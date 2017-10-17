₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by kidap: 11:30am
The World Bank Group says it has an investment portfolio of about 8.5 billion dollars scattered across states and regions in Nigeria to support inclusive economic development and youth empowerment.
Mrs Olufunke Olufon, the Senior Communications Officer, World Bank Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.
She stated that the investments were to assist the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to reduce poverty and foster prosperity for all Nigerians.
She noted that the explanation followed concerns raised by Nigerians over the comment by World Bank President, Mr Jim Yong Kim that President Muhammadu Buhari asked the bank to shift its intervention focus to North Eastern states.
She said that the bank was also working with federal and state governments, as well as
development partners on speedy delivery of critical interventions to people of the North East who urgently needed assistance.
She added that “in 2015, the Government of Nigeria requested World Bank support to respond to the humanitarian and development crisis in the North East of Nigeria.
“To assess the needs of the nearly 15 million people in the region impacted by the crisis, the World Bank Group, the UN and European Union carried out a Recovery and Peace Building Assessment (RPBA).
“And based on the findings of the assessment, World Bank’s 775 million dollars support to the North East focuses on restoring basic education, health services, agricultural production, and livelihood improvement opportunities.”
Olufon noted that the World Bank Group was doubling its resources to address fragility, conflict and violence at the subnational and national levels and help to stabilise places that were affected by high poverty and influx of people.
http://gidifeed.com/weve-invested-8-5b-nigeria-says-world-bank/
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by Fxmanager(m): 11:32am
Okay.
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 11:38am
in Northan Nigeria, I BELIEVE?
13 Likes
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by naijaisGOOD: 12:52pm
where is it
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by Lexusgs430: 12:55pm
Where?
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by iamawara(m): 12:55pm
Lol.
My Akpu and Ugwu friends will not like it Sha
They be like Nnameh this worlu bank pipu are so wickehd. Why dint they invest this moniey into MMM Nigeria.
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by aleeyus(m): 12:55pm
Really ?
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by obembet(m): 12:55pm
Not in Nigeria, in Northern part of Nigeria
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by stcool(m): 12:55pm
naijaisGOOD:
in the North, as requested by KING in the NORTH
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by francis247(m): 12:55pm
naijaisGOOD:Inside Buhari's pocket
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by sam4(m): 12:56pm
Supply them with this.
1 Like
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by harmbhrosz(m): 12:56pm
Make me sef follow talk where
Where pls
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by positivelord: 12:56pm
thieves
1 Like
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by davidodiba(m): 12:56pm
In the North. Please, do not disturb the rest of us.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by Daviestunech(m): 12:57pm
Inside those policthiefians belle abi
1 Like
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by omowolewa: 12:57pm
Where
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by tintall(m): 12:57pm
Ok. The APC led government should pay back with the $25bn NNPC fund and collect change..
:/
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by giftq: 12:57pm
4 Likes
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by shevchenko(m): 12:57pm
Omg 8.5
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by mikejj(m): 12:57pm
wich Nigeria.oya nairalanders les match to central banki o me I didn't c any owo o
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by MrImole(m): 12:57pm
I can't find anything in my account,
Maybe na Niger Republic
2 Likes
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by giftq: 12:58pm
obembet:supported by the northern president
3 Likes
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by omowolewa: 12:58pm
Which Nigeria because $85b is enough to bring exchange rate down by reasonable gap.
It's.enough to make millionaires and grow businesses if not infrastructure.
Maybe over 15 years period sha
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by hush15: 12:58pm
4th to comment... gradually getting to the promise land. Neway, World Bank, we are yet to reap any dividends from your investment o. We don't know what Bubu and his northern companions are doing but I don't think money is getting to where it ought to do you need to supervise more closely...
Una hear
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by cremedelacreme: 12:58pm
The correct caption should be ''We have invested $8.5B in Northern Nigeria''. After all Buhari asked World Bank to focus all their development in Northern Nigeria.
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by sKy007: 12:59pm
We’ve Invested $8.5b In Northern Nigeria, Says World Bank
Fixed
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by shevchenko(m): 12:59pm
For thoss of u who dont know.This is 25 million dollara
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by sammyj: 1:00pm
So what did Baba do with this investment? Hope the money has not gone down the drain !!!!
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by proudlyYoruba(m): 1:00pm
R
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by Denko2721987(m): 1:01pm
all these so called expenditures and investments on a nation that cant even put together/sustain basic electricity/power for its people or economy nearly 60 years after independence is to me a waste of time.... like a long heavy train with many coaches that has a long distance to cover but is been pulled and powered by horses instead of a power engine..
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by splendid2: 1:02pm
Give us a break down of the expenses and the beneficiaries, then we will take u serious.
They got you to talk after the onyibo no gree talk in there favor
|Re: We Have Invested $8.5b In Nigeria - World Bank by ekems2017(f): 1:02pm
Where world bank. We have mot seen it o.
Viewing this topic: princenigeria, omoiyalayi(m), infotainment(m), zobacity(m), NaijaCelebrity, LifestyleTonite, Amhappy(f), Asuokaa, Ayomi088(m), datovid, obynzo, tola09(m), donklef(m), NewsinPidgin(f), whisper88(m), Ramanto(m), Osahon7(m), adexfeekbabs(m), khanivorous(f), teatealayour, krishstiane, nkehenry(f), tosine01, FKMagazine, Bash10(m), cleanshaven(m), Dronedude(m), loosecanon50(m), Richyicon(m), ghmnoble, Sambaby7640(m), Sirgay, Cupidkc(m), Santino1(m), dreamchazer, dareyking(m), AYOUNG(m), jingiss, elcoco, hola106(m), sorom4, swagagolic01, Ola514(m), t0kunb0(m), Dokitadotun, Singlecliq, obinnaobaino and 61 guest(s)
