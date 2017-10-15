Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound (22077 Views)

See The Big Python Killed In Our Compound(photos) / Python That Eats My Neighbour's Chicken Caught Alive This Morning / See The Big Python That Was Killed In My Hostel (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

This beast was killed in our compound in ogulagha town last night



We were alerted to it wen our dog(bingo) wouldn't stop barking for minutes 3 Likes 4 Shares

is that really you

I thought it was a mother snake carrying her baby snake

nigerians are really suffering

#ATIKU2019 50 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like

rawpadgin:

This beast was killed in our compound in ogulagha town last night



We were alerted to it wen our dog(bingo) wouldn't stop barking for minutes

My shorty how you take kill python My shorty how you take kill python 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

The man carrying the snake though 3 Likes 1 Share



Pythons don dey finish for Nija Pythons don dey finish for Nija 6 Likes

edoboy33:

is that really you

I thought it was a mother snake carrying her baby snake

nigerians are really suffering

#ATIKU2019

You are representing a failure and still saying rubbish to make people hate him more. You are representing a failure and still saying rubbish to make people hate him more. 53 Likes 5 Shares

lala food is here





lalalalalalala...food have come oh 1 Like

Bon appetite

Am of the of the opinion that APC should start arresting snake killers, every animal has purpose, stop wasting them 2 Likes



Lalasticlala Lala lalaLalasticlala 6 Likes

If d snake just come back alive for Dat Niga neck. sha, just the imagine d guy death. Na joke o 1 Like

biacan:





My shorty how you take kill python u want it to swallow me abi



It wasn't killed by me o u want it to swallow me abiIt wasn't killed by me o

rawpadgin:

u want it to swallow me abi

It wasn't killed by me o I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa

Oyindidi:

The man carrying the snake though that guy sells monkey tail for a living so u shouldn't be surprise how he lookslooks that guy sells monkey tail for a living so u shouldn't be surprise how he lookslooks

biacan:





I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa keep quiet dia keep quiet dia 11 Likes

rawpadgin:

keep quiet dia

Domestic violence....... how dare you raise your hands on me Domestic violence....... how dare you raise your hands on me 1 Like 1 Share

na inside forest you dey live ni wey you kill this kind snake for ur house 1 Like

biacan:





Domestic violence....... how dare you rise your hands on me just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children 2 Likes

rawpadgin:

just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children

That's domestic violence That's domestic violence

biacan:





That's domestic violence it is not





Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15 it is notFoolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15 5 Likes

mofeoluwadassah:

na inside forest you dey live ni wey you kill this kind snake for ur house so u don't know that the community that's responsible for a large percentage of Nigerian wealth is surrounded by water and forest? so u don't know that the community that's responsible for a large percentage of Nigerian wealth is surrounded by water and forest? 1 Like

How romantic!..lol

rawpadgin:

it is not





Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15

You pipu wee nor kee me You pipu wee nor kee me

why won't there be pythons everywhere when the military men introduced python dance?

APC and Buhari is a failure ....

Under GEJ we had breath of fresh air, now its python dancing everywhere. 4 Likes

Lol...some people get bad mouth oo

ignis:

why won't there be pythons everywhere when the military men introduced python dance?

APC and Buhari is a failure ....

Under GEJ we had breath of fresh air, now its python dancing everywhere.

U guys n snakes sha

What in the Bleep do you mean by monstrous?