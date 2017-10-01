



A few days ago, some Cameroonian gandarme from Bodam community encroached into Nigeria's territory through Danare to cause havoc on the people over a land dispute. Two persons were reported dead while six others are said to be in critical condition with bullet injuries.



The delegation which was led by the State Security Adviser, Mr Jude Ngaji and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa met with the leaders of the community, including youth leaders.



Speaking at the meeting with the community leaders, Ngaji assured the people that the governor will seek the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter as it involves a foreign country.



While urging them to keep the peace and not react to the provocation of the Cameroonians, he said to governor will be swift in finding solutions to their problems.



He disclosed that the statement government will soon bring infrastructural development to the area so as to give them a sense of belonging.



He disclosed that the state police command has deployed its men to the community to ensure peace, adding, "As police, we have deployed our men to bring peace."



