|Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by kidap: 5:43pm
King Of Memes and nollywood actor,odunlade adekola was pictured with Nigerian music star Simi at an event over the weekend. The actor took to his instagram page to share the photo of themself with caption saying Can you guess what @symplysimi said?''
See screenshot below...
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actor-odunlade-adekola-pictured-simi/
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by iamJ(m): 5:43pm
simi stinky
look well he is holding his breath
6 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by prince2much(m): 5:43pm
.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Hashimyussufamao(m): 5:56pm
sincerely this man and antar laniyan made me have passion for yoruba movies.
#meanwhile for bloggers, after they're through with falz and simi, ycee and simi, adekunle gold and simi.It will be odun adekola and simi now u will see, some bloggers won't make heaven cuz of their silly traffic
11 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Hemcy1(m): 5:59pm
One Biafra and skull miner are planning to use this picture as their next meme.
8 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Kenzico(m): 6:08pm
he's just tryna measure the circumference of the boo.bs with his elbow
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:14pm
another meme
Joke of the day ..woman wrapper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vd7Xs4ADm6U&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by PierreDeFermath: 7:39pm
another meme from the meme supplier
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by LesbianBoy(m): 7:51pm
When simi sees condom in his hands
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by donblade85555(m): 7:51pm
I think Simi is revenging falz...falz earlier posted a pic with a beauty peagent, na simi dor post her own.....But why the king of meme pose in such a funny manner na?
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by akincay: 7:51pm
If ur girl kiss you like this u go release one time [url=]https://onlineviewz.blogspot.com.ng/2017/10/pregnant-khloe-kardashian-locks-lips.html?m=1[/url]
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by tobdee: 7:52pm
Abeg who crown am.
Lol
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by dhamstar(m): 7:52pm
nxt
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Jhayson(m): 7:52pm
Nice
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by cutefergiee(m): 7:53pm
Simi lookin at Hin like " If dat ur elbow touch my bo***b ehn? I go use respect slap u egbon"
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by miniziter(m): 7:53pm
Na fight?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by numerouno01(m): 7:53pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by BruzMoney(m): 7:53pm
So “King of meme” is a title in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by ct2(m): 7:54pm
3
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by kennygee(f): 7:54pm
I see a meme on this picture.
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by bedspread: 7:56pm
iamJ:SENSE LESS POST
7 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Twrecks(m): 7:56pm
Even the picture na meme. Can anyone try to give it the best caption? Mine is 'When alert shows on 20th of the month'
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Kashbwoyjnr: 7:56pm
Another meme
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by TimeMod1: 7:56pm
This girl should never be using a bra.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:57pm
A very charismatic man.
2 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by moneyok(m): 7:58pm
bloggers will turn it to anoda story now
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by madgoat(m): 7:59pm
Hemcy1:I knw u are an arewa youth
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by dirolad(m): 8:01pm
Talents
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by Sleyanya1(m): 8:01pm
Simi be like.... Yaaaay...So na you Thief my Husband wristwatch we dey look for siiiiiince!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by ibkgab001: 8:02pm
Something on my mind but I won't say it. Ow
Typing....
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by xtianh(m): 8:02pm
When u finally made it in life.
Your ex:
4 Likes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola Pictured With Simi by castrol180(m): 8:07pm
Simi must have climbed a stool or something to have equated in height with that tall, doro doro guy.
1 Like
