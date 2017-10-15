₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound (22077 Views)
See The Big Python Killed In Our Compound(photos) / Python That Eats My Neighbour's Chicken Caught Alive This Morning / See The Big Python That Was Killed In My Hostel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 1:55pm On Oct 15
This beast was killed in our compound in ogulagha town last night
We were alerted to it wen our dog(bingo) wouldn't stop barking for minutes
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by edoboy33(m): 1:56pm On Oct 15
is that really you
I thought it was a mother snake carrying her baby snake
nigerians are really suffering
#ATIKU2019
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by eddieguru(m): 1:57pm On Oct 15
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 1:58pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
My shorty how you take kill python
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Legendaryarcher(f): 1:58pm On Oct 15
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Oyindidi(f): 1:59pm On Oct 15
The man carrying the snake though
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by DiamondTips(m): 1:59pm On Oct 15
Pythons don dey finish for Nija
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by AntiWailer: 2:01pm On Oct 15
edoboy33:
You are representing a failure and still saying rubbish to make people hate him more.
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by adajoe555(f): 2:01pm On Oct 15
lala food is here
lalalalalalala...food have come oh
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by joystickextendr: 2:07pm On Oct 15
Bon appetite
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by kinibigdeal(m): 2:14pm On Oct 15
Am of the of the opinion that APC should start arresting snake killers, every animal has purpose, stop wasting them
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Blackhawk01: 2:15pm On Oct 15
Lala lala
Lalasticlala
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by ufuosman(m): 2:25pm On Oct 15
If d snake just come back alive for Dat Niga neck. sha, just the imagine d guy death. Na joke o
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:30pm On Oct 15
biacan:u want it to swallow me abi
It wasn't killed by me o
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 2:34pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:I knew it wasn't you that killed it.......you can fear for Africa
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:34pm On Oct 15
Oyindidi:that guy sells monkey tail for a living so u shouldn't be surprise how he lookslooks
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:36pm On Oct 15
biacan:keep quiet dia
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 2:39pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
Domestic violence....... how dare you raise your hands on me
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by mofeoluwadassah: 2:45pm On Oct 15
na inside forest you dey live ni wey you kill this kind snake for ur house
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 2:46pm On Oct 15
biacan:just a little spanking once in awhile is healthy for stubborn children
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by biacan(f): 3:00pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
That's domestic violence
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 3:06pm On Oct 15
biacan:it is not
Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child but the rod of correction sha drive it far from him(her) proverb 22:15
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 3:08pm On Oct 15
mofeoluwadassah:so u don't know that the community that's responsible for a large percentage of Nigerian wealth is surrounded by water and forest?
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Doctormarvin(m): 3:14pm On Oct 15
How romantic!..lol
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Blackhawk01: 4:10pm On Oct 15
rawpadgin:
You pipu wee nor kee me
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by ignis(f): 6:03pm On Oct 15
why won't there be pythons everywhere when the military men introduced python dance?
APC and Buhari is a failure ....
Under GEJ we had breath of fresh air, now its python dancing everywhere.
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by chrisbaby24(m): 6:09pm On Oct 15
Lol...some people get bad mouth oo
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by rawpadgin(m): 6:10pm On Oct 15
ignis:
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Lalas247(f): 6:11pm On Oct 15
U guys n snakes sha
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Rayhandrinni(m): 6:20pm On Oct 15
What in the Bleep do you mean by monstrous?
|Re: Pictures Of A Big Python That Was Killed In Our Compound by Abdullateef77(m): 6:22pm On Oct 15
Another snake on its way to front page
