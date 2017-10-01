Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Danbatta: Why Bankers Won’t Disclose Fraudsters (7597 Views)

By Dan Atori Minna





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that there has been an increase in banking fraud in the nation more than what banks are willing to disclose. Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Professor Umaru Garba Danbatta said this yesterday in Minna while presenting a paper titled ‘Promoting Regulatory Framework for Safety and Security on the Internet’ at the North Central Zonal Internet Governance Forum.



According to him: “Banks are unwilling to discuss the fraud that happens within the banks due to the fear of liquidation and loss of customers.



“The banks do not report a lot of fraud because of liquidation problems. They are scared that their customers will leave if they report such incidences, these banks feel that the customers will not have confidence in them anymore.”



Danbatta also said that the non-disclosure by the banks is militating against the statistics towards ensuring cyber security, pointing out that it is only collaboration and cooperation between private and public organisations to help build the capacity of cyber security policies across the nation.



In her address, the Chairperson of the Forum, Mrs. Mary Uduma argued the need for adequate sensitisation to be done about cyber security and dangerous speeches.



The Coordinator of the Hate Speech Project, Isah Garba, said that its monitoring project revealed that the nation recorded 6,258 hate speeches in 2016. He said that out of the hate speeches, 2,603 were of religious content, 421 were political, 2,449 were of ethnicity, 283 Biafra, 134 about herdsmen, 118 on bye elections while the others were of general content.





I love topics like these. I am looking forward to seeing more opinions on this 6 Likes

In Yoruba: Enito gbepo laja ko lole bi o shey eni to ba gbasile.

Bankers call it Information Confidentiality

But...

"I'm for truth no matter who tells it. I'm for justice no matter who it's for or against."



6,258 hate speeches?

So one jobless omo nilè is paid every month to keep a record of hate speeches? 4 Likes





The fear of lossing your customers is the beginning of wisdom in business,if there is no demand there will be no supply.

one way or the other every one is ilegal

ilegal ritual yahoo boy give ilegal slay mama mhiz Gucci give legal woman Mrs ajamu legal money to buy shoes ,shei Mrs ajamu no be ilegal too

some of them na party of the fraud or na d fraud themselves

It's called Duty Of Secrecy blockheads. 2 Likes

They are only trying to protect their selfish interests..

Seems like everybody in this Nigeria is either fraudinf someone or getting frauded. Which one are you ? 2 Likes

The in house bankers are the one stealing customers money and committing fraud 1 Like

Most Nigerian banks serve as mere apparatus for money laundering and corruption.

Truth remains banking system is very corrupt

He is right, most bankers are fraudsters. Some even use customers account to transact fraudulent activities.

Some bankers are annoying!!!

jchioma:

He is right, most bankers are fraudsters. See your mouth like an hegoat on heat.... Create your own business and allow the criminals in power ruin it.



Is it bankers that will collect accurate data on citizens or give them social security... Or welfare carers.... Ogbeni Nigeria issa jungle... and only jungle rules apply. See your mouth like an hegoat on heat.... Create your own business and allow the criminals in power ruin it.Is it bankers that will collect accurate data on citizens or give them social security... Or welfare carers.... Ogbeni Nigeria issa jungle... and only jungle rules apply.