production determined the strength of currency of any country. Nigeria economic production is currently at its lowest ebb because of the problem with crude price. Note, this is our major production.



Any country that find herself in this type of situation must devalue her currency to encourage exportation and discourage importation. Production to meet local need and for export will increase.



In 2007 - 2009 both us and Britain devalue their currency more than 3 time because of recession. Even Ghana you put here had to divide their currency by 1000 to have current value



Finally, this have nothing to do with the quality of life in the country but to encourage production. TURKISH LIRA. IS THE MOST USELESS CURRENCY IN THE WORLD BUT TURKEY HAVE BETTER ECONOMY AND QUALITY OF LIFE THAN ANY OF AFRICAN COUNTRY UP THERE.



The little gain we have in non oil export and rice production wouldn't have Bern NC possible without the ddevaluation. 50 Likes 4 Shares

Nigeria doesn't need the naira to be that strong, although the current exchange rate is to low, we need the naira to be around #150 to $1. as for Ghana and co that made their currency very high, they do it because most of the goods are imported and nigeria doesn't need that. 3 Likes

Hmm. Really a bad time for Nigeria. 1 Like

Instead of developing our nation's economy we are on a borrowing spree with dire conditions that will further plunged the Naira into quicksand and the citizens fighting with the mysterious economic conditions that defiles the intellectual capacities of even the best economists in the whole world. 1 Like

Ask Buhari is this change he was talking about during the campaign,i swear there is change but NEGATIVE change 4 Likes

Buhari sef Even Libya better pass us. Just tell me the reason why we shouldn't go there nd begin developmentBuhari sef 5 Likes

The last time i was in Mauritius it was 1 naira to 5 rupees and now, it's 1 to 10. Are we trying to compete with Zimbabwean dollars? 5 Likes

The Naira is amongst the most worthless currencies in the world... All thanks to Buhari.

Yet girls will still run after it.



The picture below describes what the naira is;

A bloody footmat The Naira is amongst the most worthless currencies in the world... All thanks to Buhari.Yet girls will still run after it.The picture below describes what the naira is;A bloody footmat 16 Likes 3 Shares

no comparison with iPod currency?

Complete show of ignorance.



This is how many Nigerians assume they are experts in Economics.



The value of your currency is not measured by the figure it exchanges against other currencies but what it can buy.



300 Naira can buy you a loaf of bread in Nigeria but can 10 Kenyan shillings buy you that same loaf?



When you change that money what can it buy? That is the true value. Your nominal value does not mean much. 29 Likes 1 Share

No wonder my people wan die for Libya...... 2 Likes

Even Ghana wey we pursue? 8 Likes

smh... Ghanasmh...

This is serious oh

Biko, my own question is that: Has CBN stopped online transactions for some banks?

Please I'm asking for someone. 1 Like

Na Fvck up

You do not need to check up the exchange rate to know our naira is just a level over a piece of paper.

Even within Nigeria the naira buying power is so low. 1 Like

Its not all about the exchange rate but the standard of living.........No doubt they have more value than the naira but we are better off than most of those countries when it comes to living well. 4 Likes

this is heartbreaking and we call ourselves giant of Africa thunder fire corruption 1 Like

Rubbish!



Rubbish! 5 Likes 1 Share

It does not work that way. Most of the currencies above cannot be exchanged with Naira directly, it is either you buy Dollar, Euro or Pound Sterling and take them to these countries to get the local currencies.

You will discover that Naira is more valuable than most of them when you want to buy anything in the countries you mentioned 4 Likes