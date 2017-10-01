₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by C9jaBlog: 11:21am
Lateef Aremu…human parts dealer
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Afriifa(m): 11:29am
and your downfall was bought by the same human part.
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Paulosky1900: 11:36am
U WANTED TO BE RICH WHY NOT CUT UR OWN PRICK AND DO D RITUAL. WETIN GOD GO JUDGE for THIS WORLD PLENTY O
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by squash47(m): 11:39am
AFON. . .
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by stGabrielo(m): 12:03pm
God protect his pikin
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by MyNewJackeT: 12:37pm
this thing dey vanguard news but you come carry am put your own blog, OP why you dey copy copy
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Nathan2016: 12:47pm
Wait,
what is the sentence for ritualist in this country, by now they should be given the ropes....
is getting too much
Me when i see any Yoruba afar or cleric
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by dollytino4real(f): 1:33pm
as u cut others kids na so some one go still cut ur own kids
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by cbngov01(m): 1:55pm
This suppose don reach fp...If Na about Asokwa nyansh now lalasticlala go don move am to promise land...
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by sunnysunny69(m): 6:17pm
He doesn't look like a man with 15 cars .
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by hectorswag(m): 6:17pm
Bought 15 cars and built 4 houses and you’re still looking like this? Stupid old man.
It would be pointless putting this one inside prison to be accumulating space, they should just kill him at once. I can even sense some pride in his confessions, bought 15 cars from skill mining as if it’s an achievement worth being proud of.
Somebody should waste this mf already
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by cristianisraeli: 6:17pm
no comment..but take this below
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by doctorkush(m): 6:17pm
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by castrol180(m): 6:17pm
May your secrets continue to get leak, all ye evil doers.
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by NGBlogger: 6:17pm
This one weak me
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by humilitypays(m): 6:18pm
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by ZaraGift: 6:18pm
Our accommodators are at it again
The fear of being accommodated made me flee from Ogun state back to Imo State, I pity the people being accommodated in that region, no day will pass without retual news in that region
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by lovingyouhun: 6:18pm
My God!
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by NwaAmaikpe: 6:18pm
He used his wealth wisely.
He invested well.....but he will pay for his crimes
Because a wise sailor once told me, "No price, no pay"
He is better than those Sakawa boys that use the proceed of rituals to intimidate us at Club Jokers
It still surprises me to think that people choose a career path in skull mining.
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by emsheddy(m): 6:18pm
The heart of man is wicked sha! God help us
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Tapout(m): 6:18pm
na so... He may have made quite a fortune from the business, but telling us he bought 15cars and built 4 houses is just absurd... Look at him closely, he doesn't even look like someone who eats a complete square meal(not talking about 3 square meal, I mean just one)
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by ZaraGift: 6:19pm
God deliver us from these Afonja clerics and alfas
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Jerryojozy(m): 6:19pm
When I say Skull you say Miners! Imagine the pains this man must have put the families of those whose skulls have been mined. Lord have mercy.
Genius J
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by RobinHez(m): 6:19pm
There are 2 voices speaking in my mind right now...
The first one, very loud is saying they should take him round those houses and cut-off a pair of finges and toes in each house. (this should be a daily thing, not at once.. 2 fingers and toes per day)
Then, they put the limbs with the remaining fingers and toes and let each of the 16 cars ride over them... Again this should be done daily to the number of houses he built.
After these little exercises, they can take him in and follow due process to jail.
I cannot sometimes believe what the second voice is saying... Been a Christian requires alot sha...
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by donblade85555(m): 6:19pm
na waoo.......you kill your fellow human because of money.. sometimes I support jungle justice...he need to be lynched
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by hucienda: 6:19pm
Lateef Aremu? Ok.
NCAN. Over to you.
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by uzoclinton(m): 6:19pm
chei.... Na wa o... People get mind
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by abdelrahman: 6:19pm
These people aren't supposed to be alive!
|Re: I Bought 15 Cars, Built 4 Houses With My Human Parts Business – 67-Year-Old Man by Daniel058(m): 6:20pm
Who else agree with me that yoruba Muslims are hard working peoples?
