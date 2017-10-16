₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,403 members, 3,856,063 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 03:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? (4970 Views)
Today Is World Food Day! These Pictures Will Inspire You! / 4 Fruits Nigerians Don't Know The English Name / How I And Friends Celebrated World Food Day! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:16pm
So today is world food day.. please i want to know the english name for kpomor..
1 Like
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Probz(m): 12:25pm
Is it not cow skin?
10 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by dominique(f): 12:26pm
Cow hide
16 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by PointZerom: 12:27pm
Ask Fayose.
33 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:31pm
dominique:hmm never heard of this.. i thought the name is just kpomor.
1 Like
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:32pm
Probz:I dont think so.
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Funjosh(m): 12:33pm
Local is Kpomor while English is Pomo
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Lordygram(m): 12:34pm
Funjosh:lmao
10 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Probz(m): 12:45pm
Lordygram:It’s definitely cow something.
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Sleyanya1(m): 2:22pm
Choiiiii....I been think say na the English name be that naaa , then the American name na Canda..
Anyways make I read comments jooor
7 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by kay29000(m): 2:22pm
It is called Cow Skin.
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by IAMSASHY(f): 2:22pm
Kanda
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by free2ryhme: 2:23pm
Lordygram:
it is called leather
6 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by NwaAmaikpe: 2:23pm
The actual English name for Kpomo is
HIDE
Thank me later.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by DanielsParker: 2:23pm
someone said Kpekus. lol
1 Like
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by abbaapple: 2:23pm
Kpekus!
1 Like
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Jaytecq(m): 2:23pm
kanda
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Realfitbody: 2:23pm
Cow hide or skin
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by ruggedtimi(m): 2:23pm
IAMSASHY:. Hahaha we think alike
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by eezeribe(m): 2:23pm
OK
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by brainpulse: 2:23pm
Skin
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by OboOlora(f): 2:23pm
elete bi ete ponmo....hahahaha.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by uzoclinton(m): 2:23pm
Leathery obliviator... #fact
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by designVATExcel: 2:23pm
I think the first commenter got it, it's cow skin, it's just been processed
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by KOPT55: 2:24pm
I remember the day I ate my mothers Kpomo (or Kanda like we say in the east). Chai see beating because she reserved that one for herself!
2 Likes
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by sexymoma(f): 2:24pm
Animal skin
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Ugoeze2016: 2:24pm
Jamb question
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by olowo72(m): 2:24pm
Ok
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by kennygee(f): 2:24pm
Hide.
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Samusu(m): 2:24pm
Phomo
As in ROASTED COW SKIN
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by Evablizin(f): 2:24pm
Kiki
|Re: What Is The English Name For "Kpomor"? by nawtyme: 2:24pm
Obstacles
Citrus Delight Cake / Wonders Of Quail Egg / Cakes For Your Weddings,birthdays,and Other Occasions In Nigeria.
Viewing this topic: chukslawrence(m), warlord92, Mimifumsy, Realfitbody, dux14, olasam218(m), Demtoks, Jung, lefentis, lanrexlan(m), Birminghamvirgo(m), jerrytailad, Queenserah26(f), Probz(m), ReinaFarine, wendyjaszy(m), ewen, jattman, Adeshowkey(m), jetbomber17, CivilzedTyger(m), nnenna311, Osyxcel(m), Divinecosmas, Sharu001(m), hanassholesolo, ElGabi(m), ifeolu002(m), Bearded, Hydronium(m), tadejosh(m), Scarpon(m), erhabor11(m), Okimski(m), isokey, Tylerfitnesss, Sapiojay(f), babztee(m), ijalobafeetal, maxysmith(f), OceanmorganTrix, Flexy2009(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 37