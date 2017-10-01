chai who send me book space now

"I Get The Bag"

(feat. Migos)

[Gucci Mane]

Hah

It's Gucci

Drop Top

Wizop

Hoo (Skrrt)

Yuh (Skrrt)

Ayy (Go)

[Quavo:]

You get the bag and fumble it

I get the bag and flip it and tumble it (Yeah)

Straight out the lot, three hundred cash (Cash)

And a car came with a blunt in it (Yeah)

Lil mama a thot, and she got ass (Thot)

And she gon' Bleep up a bag (Yeah)

Pull up to the spot, livin' too fast (Yeah)

Droppin' the dope in the stash (Yah)

In Italy

Got two foreign hoes, they DM me (Brr, ayy)

Drop the top when it's cold (Drop top)

But you feel the heat (Skrrt, yah, ayy)

Be real with me, keep it one hundred (Whoa)

Just be real with me (Ayy)

Eat it up like it's a feast (Eat it up)

They say the dope on fleek (Yep)

[Takeoff:]

Percocet pill on me (Percocet)

Ice on my neck, baby, chill with me (Ice)

Them niggas that flex in the back don't say nothin'

Them niggas will kill for me

Back ends I count 'em asleep, on fleek

Hundred K spent on a Patek Phillippe (Phillippe)

Bitch, I'm a dog, you're my treat (Hrr)

Hop out the frog and leap (Leap)

I put them bricks in the fender

My bitch, she walk around like she Kris Jenner (Kris

Jenner)

I used to break and then enter

Then Takeoff run 'em like the game of temple (Whew)

It's simple, I play with the mental

Momma said she saw me on Jimmy Kimmel (Mama)

Canada, cause I'm a money symbol

Walkin' with the racks, I'm lookin' crippled (Money)

Fvck on that bitch then I tip her (Tip her)

A nickel for me to take pictures (Nickel)

Not from L.A. but I clip her (Brr)

Double my cup, pour a triple (Actavis)

Fox on my body, no Vivica (Fox on my)

I'm not your average or typical (I'm not your)

Look at my wrist and it's critical (Look at the)

Hold it up, droppin' the temperature (Droppin' the)

I get that bag on the regular (Bag)

I got a bag on my cellular (Brr)

Backin' up, baggin' up vegetables (Bag)

Baggin' up cookies, it's medical (Cookies)

Cocaine, codeine, et cetera (White)

Cocaine and lean, it's federal (White)

I take off, landin' on Nebula

I take off, landin' on Nebula

As of now twenty M's on my schedule (Takeoff)