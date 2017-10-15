₦airaland Forum

Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 1:55pm On Oct 15
This beast was killed in our compound in ogulagha town last night

We were alerted to it wen our dog(bingo) wouldn't stop barking for minutes

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by edoboy33(m): 1:56pm On Oct 15
is that really you
I thought it was a mother snake carrying her baby snake
nigerians are really suffering
#ATIKU2019

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by eddieguru(m): 1:57pm On Oct 15
shocked shocked shocked

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 1:58pm On Oct 15
My shorty how you take kill python
rawpadgin:
This beast was killed in our compound in ogulagha town last night

We were alerted to it wen our dog(bingo) wouldn't stop barking for minutes

My shorty how you take kill python

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Legendaryarcher(f): 1:58pm On Oct 15
sad

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Oyindidi(f): 1:59pm On Oct 15
The man carrying the snake thoughgrin
The man carrying the snake thoughgrin

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by DiamondTips(m): 1:59pm On Oct 15
grin grin
Pythons don dey finish for Nija grin grin

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by AntiWailer: 2:01pm On Oct 15
edoboy33:
is that really you
I thought it was a mother snake carrying her baby snake
nigerians are really suffering
#ATIKU2019

You are representing a failure and still saying rubbish to make people hate him more.

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by adajoe555(f): 2:01pm On Oct 15
lala food is here


lalalalalalala...food have come oh

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by joystickextendr: 2:07pm On Oct 15
Bon appetite smiley
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by kinibigdeal(m): 2:14pm On Oct 15
Am of the of the opinion that APC should start arresting snake killers, every animal has purpose, stop wasting them

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Blackhawk01: 2:15pm On Oct 15
Lala lala
Lalasticlala cheesy cheesy

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by ufuosman(m): 2:25pm On Oct 15
If d snake just come back alive for Dat Niga neck. sha, just the imagine d guy death. Na joke o

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:30pm On Oct 15
biacan:


My shorty how you take kill python
u want it to swallow me abi

It wasn't killed by me o
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 2:34pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
u want it to swallow me abi
It wasn't killed by me o
I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:34pm On Oct 15
Oyindidi:
The man carrying the snake thoughgrin
that guy sells monkey tail for a living so u shouldn't be surprise how he lookslooks grin
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:36pm On Oct 15
keep quiet dia
biacan:


I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa
keep quiet dia

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 2:39pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
keep quiet dia

Domestic violence....... how dare you raise your hands on me

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by mofeoluwadassah: 2:45pm On Oct 15
na inside forest you dey live ni wey you kill this kind snake for ur house

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:46pm On Oct 15
biacan:


Domestic violence....... how dare you rise your hands on me
just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 3:00pm On Oct 15
That's domestic violence
rawpadgin:
just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children

That's domestic violence
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 3:06pm On Oct 15
biacan:


That's domestic violence
it is not


Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 3:08pm On Oct 15
mofeoluwadassah:
na inside forest you dey live ni wey you kill this kind snake for ur house
so u don't know that the community that's responsible for a large percentage of Nigerian wealth is surrounded by water and forest?

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Doctormarvin(m): 3:14pm On Oct 15
How romantic!..lol
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Blackhawk01: 4:10pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
it is not


Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15

You pipu wee nor kee me grin cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by ignis(f): 6:03pm On Oct 15
why won't there be pythons everywhere when the military men introduced python dance?
APC and Buhari is a failure ....
Under GEJ we had breath of fresh air, now its python dancing everywhere.

Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by chrisbaby24(m): 6:09pm On Oct 15
Lol...some people get bad mouth oo grin grin cheesy cheesy
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 6:10pm On Oct 15
ignis:
why won't there be pythons everywhere when the military men introduced python dance?
APC and Buhari is a failure ....
Under GEJ we had breath of fresh air, now its python dancing everywhere.
grin
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Lalas247(f): 6:11pm On Oct 15
U guys n snakes sha
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Rayhandrinni(m): 6:20pm On Oct 15
What in the Bleep do you mean by monstrous?
Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Abdullateef77(m): 6:22pm On Oct 15
Another snake on its way to front page

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

