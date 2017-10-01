



It was learnt that the incident occurred at No 90, Oyewole Road, Orile-Agege, about 9a.m. when the kidnappers realised that Darasim’s guardian, Mrs. Fathimo Balogun, went in to attend to the need of other kids.



Passers-by, it was learnt, suspected the kidnappers’ sinister moves and raised the alarm which led to their arrest by a mob. The swift intervention of the LNSC officers saved the suspects from being lynched. Bassey was said to have disguised as a madman but later opened up that he was sane.



It was gathered that the suspects confessed to have been into kidnapping of minors, adding that they sold each kid for N10,000. They allegedly confessed that they used N50 and honey to lure their victims.



source: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/2-kidnappers-arrested-for-luring-kids.html