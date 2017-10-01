Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos (16207 Views)

The world is evil and very wicked look at what somebody did to me just because he hate seeing me, i went through hell pains upon pains i was battling to survive begging Almighty God to have mercy on me finally God really intervene and healed me not only that but he prepared my travel document and short up the mouth of the enemies, this is what i have been praying for so many years just for me to see the land of Europe i can't stop praising this God i called him the owner of my life please join me to praise the merciful creator that was not created.



Source; A Nigerian who who recently traveled to Europe ‎has shared his testimony after recovering from an undisclosed sickness. According to Stanley Okechukwu Starco‎, he was battling to survive after being "attacked by his hater". Read below what he shared on Facebook.

What did you do to warrant such attack? We are responsible for whatever happens to us,directly or indirectly 3 Likes 1 Share

That's scary 1 Like

dollyjoy: What did you do to warrant such attack? We are responsible for whatever happens to us,directly or indirectly

If it happened to you or your family member would you have typed this?

philchudi: Are u OK?

You think you don't escape?









Go pray ooooo 2 Likes

philchudi: Are u OK?

She is among the many who derive joy in blaming the victims of crime and hailing the assailants...

dollyjoy: I have the right to post whatever I deem fit. Swerve up my mention abeg.

Village people don spread mat untop him matter

? Praise thee That's all? Praise thee 1 Like

RIP

Faithful God.. .. 1 Like

dollyjoy: I have the right to post whatever I deem fit. Swerve up my mention abeg.



Sorry ma ooo, didn't mean to offend u. Just wanted to confirm if u are OK.





philchudi: Sorry ma ooo, didn't mean to offend u. Just wanted to confirm if u are OK. But now I know.......

he conquered!

Backward thinking Nigerians, it must be someone after you and not a medical condition. Treated with black candle and prayers from 'man of god'. Mental slavery continua 12 Likes

dollyjoy: What did you do to warrant such attack? We are responsible for whatever happens to us,directly or indirectly

sEe your life?





Bros, I key into your testimony

Traveling abroad is a testimony in a failed nation. Bros, I key into your testimony. Me to wants to leave this failed nation.

Jesu. The heart of man is indeed desperately wicked.

dollyjoy: I have the right to post whatever I deem fit. Swerve up my mention abeg.

But your post is filled with so much stûpidity and dûmbness.





But your post is filled with so much stûpidity and dûmbness. Try hustle small brain ma





What exactly are you trying to convene to us?



What exactly are you trying to convene to us? God healing you or that you are now an European?

Congratulations boy.

I heard so much about this local juju made elephantiasis the last time I went home. One of the many reasons mum didn't want me to visit the village. Thank God for your life man. 2 Likes

Until you reveal the full gist.........

nwanne y u zoom d pic like that..i cant enjoy my sharwama again now 1 Like

May the Lord continue to protect him

Yeah right.

Am happy for you bro. Soon I will join you there.





















this country don tire me.

Thank God for you....God do mine too.

The heart of Man is desperately wicked. ThankGod for your life and please live a lifestyle that'll bring him glory that's all.