Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives (1320 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested a 24-year-old tricyclist, Isah Ma’azu, for allegedly snatching 15 cell phones from housewives in Maiduguri.



The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the suspect was apprehended by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed him over to the Corps.



He said the suspect had swindled 15 cellphones and other valuable items from married women in the metropolis.

He explained that the suspect was disguising as an errand boy and going to the victims’ matrimonial homes under the pretext of delivering shopping or food items from their husbands.



“The suspect delivered exotic shopping menu like chicken, beef, fishery products, vegetables and other commodities to the victims, claiming that it was sent by their husbands.



“After delivering the items, the suspects would ask the woman to give him their phone so that he would call the husband.



“Eventually, the suspect would run away with the phone,” he said, adding that the suspect had applied the same tricks to defraud housewives of valuables items such as electronics and household appliances.



The commandant said luck ran out of the suspect when he went to a house while the head of the household was around, adding that the husband alerted vigilance group members in the area.



The Commandant disclosed that the command recovered cellphones, electric generator, a television set and a satellite receiver from the suspect.



(NAN)



Source » The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested a 24-year-old tricyclist, Isah Ma’azu, for allegedly snatching 15 cell phones from housewives in Maiduguri.The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the suspect was apprehended by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed him over to the Corps.He said the suspect had swindled 15 cellphones and other valuable items from married women in the metropolis.He explained that the suspect was disguising as an errand boy and going to the victims’ matrimonial homes under the pretext of delivering shopping or food items from their husbands.“The suspect delivered exotic shopping menu like chicken, beef, fishery products, vegetables and other commodities to the victims, claiming that it was sent by their husbands.“After delivering the items, the suspects would ask the woman to give him their phone so that he would call the husband.“Eventually, the suspect would run away with the phone,” he said, adding that the suspect had applied the same tricks to defraud housewives of valuables items such as electronics and household appliances.The commandant said luck ran out of the suspect when he went to a house while the head of the household was around, adding that the husband alerted vigilance group members in the area.The Commandant disclosed that the command recovered cellphones, electric generator, a television set and a satellite receiver from the suspect.(NAN)Source » http://www.360ray.com/nscdc-arrests-tricyclist-snatching-15-cellphones-maiduguri-housewives 1 Like

top goon

The country called Nigeria should never have existed. The British really destroyed generations and people's lives and we will never recover; GOD will not forgive them for creating this country. 1 Like

Hahah see this ladies can you do it [url=] https://onlineviewz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/BRA-LESS-BEVERLY-OSU-SHOW-OFF-HER-STUFF-MUST-SEE-PHOTO.html?m=1 [/url]





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

Ok

yeah we all are criminals on planet earth. the criminality in every living being but what we steal now makes it look as if some of us are not



this guy is so annoying . what a low budget ass moda fucccking arm robber

imagine they steal phones from house wives



when men dey plan how to lay tunnel to banks so that them fit steal millions

Na him this one they steal phones

ok

Heheh. The keke man na Swiper.



These ones will steal your boxers from your waist without your notice





Hope he hasn't sold any of these stolen phones on Jail him immediatelyHope he hasn't sold any of these stolen phones on http://zokija.com

Glad to be on nairaland 1 Like

I thought housewives dont leave the house, where did he see 15 of them or he goes to their house？



Augustap and faceless mod, banana fall on you guys for the ban.



cc ScotFree

Hmmm....

Do we still have people that use phone in maiduguri?

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com

Why don't you read before commenting? Why don't you read before commenting? 3 Likes

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com so u read and u concluded all that any way for jokes that wont kill dont click the above link smh. so u read and u concluded all that any way for jokes that wont kill dont click the above link smh.

So,Mr Ma'azu you decided to play Boko Haram on harmless housewives?

space booked

sirlekzy:





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested a 24-year-old tricyclist, Isah Ma’azu, for allegedly snatching 15 cell phones from housewives in Maiduguri.



The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the suspect was apprehended by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed him over to the Corps.



He said the suspect had swindled 15 cellphones and other valuable items from married women in the metropolis.

He explained that the suspect was disguising as an errand boy and going to the victims’ matrimonial homes under the pretext of delivering shopping or food items from their husbands.



“The suspect delivered exotic shopping menu like chicken, beef, fishery products, vegetables and other commodities to the victims, claiming that it was sent by their husbands.



“After delivering the items, the suspects would ask the woman to give him their phone so that he would call the husband.



“Eventually, the suspect would run away with the phone,” he said, adding that the suspect had applied the same tricks to defraud housewives of valuables items such as electronics and household appliances.



The commandant said luck ran out of the suspect when he went to a house while the head of the household was around, adding that the husband alerted vigilance group members in the area.



The Commandant disclosed that the command recovered cellphones, electric generator, a television set and a satellite receiver from the suspect.



(NAN)



Source » http://www.360ray.com/nscdc-arrests-tricyclist-snatching-15-cellphones-maiduguri-housewives









how this becomes news is still a wonderment how this becomes news is still a wonderment

skyhighweb:

so u read and u concluded all that any way for jokes that wont kill dont click the above link smh. I don't get you I don't get you

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com

Guy na so you hate English reach? read well..'HOUSEWIVES' Guy na so you hate English reach? read well..'HOUSEWIVES'

What are they doing with crate of guinness?

NAWA OO

Chai

Good job nscdc

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com little English u can nt understand y housewives nt house wife dia is different between wife and wives pls little English u can nt understand yhousewives nt house wife dia is different between wife and wives pls 1 Like

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com u no just get sense o! Can't u read that he got 15phones from house wives? Meaning that there are 15house wives in number... dummy.

And how do u know dangote doesn't have up to 10phones, do u leave with him? Just nego du dis one o! u no just get sense o! Can't u read that he got 15phones from house wives? Meaning that there are 15house wives in number... dummy.And how do u know dangote doesn't have up to 10phones, do u leave with him? Just nego du dis one o! 1 Like

9jvirgin:

The country called Nigeria should never have existed. The British really destroyed generations and people's lives and we will never recover; GOD will not forgive them for creating this country. this is not about nigeria or something,it happens everywhere! this is not about nigeria or something,it happens everywhere! 1 Like

obicoolnino:

Glad to be on nairaland Welcome on board

donblade85555:

The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit

www.laughkillme.com



Read again but slowly to comprehend "Housewives and not Housewife". Read again but slowly to comprehend "Housewives and not Housewife". 1 Like