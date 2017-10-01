₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by sirlekzy: 2:42pm
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested a 24-year-old tricyclist, Isah Ma’azu, for allegedly snatching 15 cell phones from housewives in Maiduguri.
The Commandant of the Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri. Abdullahi said that the suspect was apprehended by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and handed him over to the Corps.
He said the suspect had swindled 15 cellphones and other valuable items from married women in the metropolis.
He explained that the suspect was disguising as an errand boy and going to the victims’ matrimonial homes under the pretext of delivering shopping or food items from their husbands.
“The suspect delivered exotic shopping menu like chicken, beef, fishery products, vegetables and other commodities to the victims, claiming that it was sent by their husbands.
“After delivering the items, the suspects would ask the woman to give him their phone so that he would call the husband.
“Eventually, the suspect would run away with the phone,” he said, adding that the suspect had applied the same tricks to defraud housewives of valuables items such as electronics and household appliances.
The commandant said luck ran out of the suspect when he went to a house while the head of the household was around, adding that the husband alerted vigilance group members in the area.
The Commandant disclosed that the command recovered cellphones, electric generator, a television set and a satellite receiver from the suspect.
(NAN)
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by PierreDeFermath: 2:43pm
top goon
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by 9jvirgin(m): 5:48pm
The country called Nigeria should never have existed. The British really destroyed generations and people's lives and we will never recover; GOD will not forgive them for creating this country.
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by akincay: 5:48pm
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by donblade85555(m): 5:48pm
The housewife is also a thief, what the hell is she doing with 15 phones? even dangote nor get reach 10
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by adeniyi55: 5:49pm
Ok
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by slawomir: 5:49pm
yeah we all are criminals on planet earth. the criminality in every living being but what we steal now makes it look as if some of us are not
this guy is so annoying . what a low budget ass moda fucccking arm robber
imagine they steal phones from house wives
when men dey plan how to lay tunnel to banks so that them fit steal millions
Na him this one they steal phones
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by jomarq(m): 5:50pm
ok
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by delugajackson(m): 5:50pm
Heheh. The keke man na Swiper.
These ones will steal your boxers from your waist without your notice
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by Ugoeze2016: 5:50pm
Jail him immediately
Jail him immediately
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by obicoolnino: 5:51pm
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by candlewax: 5:51pm
I thought housewives dont leave the house, where did he see 15 of them or he goes to their house？
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by romoruyi(m): 5:52pm
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by sureheaven(m): 5:52pm
Do we still have people that use phone in maiduguri?
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by 9jvirgin(m): 5:53pm
donblade85555:
Why don't you read before commenting?
donblade85555:
Why don't you read before commenting?
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by skyhighweb(m): 5:53pm
donblade85555:so u read and u concluded all that
donblade85555:so u read and u concluded all that any way for jokes that wont kill dont click the above link smh.
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by mansakhalifa(m): 5:54pm
So,Mr Ma'azu you decided to play Boko Haram on harmless housewives?
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by chukwukahenry(m): 5:54pm
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by free2ryhme: 5:54pm
sirlekzy:
how this becomes news is still a wonderment
Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by donblade85555(m): 5:54pm
skyhighweb:I don't get you
skyhighweb:I don't get you
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by loosecanon50(m): 5:55pm
donblade85555:
Guy na so you hate English reach? read well..'HOUSEWIVES'
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by alpha2zulu: 5:59pm
What are they doing with crate of guinness?
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by abdelrahman: 6:01pm
NAWA OO
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by Soms89: 6:01pm
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by asawanathegreat(m): 6:02pm
Good job nscdc
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by Pat081: 6:02pm
donblade85555:little English u can nt understand y housewives nt house wife dia is different between wife and wives pls
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by Elioandrew: 6:02pm
donblade85555:u no just get sense o! Can't u read that he got 15phones from house wives? Meaning that there are 15house wives in number... dummy.
And how do u know dangote doesn't have up to 10phones, do u leave with him? Just nego du dis one o!
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by abdelrahman: 6:03pm
9jvirgin:this is not about nigeria or something,it happens everywhere!
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by delugajackson(m): 6:04pm
obicoolnino:Welcome on board
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by prestige2013(m): 6:10pm
donblade85555:
Read again but slowly to comprehend "Housewives and not Housewife".
|Re: NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives by HopeRisingmatte(m): 6:11pm
donblade85555:
I wonder how u performed in school. Certainly below average. Who toll yhu dat he snatched 15cell phones from 1housewife? Read btw the lines Pls. The 15 cell phones were from different housewives who got swindled.
