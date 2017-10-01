₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos
Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade at the weekend sent a high-powered delegation to Danare 2 in a bid to de-escalate tension between the community and some neighbouring communities in the Republic of Cameroon. This followed reports of renewed hostilities between the community in Nokia Local Government of the state and their neighbours in Cameroon.
A few days ago, some Cameroonian gandarme from Bodam community encroached into Nigeria's territory through Danare to cause havoc on the people over a land dispute. Two persons were reported dead while six others are said to be in critical condition with bullet injuries.
The delegation which was led by the State Security Adviser, Mr Jude Ngaji and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa met with the leaders of the community, including youth leaders.
Speaking at the meeting with the community leaders, Ngaji assured the people that the governor will seek the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter as it involves a foreign country.
While urging them to keep the peace and not react to the provocation of the Cameroonians, he said to governor will be swift in finding solutions to their problems.
He disclosed that the statement government will soon bring infrastructural development to the area so as to give them a sense of belonging.
He disclosed that the state police command has deployed its men to the community to ensure peace, adding, "As police, we have deployed our men to bring peace."
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/gov-ayade-wades-into-tension-between-cross-river-community-and-cameroon.html
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by myboy2010(m): 5:52pm
I feel like I should comment but I don't know what to say
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:53pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Paulpaulpaul(m): 5:54pm
All I can see are hunger induced six-packs
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Baawaa(m): 6:15pm
Government should do the right thing at the right time,not until it escalade
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by omoiyamayor(m): 6:31pm
Cameroonians are strong and frustrated pPl and I tell u if naija clash with dem 5× they will defeat us 3× + 1 draw
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by HeyCorleone(m): 6:34pm
I must say this is quite a funny topic..
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 6:34pm
d man wt injury tho, wat sort of local plaster is dat
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Edu3Again: 6:34pm
Buhari does not care for human life, especially southerners.
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by jerryunit48: 6:34pm
This Nigeria and Cameroon dispute should just stop, we are brothers and I love people from Cameroon
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:35pm
Na wa,
The worst thing to die over is land.
It is even more noble to die fighting over a woman.
It is still very senseless to me that anyone will give up their life for an inanimate object.
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by mosho2good: 6:35pm
See Wat bubu has caused in this country......
they are fighting cos everyone need money
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Ibrahim9090: 6:35pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Tamass: 6:36pm
omoh make this guy stop to dey waste hm life...he can make it as a model
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Kennedymac(m): 6:37pm
just here to read comments
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by kay29000(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by sotall(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by edeXede: 6:37pm
I am only concerned about who is winning.. Nigeria or Cameroon?
Nigeria 6-2 Cameroon
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by HugeDan(m): 6:38pm
Obasanjo is an Idiot !. who the hell are camerounians ?.The old fool ceeded bakasi to them and greesed their ego. Wasted my 3 years operation at the peninsula for no just reason.
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Spaxon(f): 6:38pm
Is it BECUASE we won u em 4-0
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Lstar4real(m): 6:39pm
Make this people come Lagos to rent ajagun gbale ( land Gabbers) to fight for them....am 100 percent sure the whole Cameroon go hear am
They are illegal though
The guy above me fixed a nonsense match to put Cameroon in front
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Buharimustgo: 6:39pm
Where is our Army?Now we have the real threats to Nigeria's Territorial integrity, you will never see them act,if its to kill defenseless citizens, they will turn to champions
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by ToluSuo(m): 6:39pm
poo like this makes me stay high, I mean this world is getting colder. Lord ain't nothing else to do but have faith in you. Damn!!!... #PEACE...
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by bobo65(m): 6:39pm
See nairaland presently
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Pidginwhisper: 6:39pm
omoiyamayor:Mumu talk..say u be coward no mean say everybody sef go be coward like you
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Cyriloha(m): 6:39pm
Paulpaulpaul:
Olden six parks
But wait o is it up to six
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by Spaxon(f): 6:40pm
Lstar4real:are u drunk
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 6:40pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by anibi9674: 6:40pm
|Re: Cameroonians Clash With Nigerians Over Land, Two Dead, Six Injured. Photos by sam4(m): 6:41pm
