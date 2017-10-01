₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,111 members, 3,858,636 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k (1541 Views)
|2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by johnnyvid: 2:39pm
Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp (LNSC) yesterday, foiled kidnap attempt of a two-year-old boy, Darasimi Tijani, who was allegedly lured by suspected kidnappers Muritala Lado and one Bassey, with N50.
It was learnt that the incident occurred at No 90, Oyewole Road, Orile-Agege, about 9a.m. when the kidnappers realised that Darasim’s guardian, Mrs. Fathimo Balogun, went in to attend to the need of other kids.
Passers-by, it was learnt, suspected the kidnappers’ sinister moves and raised the alarm which led to their arrest by a mob. The swift intervention of the LNSC officers saved the suspects from being lynched. Bassey was said to have disguised as a madman but later opened up that he was sane.
It was gathered that the suspects confessed to have been into kidnapping of minors, adding that they sold each kid for N10,000. They allegedly confessed that they used N50 and honey to lure their victims.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/2-kidnappers-arrested-for-luring-kids.html
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by johnnyvid: 2:42pm
kidnapping, fraudster and ritualists business is now the order of the day in Nigeria. I pray the Lord will continue to protect us ooo.
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by johnnyvid: 2:43pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by muriunited(m): 2:45pm
See their ugly face.
1 Like
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by adeniyi55: 6:07pm
We went to Same school the man at the left I can't still remember he kidnapped my dog demanding for 1500
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by aldexrio(m): 6:07pm
nawa ooo wetin no be business again. Endtime
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by sylviaeo(f): 6:07pm
SO HUMAN BEINGS R NOW WORTH #10000 IN NIGERIA?. GOD HELP US
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by ssTeewhy: 6:08pm
Endtime
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by 9jakohai(m): 6:08pm
Bassey and Muritala
Nigeria United
.
NCAN
Na them.....Nigerians
United in crime
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by alpha2zulu: 6:08pm
Na them:.:.:.:.:.:.:.:
AfOnJaS
1 Like
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by donblade85555(m): 6:09pm
many days for the theif but 1 day for the owner....so #50 still work for children... when I small na my mummy start to tell me not to collect money from stranger...parents should always tell their children this
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by doctorkush(m): 6:09pm
united States of Nigeria
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by budusky05(m): 6:10pm
Hmmm
.
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by mykh01(m): 6:10pm
This space is not for sale, beware of my brother chukwudi and kabiru.
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by stcool(m): 6:10pm
sylviaeo:
Buhari why? what did we do to deserve this
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by olorunthobby(f): 6:10pm
OMG
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by DAntivirus(m): 6:10pm
10,000... even if u wat to commit crime, haba... 10,000 naira for a human being?
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by Leetunechi: 6:11pm
My ex girlfriend works in a pharmacy .. Each time i want to change her moods, i go there to buy condoms...
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by 9jakohai(m): 6:11pm
If na Hausa.....dem go shout
If na Yoruba...dem go shout
If na Igbo...dem go shout.
But because more than two tribes are involved...silence.
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by Marcelinho(m): 6:11pm
ok
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by Kylekent59: 6:11pm
sylviaeo:
Bible talk am.
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by 9jakohai(m): 6:12pm
alpha2zulu:
Sorry...since when was Bassey a Yoruba name.
Na Nigerians ....for now
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by asawanathegreat(m): 6:12pm
Send those bastards to jail 4 me
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by romoruyi(m): 6:12pm
Hmmmm
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by BigSarah(f): 6:13pm
Afonja Want to Take Over Evans Estate
But as usual they're F ailures in all ventures
Look them head like buhari placenta
1 Like
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by tiredoflife: 6:14pm
Where do these guys get their market
It seems there are willing buyers
Cos I don't get it
If there are no buyers there won't be sellers
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by sylviaeo(f): 6:15pm
Kylekent59:its no different from cannibalism
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by xpool(m): 6:16pm
johnnyvid:That is because they don't get convicted in the court
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by DONFASZY(m): 6:20pm
Our crime rate in Nigeria is going crazy
Evil here n dere
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by tossie101(f): 6:20pm
Bastard
|Re: 2 Kidnappers Arrested For Luring Kids With N50 And Selling Them For N10k by Gozbrown: 6:21pm
OMG, dis people are....
(0) (Reply)
Cocaine Mule Jailed / Drunken Man Attacks Female Cop With P.enis / Gunmen Stormed Ekiti Hospital Demanding Day Old Baby
Viewing this topic: pawilson(m), drdeola001, PqsMike, Teeneyo(m), Gluckdude20(m), smileyoo, Sweetema, JohnXcel, elysian777, congorasta, stevenson123(m), Alao96(m), Soms89, Delerichard(m), 1beat, umuh, alpha2zulu, Acetyl(m), Kpumie, otklass(m), OmoDavido(m), Micholo22, sugerbaby(f), saraphina(f), Elioandrew, gigy(f), godblessuyirich(f), alberson(f), costal(m), zionmade1, ssTeewhy, Mathias2015 and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23