|A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by muriunited(m): 1:37am
A snake My brother killed in the farm
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by cosby02(m): 2:14am
Uncle lala oya take beer....pepper soup is ready.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by SOFTENGR: 4:35am
Chilling and waiting for pepper soup.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by onward4life(m): 5:52am
I know that show room it was sampled.
That's just before civil service institute Dutse!
It's a flash point for snake market shall
La la lamboghini ur turn!
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 12:03pm
OP's brother has just murdered that old woman in their village.
lalasticlala must hear this
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Piiko(m): 12:40pm
Lala and Mynd
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Papiikush: 4:36pm
tolexy007:
Me that I didn't see dinosaurs and dragons did I die? They will cope jare.
**************
Sometimes I think Lalasticlala is a snake though.
As in, no jokes. The guy no dey see snake, na Frontpage straight.
Maybe he was bitten by a snake as a child so this is the only way he can pay back to the specie (showing the snake world pictures of their dead relatives).
Bros Na joke oh.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 4:36pm
One day we will mention python in front of our children, but dey will ask us, Daddy what is a python? is it an application? wait what is the duty of Our Ministry of Environment?
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 4:36pm
It's the python season
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 4:37pm
OP, do you know your brother can make alot of money selling the skin of that animal? Hermes snake skin shoes cost at least $2300. Eat the intestine and sell the skin
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by glossy6(f): 4:37pm
Are pythons so easy to kill?
And are there so many too?
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by yeyerolling: 4:37pm
like joke like joke , this snake promoting mod has come to stay. this is simply barbaric and archaic. we have hunted their natural prey to extinction, now they are coming out to hustle, yet una still dey kill dem
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by fmlala: 4:37pm
SNAKE EVERYWHERE
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 4:37pm
Lalalalala
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by cuvox(m): 4:38pm
la la LA Ti doooooo do re MI lalalalalalalalalala.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by tochivitus(m): 4:38pm
Lala right now.,
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:38pm
Seems this is the season of killing python.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Finland(m): 4:38pm
Small time now we will hear of "SNAKE POX" . continue killing dem snake o!
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:38pm
The best and fastest way to kill a snake especially python is to use cutlass or anything to hit its tail
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Fiisty(m): 4:38pm
.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by hola106(m): 4:38pm
ok now continue
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 4:39pm
Chai!
Agwo agwula n'ohia!!
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by emymeeky: 4:39pm
Ehm Seun and lalasticlala... Sombori is tired of all these Python news
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 4:39pm
Buhari please intervene lest Nigeria in future will start importing python.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by ForValour: 4:39pm
This one na old picture jor. Op just want hit fp
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Samusu(m): 4:39pm
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by Kingcesar: 4:40pm
After all this python finish dance for south east dem just they die anyhow. Ipob weldone o
3 pythons die today alone
Spider bit peter parker the guy turn to spider man likewise the guy for batman. so whats the probability that lala is not a snake man?? Nah question o
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 4:40pm
oluwatymylehyn:so as to avoid another python dance in Nigeria
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 4:40pm
Na Everyday Dem Dey Kill Python For NL
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 4:40pm
yeyerolling:
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 4:40pm
Alert!!!
Python is an endangered specie.
|Re: A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) by 4rty(f): 4:40pm
Haaaa...its really big oooo, Op wondered how your brother stood his ground sighting this let alone killing it coz if na me hmmm...juo ase na chioma ajunwa go be my middle name
