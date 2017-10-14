₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:52pm
Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were killed by unknown gunmen in Kogi state last Friday. According to reports, the incident occurred when six officers of the agency were on duty at one of their post around the main gate of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Okene where Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abdulrahman Musa lost their lives.
According to reports, the gunmen ran away with two rifles belonging to the deceased officers.
Mr Tunde Ipinmisho, a relative of the deceased Ebun Peter, took to Facebook to mourn the loss and also lament the alarming state of insecurity in Kogi.
When Will the Days of Evil End in Kogi State?
Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on routine patrol to rid the state of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, were on Friday night ambushed and shot dead in Okene, Kogi State. They did nothing wrong other than carry out the commitment they signed to when they took up their jobs, to use the instrumentality of their office to help make Nigeria a better country.
The tragic incident has further reinforced the not too far fetched belief in many quarters that Kogi State is today the most dangerous territory to visit or travel through.
One of those killed is Sunday Olumayowa Ebun Peters, my 41 year old first cousin ( her mother is my mum's immediate elder sister).
Sunday's mother who is in her 80s has remained inconsolable since elders of our community summoned the courage to break the unsavoury news to her.
His death has also cast a pall on the community as folks recall the various roles he took on in his life. He was a photographer, hunter, choirmaster of the local Catholic Church and a frontline role player in community affairs.
As usual, the law enforcement agencies in Kogi State have announced that they are on top of the matter. We know better.
There is a more fundamental problem in Kogi State. There is no government in place that could genuinely be called by that name and there is no governance of any sort.
When you put the unprepared in power, the fabric of state suffers abysmal decay.
Tomorrow, we will let Sunday down into the grave and will leave him there to bear our loss. However, the question would still need to be answered as to when it would be safe again for decent, law abiding citizens of Nigeria to visit Kogi State without nursing fears about what fate awaited them in the hands of kidnappers, gunmen, hoodlums (in and out of government) and ritualists and contract killers. Those should ordinarily be in a position to answer the question are too drunk with graft to bother.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ndlea-officers-killed-by-gunmen-in-kogi.html
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:53pm
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by serverconnect: 7:57pm
RIP brothers, respect the barons.
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 8:02pm
Which kind wahala be dis
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by nero2face: 8:09pm
That's what happens when a useless governor give out arms to thugs all in DE name of fighting a serving senator...
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Cholls(m): 8:47pm
my brothers and sisters and I pray no one of us will be in a wrong place at a wrong time IJN
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:15pm
When you dine with the Devil, use a long spoon.
These NDLEA staff sometimes over play their roles. The way they ruffle and harass students sometimes in the name of fighting drugs, is quite uncalled for.
Bursting into hostels,
Crashing get togethers,
Ordering everyone out of a vehicle rudely,
Unwarranted and unnecessary body searches...
R. I. P to the deceased.
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:15pm
If you've ever been stopped and harassed by this men.
The ones close to Lokoja on the Okene-Abuja expressway....you'd know why I'm reading this thread without any emotions.
I just wish they'd be judged as fairly in Heaven as they judged numerous Nigerians who they've exploited, extorted and set-up.
"To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only the truth."
-Voltaire
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by NgcoboP: 10:15pm
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 10:16pm
When will Nigeria be better...?
Brothers rest in peace
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:17pm
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by ezana1(m): 10:18pm
Hmmm Nigeria so synonymous with ills happenings
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by supersystemsnig: 10:18pm
They should give these guys bulletproof vests for goodness sakes..since been at checking points has now escalated to a war front...
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18pm
Na wa o
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by HMZi(m): 10:19pm
Those men don involve,no be plenty talk,,,
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Elder4sure(m): 10:19pm
Nigeria Jaga jaga, everything scatter scatter, poor man dey suffer suffer gbosa gbosa! Gun shot ina d air!
RIP to the dead.
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 10:19pm
the way people lost their lives these days sha....God protect we ur children oh
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by SMADEvgsg(m): 10:20pm
Pathetic
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Elder4sure(m): 10:21pm
Just my thought bro! They have offended some people big time. Smh!
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by RomeSankara: 10:21pm
This attitude of attacking law enforcement officer is totally unaceptable
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by Danielspark: 10:25pm
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by kprez: 10:25pm
rip to d deceased, dis buhari self won kill people finish
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by AgentGoat: 10:26pm
Which kind wahala be this?
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 10:31pm
If this people catch you with ordinary paracetamol without doctors prescription u r finished , very wicked set of people
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 10:37pm
being a police man, army, NDLEA, CUSTOMS, CIVIL defence always puts you in harm's way.
anyday could be your last, the good Lord knows am so chicken hearted to do a force man job
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by beegs(m): 10:39pm
My Galant brother Rip, ur killers will know no peace
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by beegs(m): 10:43pm
okerekeikpo:U know what u were caught with, don't give us the paracetamol trash
|Re: NDLEA Officers Killed By Gunmen In Kogi State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 10:49pm
i support. jungle justice
