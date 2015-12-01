₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by IamHeWrites: 5:49am
The Nigeria Police has reacted to claims by the lawyer to billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike known as Evans, Olukoya Ogungbeje, that officers of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team have extorted money and valuables worth over N50 million from his client since his arrest. Ogungbeje in a petition filed at the Police Service Commission, also accused the officers of molesting one Amaka Offor who is Evans's girlfriend.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement released last night, said the allegations are baseless and untrue.
Read the statement below;
The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in the media on 14October, 2017 that “ Evans’ lawyer accuses police of extorting over N50 million, other valuables” from his client and another report that “Police Sexually molesting Evan’s Girlfriend, Amaka Offor” credited to one Olukoya Ogungbeje .
The two publications were found out to be absolute falsehood, misleading, unfounded and deliberate attempt to cast aspersion on the thorough and discrete investigation carried out by the Nigeria Police Force in all the offences committed by Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) who has pleaded guilty in court to multiple kidnappings, murder, armed robbery and other capital offences.
Virtually all the items erroneously claimed by Olukoya Ogungbeje to have been forcefully and corruptibly extorted from his client were found out to have been exaggerated. For avoidance of doubt, all monetary exhibits and other valuable properties including houses and exotic vehicles were not extorted but recovered by the IGP Intelligence Response Team during the investigation into the several cases of kidnappings, murder, armed robbery and other capital offences linked to Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (known as Evans) were duly registered and will be tendered in court as exhibits as the trial progresses.
It is pertinent to disabuse the minds of the public who must have read the story that no police personnel within the team or anywhere else involved in the investigation of all the cases linked to Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) engage in any sexually molestation of the alleged Evan’s girlfriend Amaka Offor as claimed. This allegation is entirely untrue and incorrect.
The Nigeria Police sees the publications as a deliberate distraction and ill motives by the billionaire kidnapper's lawyer to pervert the end of justice. He is advised to face his client’s case in court and not misleading the public.
They hereby enjoined members of the public to disregard and discountenance the unfounded publications.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/the-nigeria-police-denies-extorting.html
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by LUGBE: 5:51am
Always on defense , NPF and lies
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by IamHeWrites: 5:51am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by awa(m): 5:51am
Evans again, I hope the NPF won't drain this guy so that he won't have anything cask to prosecute his court case.
The Kidnapper 50 billion naira now being possibly kidnapped by NPF
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by oz4real83(m): 5:52am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Samsimple(m): 6:09am
If me sef na police i go extort money ooohh.. Opportunity comes but once
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by IamHeWrites: 6:12am
Samsimple:
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Albert48: 6:17am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by hatchy: 6:38am
Lies from the pit of hell.
The police is guilty of this accusations.
Thieves Thieving the Thief!
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Jabioro: 6:40am
Evans is on one chance,the same measurement he used to measure his victim until they were grounded shall be apply to him..Let him be extorted..
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:36am
I guess the Lawyer was expecting the police to be like;
"Bros, Bros! Nuh be 50million we extaut, na yonli 45million, and the 25 Toyota trucks, na Sergeant Danladi na im take, those wans... But bia, gini bu VIRTUE phone, e nuh follow for wetin me and Okonta thief, you don ask Audu?"
PS: The Police is still your friend.
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by paulchineduN(m): 10:36am
Like police like our politicians. They have M.sc in lieology. We all know what the Nigerian Police can do. Evans is now their cash cow and no amount of denial will make us believe them because we are used to their lies.
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by uhuogba(m): 10:36am
Evans is back to dominate our news space!
Ohh! The Police officers want to extort from an "extorter"(Kidnapper) what he extorted from his "extortees"(The Kidnapped Victims).
I see no issue here!
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by sgunji: 10:36am
The return of Evans the gbomogbomo
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Lala234: 10:37am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Cloud007: 10:37am
ole gbe.....ole gba...lol
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Offpoint: 10:37am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by uzoclinton(m): 10:38am
chei.... Naija Police...
Reasons Why We Hate The Nigerian Police
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Untainted007: 10:38am
What is the difference between Evans and Police self? They should both park well and let us see front. When a case is dragging for long like this, na to corner the public at the end is their mission. Does anyone still hear about Clifford Orji again NO.
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by SirLakes: 10:39am
They should say the did abi
Tell me you are now a police officer, I go Start to dey avoid you like plague
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by adeniyi55: 10:40am
|Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Artisannaija: 10:41am
Based on history, records and statistics, Nigerian police cannot be trusted on this!!
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by SalamRushdie: 10:41am
Nigerian police and denial na 5 & 6, it's so bad that if you say the color of the Nigeria Police uniform is black they will immediately send one of their half baked PRO officers debunk and deny the claim.
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by ChangetheChange: 10:42am
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Absa: 10:42am
Hw can police deny dis kind of thruth. No nigerian wil bliv d police has nt turned dis guy to meal ticket.
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by BrutalJab: 10:43am
Will you guys ever say the truth?
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by paulchineduN(m): 10:44am
Na so somebody collect my money dey give me cannots
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by cristianisraeli: 10:44am
believe the nigerian police at your own risk
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by Marshalxv(m): 10:46am
Who expected NPF to own up to their crimes.
Police is ur friend
Re: Police Denies Extorting N50m From Evans, The Kidnapper by talk2percy(m): 10:47am
Nigerian police that can lie for the whole of Africa? I don't trust the police at all...there's every possibility that they did it, knowing fully well how Evans got his wealth and that he is surely going in for it.
