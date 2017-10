Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k (1541 Views)

It was learnt that the incident occurred at No 90, Oyewole Road, Orile-Agege, about 9a.m. when the kidnappers realised that Darasim’s guardian, Mrs. Fathimo Balogun, went in to attend to the need of other kids.



Passers-by, it was learnt, suspected the kidnappers’ sinister moves and raised the alarm which led to their arrest by a mob. The swift intervention of the LNSC officers saved the suspects from being lynched. Bassey was said to have disguised as a madman but later opened up that he was sane.



It was gathered that the suspects confessed to have been into kidnapping of minors, adding that they sold each kid for N10,000. They allegedly confessed that they used N50 and honey to lure their victims.



kidnapping, fraudster and ritualists business is now the order of the day in Nigeria. I pray the Lord will continue to protect us ooo.

We went to Same school the man at the left I can't still remember he kidnapped my dog demanding for 1500

nawa ooo wetin no be business again. Endtime

SO HUMAN BEINGS R NOW WORTH #10000 IN NIGERIA?. GOD HELP US

SO HUMAN BEINGS R NOW WORTH #10000 IN NIGERIA?. GOD HELP US

Buhari why? what did we do to deserve this

10,000... even if u wat to commit crime, haba... 10,000 naira for a human being?

If na Hausa.....dem go shout



If na Yoruba...dem go shout



If na Igbo...dem go shout.



But because more than two tribes are involved...silence.

sylviaeo:

SO HUMAN BEINGS R NOW WORTH #10000 IN NIGERIA?. GOD HELP US

Sorry...since when was Bassey a Yoruba name.



Na Nigerians ....for now Sorry...since when was Bassey a Yoruba name.Na Nigerians ....for now

Send those bastards to jail 4 me

Afonja Want to Take Over Evans Estate



But as usual they're F ailures in all ventures



Look them head like buhari placenta 1 Like

Where do these guys get their market

It seems there are willing buyers

Cos I don't get it

If there are no buyers there won't be sellers

its no different from cannibalism its no different from cannibalism

johnnyvid:

kidnapping, fraudster and ritualists business is now the order of the day in Nigeria. I pray the Lord will continue to protect us ooo. That is because they don't get convicted in the court

Our crime rate in Nigeria is going crazy

Evil here n dere

Bastard