What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:16pm
So today is world food day.. please i want to know the english name for kpomor..

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Probz(m): 12:25pm
Is it not cow skin?

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by dominique(f): 12:26pm
Cow hide

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by PointZerom: 12:27pm
Ask Fayose.

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:31pm
dominique:
Cow hide
hmm never heard of this.. i thought the name is just kpomor.

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:32pm
Probz:
Is it not cow skin?
I dont think so.
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Funjosh(m): 12:33pm
Local is Kpomor while English is Pomo tongue

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:34pm
Funjosh:
Local is Kpomor while English is Pomo tongue
lmao

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Probz(m): 12:45pm
Lordygram:
I dont think so.
It’s definitely cow something.
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Sleyanya1(m): 2:22pm
grin



Choiiiii....I been think say na the English name be that naaa grin , then the American name na Canda..



Anyways make I read comments jooor wink

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by kay29000(m): 2:22pm
It is called Cow Skin.
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by IAMSASHY(f): 2:22pm
undecidedKanda

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by free2ryhme: 2:23pm
Lordygram:
So today is world food day.. please i want to know the english name for kpomor.. cc Dominique mynd44 lalasticlala tjskii

it is called leather

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by NwaAmaikpe: 2:23pm
shocked


The actual English name for Kpomo is
HIDE


Thank me later.

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by DanielsParker: 2:23pm
someone said Kpekus. lol

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by abbaapple: 2:23pm
Kpekus!

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Jaytecq(m): 2:23pm
kanda
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Realfitbody: 2:23pm
Cow hide or skin
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by ruggedtimi(m): 2:23pm
IAMSASHY:
undecidedKanda
. Hahaha we think alike
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by eezeribe(m): 2:23pm
OK
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by brainpulse: 2:23pm
Skin
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by OboOlora(f): 2:23pm
elete bi ete ponmo....hahahaha.

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by uzoclinton(m): 2:23pm
Leathery obliviator... #fact
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by designVATExcel: 2:23pm
I think the first commenter got it, it's cow skin, it's just been processed
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by KOPT55: 2:24pm
I remember the day I ate my mothers Kpomo (or Kanda like we say in the east). Chai see beating because she reserved that one for herself!

Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by sexymoma(f): 2:24pm
Animal skin
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Ugoeze2016: 2:24pm
Jamb question smiley
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by olowo72(m): 2:24pm
Ok
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by kennygee(f): 2:24pm
Hide.
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Samusu(m): 2:24pm
Phomo

As in ROASTED COW SKIN
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Evablizin(f): 2:24pm
Kiki
Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by nawtyme: 2:24pm
Obstacles

