|"See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:34pm On Oct 16
A Nigerian who who recently traveled to Europe has shared his testimony after recovering from an undisclosed sickness. According to Stanley Okechukwu Starco, he was battling to survive after being "attacked by his hater". Read below what he shared on Facebook.
The world is evil and very wicked look at what somebody did to me just because he hate seeing me, i went through hell pains upon pains i was battling to survive begging Almighty God to have mercy on me finally God really intervene and healed me not only that but he prepared my travel document and short up the mouth of the enemies, this is what i have been praying for so many years just for me to see the land of Europe i can't stop praising this God i called him the owner of my life please join me to praise the merciful creator that was not created.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-shares-testimony-after-travelling-to-europe.html
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by dollyjoy(f): 9:38pm On Oct 16
What did you do to warrant such attack? We are responsible for whatever happens to us,directly or indirectly
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by biacan(f): 9:40pm On Oct 16
That's scary
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by eezeribe(m): 9:48pm On Oct 16
dollyjoy:If it happened to you or your family member would you have typed this?
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by philchudi: 9:50pm On Oct 16
dollyjoy:
Are u OK?
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:50pm On Oct 16
You think you don't escape?
Go pray ooooo
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by eezeribe(m): 9:51pm On Oct 16
philchudi:She is among the many who derive joy in blaming the victims of crime and hailing the assailants...
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by dollyjoy(f): 9:51pm On Oct 16
philchudi:I have the right to post whatever I deem fit. Swerve up my mention abeg.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 10:20pm On Oct 16
Village people don spread mat untop him matter
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Yusfunoble(m): 10:35pm On Oct 16
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by NoBetterNigeria: 10:35pm On Oct 16
That's all? Praise thee
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 10:36pm On Oct 16
RIP
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by nrexzy(m): 10:36pm On Oct 16
Faithful God.. ..
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by philchudi: 10:36pm On Oct 16
dollyjoy:
Sorry ma ooo, didn't mean to offend u. Just wanted to confirm if u are OK.
But now I know.......
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by froshroy(m): 10:36pm On Oct 16
he conquered!
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Namzy(m): 10:37pm On Oct 16
Backward thinking Nigerians, it must be someone after you and not a medical condition. Treated with black candle and prayers from 'man of god'. Mental slavery continua
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by danielnmerengwa(m): 10:37pm On Oct 16
dollyjoy:sEe your life?
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Promismike(m): 10:38pm On Oct 16
Traveling abroad is a testimony in a failed nation.
Bros, I key into your testimony
Me to wants to leave this failed nation.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by blackbeau1(f): 10:38pm On Oct 16
Jesu. The heart of man is indeed desperately wicked.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by NoFavors: 10:39pm On Oct 16
dollyjoy:But your post is filled with so much stûpidity and dûmbness.
Try hustle small brain ma
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Ugoeze2016: 10:39pm On Oct 16
Gross
What exactly are you trying to convene to us?
God healing you or that you are now an European?
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by paybak(m): 10:39pm On Oct 16
Congratulations boy.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 10:40pm On Oct 16
I heard so much about this local juju made elephantiasis the last time I went home. One of the many reasons mum didn't want me to visit the village. Thank God for your life man.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by jagugu88li(f): 10:40pm On Oct 16
Until you reveal the full gist.........
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 10:40pm On Oct 16
nwanne y u zoom d pic like that..i cant enjoy my sharwama again now
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Yinabim(f): 10:40pm On Oct 16
May the Lord continue to protect him
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Timoleon(m): 10:41pm On Oct 16
Yeah right.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 10:41pm On Oct 16
Am happy for you bro. Soon I will join you there.
this country don tire me.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Jimmy231: 10:41pm On Oct 16
Thank God for you....God do mine too.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 10:41pm On Oct 16
The heart of Man is desperately wicked. ThankGod for your life and please live a lifestyle that'll bring him glory that's all.
|Re: "See What Somebody Did To Me" - Nigerian Man Who Travelled To Europe. Photos by gradeA(m): 10:42pm On Oct 16
If you want to thank God, you cannot go to your church, kneel down and appreciate God? keep showing yourself in the spotlight till your enemies go back and re-strategize upon your matter, na that time your eye go clear.
