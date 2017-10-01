₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Islie: 7:56pm
By Dan Atori Minna
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/danbatta-bankers-wont-disclose-fraudsters/
lalasticlala
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by writingking(m): 7:57pm
I love topics like these. I am looking forward to seeing more opinions on this
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by OrestesDante(m): 8:36pm
In Yoruba: Enito gbepo laja ko lole bi o shey eni to ba gbasile.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Rick9(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by AntiWailer: 9:24pm
Disclose ke
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by liab: 9:24pm
hmm....
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by DanielsParker: 9:24pm
ok
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Kaxmytex(m): 9:25pm
now imagine banker wey dey shashe
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:25pm
I Need a GOD fearing Yahoo gurl to Date...if any Apply in person
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by NwaAmaikpe: 9:25pm
Bankers call it Information Confidentiality
But...
"I'm for truth no matter who tells it. I'm for justice no matter who it's for or against."
-Malcolm X
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by IditaBoy: 9:26pm
.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:26pm
6,258 hate speeches?
So one jobless omo nilè is paid every month to keep a record of hate speeches?
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Evablizin(f): 9:27pm
The fear of lossing your customers is the beginning of wisdom in business,if there is no demand there will be no supply.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Greatmind23: 9:27pm
one way or the other every one is ilegal
ilegal ritual yahoo boy give ilegal slay mama mhiz Gucci give legal woman Mrs ajamu legal money to buy shoes ,shei Mrs ajamu no be ilegal too
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by pezeji(m): 9:27pm
some of them na party of the fraud or na d fraud themselves
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by owomida1: 9:28pm
It's called Duty Of Secrecy blockheads.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by lenghtinny(m): 9:28pm
They are only trying to protect their selfish interests..
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by BiggieSmallsVI: 9:28pm
Seems like everybody in this Nigeria is either fraudinf someone or getting frauded. Which one are you ?
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by castrol180(m): 9:28pm
The in house bankers are the one stealing customers money and committing fraud
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by quiverfull(m): 9:29pm
Most Nigerian banks serve as mere apparatus for money laundering and corruption.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by gaeul(f): 9:29pm
hmmm
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by lenghtinny(m): 9:29pm
Greatmind23:
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:29pm
Truth remains banking system is very corrupt
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Franco2017(m): 9:30pm
No system in Nigeria can be trusted any longer.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by oshe11(m): 9:30pm
Only 421 were political
This Man is LIE MOHA...
AND VERY FOOLISH.....
BETTER MAKE IT 422 IDIAWT
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 9:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:oga boss welcome back ooo
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by jchioma: 9:33pm
He is right, most bankers are fraudsters. Some even use customers account to transact fraudulent activities.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by Foodforthought(m): 9:34pm
Some bankers are annoying!!!
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by oshobugiesamuel(m): 9:34pm
ehenn i talk am ooo
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by NgcoboP: 9:35pm
jchioma:See your mouth like an hegoat on heat.... Create your own business and allow the criminals in power ruin it.
Is it bankers that will collect accurate data on citizens or give them social security... Or welfare carers.... Ogbeni Nigeria issa jungle... and only jungle rules apply.
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by olorunthobby(f): 9:35pm
Just because an institution is large and reputable doesn’t make securities fraud impossible.
Large and reputable institutions are fully capable of committing securities fraud. For example, a respected church leader is sold an investment. The scam artist then informs this leader that if church members also purchase the investment, then profits can benefit the church or its favorite charity.
The leader unwittingly promotes the fraud to the congregation with the good intention of benefiting the church. The congregation invests based on their trust for the leader and their desire to support the church and they got scammed..
“The secret of life is to appreciate the pleasure of being terribly, terribly deceived.”
|Re: Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters by WebSurfer(m): 9:36pm
