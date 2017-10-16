Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? (4970 Views)

So today is world food day.. please i want to know the english name for kpomor.. 1 Like

Is it not cow skin? 10 Likes

Cow hide 16 Likes

Ask Fayose. 33 Likes

dominique:

Cow hide hmm never heard of this.. i thought the name is just kpomor. 1 Like

Probz:

Is it not cow skin? I dont think so.

Local is Kpomor while English is Pomo 30 Likes 1 Share

Funjosh:

Local is Kpomor while English is Pomo lmao 10 Likes

Lordygram:

I dont think so. It’s definitely cow something. It’s definitely cow something.









Choiiiii....I been think say na the English name be that naaa , then the American name na Canda..







Anyways make I read comments jooor Anyways make I read comments jooor 7 Likes

It is called Cow Skin.

Kanda Kanda 11 Likes 1 Share

Lordygram:

So today is world food day.. please i want to know the english name for kpomor.. cc Dominique mynd44 lalasticlala tjskii

it is called leather it is called leather 6 Likes







The actual English name for Kpomo is

HIDE





Thank me later. The actual English name for Kpomo isThank me later. 15 Likes 1 Share

someone said Kpekus. lol 1 Like

Kpekus! 1 Like

kanda



Cow hide or skin

IAMSASHY:

Kanda . Hahaha we think alike . Hahaha we think alike

Skin

elete bi ete ponmo....hahahaha. 2 Likes

Leathery obliviator... #fact

I think the first commenter got it, it's cow skin, it's just been processed

I remember the day I ate my mothers Kpomo (or Kanda like we say in the east). Chai see beating because she reserved that one for herself! 2 Likes

Animal skin

Jamb question

Hide.

As in ROASTED COW SKIN

