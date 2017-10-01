₦airaland Forum

I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by C9jaBlog: 11:21am
Lateef Aremu…human parts dealer


I bought 15 cars, built four houses, Lateef Aremu suspected human parts dealer confesses

…We paid N12, 000 to procure human flesh, skull and 12 teeth –Mudasiru and Abass
…Cemetery attendants: We sold human head to cleric for N10, 000

By Daud Olatunji


It is like nemesis is catching up with suspected ritualists in Ogun State trading in human body parts.

No week passes without the police in the state arresting a suspected ritualist.


In the latest onslaught against them, no fewer than seven were arrested.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, in the meantime, allayed the fear of residents, saying security agents would not be tired of arresting suspected ritualists.

Iliyasu was speaking on the arrest of the seven suspects who allegedly operated in three syndicates and apprehended by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.


The first syndicate was said to have comprised of two suspected members, Lateef Aremu (67) and Kola Sodipo (32), who allegedly specialized in purchasing and exhuming corpses for money ritual.

According to the police boss, men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested Aremu and Sodipo after receiving information about ritualists who specialised in using human parts.


“The Federal SARS received information about some ritualists who specialised in using human parts for ritual purposes. So, based on the information, a team was sent to track them down and the effort was successful when two members of the syndicate were arrested at Owode-Egba area of the state”, Iliyasu said.

“ Kolawole Sodipo and Lateef Aremu were arrested. Recovered from them were human skulls and bones, as well as six live cartridges”.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, Aremu confessed that he used human parts to prepare various charms for people, adding that the business had provided him the financial muscle to acquire 15 cars and four houses.

Aremu, who claimed that he was a farmer and herbalist, did not deny that he used human parts to make charms for people.

He said the human skull he was allegedly caught with by the police was brought to him by his colleague for money ritual.

“I am a farmer and an herbalist. We were doing a foundation in Itoko where I wanted to build a house; there, we saw these bones and we packed them inside a bag and that is all. However, when we wanted to do money ritual, he brought a dry skull for the purpose”, the suspect said.


Suspects who bought human parts for N12,000
“What we did was to grind the skull and add other ingredients, including a white dove and local soap. It has been up to 20 years since I have been in the business. I don’t use human parts all the time. I only do once in a while. “I have built four houses and bought up to 15 vehicles since 1980 when I started this business”.

Sodipo, 32, while explaining his role in the syndicate, said, “I am a farmer. I know baba (Aremu) to be an herbalist, because he usually comes to see my landlord. I also trained as an herbalist.

“Someone came to me requesting for money ritual and I directed him to baba who negotiated and collected N75, 000 from the client but the ritual failed. The man called me to complain and I asked him to collect his money. He wasn’t ready to collect the money, he wanted it repeated but it failed again.

“I didn’t know anything about the skull. I didn’t take any skull to him. I only specialized in working for petty traders to boost their trade”.

The N12, 000 human parts’ transaction

The police boss said that when the second suspected ritualists’ syndicate was raided, Adebayo Mudasiru and Rashid Abass were arrested with dry and fresh human parts, including human skull, flesh, teeth and four lizards in Totoro area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Iliyasu stated that Mudasiru and Abass were sighted with a suspicious bag and, upon interrogation, the items, which also included reptiles and assorted charms, were recovered.

He alleged that the suspects were serial killers.

“They specialised in killing people for the purpose of using human parts for rituals. A team of Federal SARS sighted two men on motorcycle with a suspicious bag and were forced to stop and be searched.

“Recovered from their bag were fresh and dry human parts. On interrogation, it was suspected that the men are serial killers with their base at Totoro in Abeokuta. They are Adebayo Mudasiru and Rashid Abass. Dry and fresh human parts, human skull, some reptiles and assorted charms were recovered from them.”

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, Mudasiru, 36, who claimed to be an Islamic cleric, said it was one of their former teachers who sold the human parts to them.

He said they bought the human flesh, skull and about 12 teeth for N12, 000.

“We were coming from Itoku to buy some of the ingredients. We didn’t buy the human flesh at Itoku; we collected them from someone in Ijemo area of the town”, the suspect said.

“We were aware of the contents; human parts are used for money rituals. We actually wanted to use them for ourselves, to draw people’s attention to us and we have been in this job for about five years.

“We bought the parts from a cleric; the teeth are not costly. I don’t know how many but we bought them for N2, 000; we bought all the human parts, including the skull and flesh, for N12, 000.

“We went to an Islamic school in Ijaye area of Abeokuta and we have been doing this, though we didn’t learn this in the Islamic school. What we do is to burn the human parts, mix the charred remains with local soap and snail water and use it to bath.

We haven’t done it before but that is what we were taught. We were taught to mix lizard, human parts, snail water and other ingredients, we don’t really know how the charms function but that is how we were taught”.

On his part, Abass, 33, said: “It is the person who gave us the ingredients that gave us the human parts. He is the one who taught us the way to use them and it is for money ritual. It is the same day we collected it that we were arrested”.

The police claimed to have arrested a third member of the suspected syndicate, Razaq Adenekan, 42, shortly after the first two members were apprehended.

Cemetery attendants trade in human parts

The third suspected syndicate allegedly had two members, Jimoh Olarenwaju and Babatunde Seun, both of whom reportedly worked as cemetery guards, and they confessed to have sold human heads for N10, 000 each.

Iliyasu said the suspects were arrested at Oke-Yidi cemetery, Lantoro, Abeokuta, while digging at a burial ground.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, Olanrewaju, the suspected leader of the gang, said they sold four human heads for N10, 000 each.

“We didn’t break into caskets to remove corpses. What we did was to dig the ground and found human corpses that had been buried”, he said. “Some graves, which were not concreted and did not have identity, were the ones we got them from. These graves are usually difficult to know. But when we dig, we may not know if there is a grave or not.

“I sold one human head to a deceased alhaji who was an Islamic cleric, also known as Alfa. He lived at Tinubu Street in Abeokuta North Local Government Area. He didn’t tell me what he wanted to use the human head for.

“All the evil things I have done in this life, I believe, was during a period of ignorance; all what we did was done in ignorance”.


Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Afriifa(m): 11:29am
and your downfall was bought by the same human part.

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Paulosky1900: 11:36am
U WANTED TO BE RICH WHY NOT CUT UR OWN PRICK AND DO D RITUAL. WETIN GOD GO JUDGE for THIS WORLD PLENTY O

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by squash47(m): 11:39am
AFON. . .

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by stGabrielo(m): 12:03pm
sad sad sad God protect his pikin

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by MyNewJackeT: 12:37pm
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Nathan2016: 12:47pm
Wait,

what is the sentence for ritualist in this country, by now they should be given the ropes....

is getting too much

Me when i see any Yoruba afar or cleric

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by dollytino4real(f): 1:33pm
as u cut others kids na so some one go still cut ur own kids

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by cbngov01(m): 1:55pm
This suppose don reach fp...If Na about Asokwa nyansh now lalasticlala go don move am to promise land...
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by sunnysunny69(m): 6:17pm
He doesn't look like a man with 15 cars .

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by hectorswag(m): 6:17pm
Bought 15 cars and built 4 houses and you’re still looking like this? Stupid old man.

It would be pointless putting this one inside prison to be accumulating space, they should just kill him at once. I can even sense some pride in his confessions, bought 15 cars from skill mining as if it’s an achievement worth being proud of.

Somebody should waste this mf already angry

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by cristianisraeli: 6:17pm
no comment..but take this below

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by doctorkush(m): 6:17pm
cheesy
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by castrol180(m): 6:17pm
May your secrets continue to get leak, all ye evil doers.

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by NGBlogger: 6:17pm
This one weak me
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by humilitypays(m): 6:18pm
cheesy grin cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by ZaraGift: 6:18pm
Our accommodators are at it again
The fear of being accommodated made me flee from Ogun state back to Imo State, I pity the people being accommodated in that region, no day will pass without retual news in that region

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by lovingyouhun: 6:18pm
My God!
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by NwaAmaikpe: 6:18pm
shocked

He used his wealth wisely.
He invested well.....but he will pay for his crimes
Because a wise sailor once told me, "No price, no pay"

He is better than those Sakawa boys that use the proceed of rituals to intimidate us at Club Jokers

It still surprises me to think that people choose a career path in skull mining.

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by emsheddy(m): 6:18pm
The heart of man is wicked sha! God help us
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Tapout(m): 6:18pm
na so... He may have made quite a fortune from the business, but telling us he bought 15cars and built 4 houses is just absurd... Look at him closely, he doesn't even look like someone who eats a complete square meal(not talking about 3 square meal, I mean just one)

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by ZaraGift: 6:19pm
God deliver us from these Afonja clerics and alfas

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Jerryojozy(m): 6:19pm
When I say Skull you say Miners! Imagine the pains this man must have put the families of those whose skulls have been mined. Lord have mercy.


Genius J

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by RobinHez(m): 6:19pm
There are 2 voices speaking in my mind right now...

The first one, very loud is saying they should take him round those houses and cut-off a pair of finges and toes in each house. (this should be a daily thing, not at once.. 2 fingers and toes per day)

Then, they put the limbs with the remaining fingers and toes and let each of the 16 cars ride over them... Again this should be done daily to the number of houses he built.

After these little exercises, they can take him in and follow due process to jail.





I cannot sometimes believe what the second voice is saying... Been a Christian requires alot sha... angry

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by donblade85555(m): 6:19pm
na waoo.......you kill your fellow human because of money.. sometimes I support jungle justice...he need to be lynched

anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by hucienda: 6:19pm
Lateef Aremu? Ok.

NCAN. Over to you.

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by uzoclinton(m): 6:19pm
chei.... Na wa o... People get mind

Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by abdelrahman: 6:19pm
These people aren't supposed to be alive!
Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Daniel058(m): 6:20pm
Who else agree with me that yoruba Muslims are hard working peoples? grin

