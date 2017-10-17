Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / A Huge Python My Brother Killed In His Farm (Photos) (13393 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

A snake My brother killed in the farm

Uncle lala oya take beer....pepper soup is ready. 10 Likes

Chilling and waiting for pepper soup. 12 Likes 1 Share

I know that show room it was sampled.



That's just before civil service institute Dutse!



It's a flash point for snake market shall



La la lamboghini ur turn! 1 Like

OP's brother has just murdered that old woman in their village.

lalasticlala must hear this 4 Likes

Lala and Mynd 12 Likes

tolexy007:

One day we will mention python in front of our children, but dey will ask us, Daddy what is a python? is it an application?

Me that I didn't see dinosaurs and dragons did I die? They will cope jare.



**************





As in, no jokes. The guy no dey see snake, na Frontpage straight.



Maybe he was bitten by a snake as a child so this is the only way he can pay back to the specie (showing the snake world pictures of their dead relatives).



Bros Na joke oh. Sometimes I think Lalasticlala is a snake though.As in, no jokes. The guy no dey see snake, na Frontpage straight.Maybe he was bitten by a snake as a child so this is the only way he can pay back to the specie (showing the snake world pictures of their dead relatives).Bros Na joke oh. ************** 31 Likes 3 Shares

One day we will mention python in front of our children, but dey will ask us, Daddy what is a python? is it an application? wait what is the duty of Our Ministry of Environment? 7 Likes

It's the python season 2 Likes

OP, do you know your brother can make alot of money selling the skin of that animal? Hermes snake skin shoes cost at least $2300. Eat the intestine and sell the skin 8 Likes

Are pythons so easy to kill?



And are there so many too? 7 Likes

like joke like joke , this snake promoting mod has come to stay. this is simply barbaric and archaic. we have hunted their natural prey to extinction, now they are coming out to hustle, yet una still dey kill dem 2 Likes

SNAKE EVERYWHERE

Lalalalala

la la LA Ti doooooo do re MI lalalalalalalalalala. 2 Likes

Lala right now., 5 Likes

Seems this is the season of killing python. 2 Likes

Small time now we will hear of "SNAKE POX" . continue killing dem snake o! 4 Likes

The best and fastest way to kill a snake especially python is to use cutlass or anything to hit its tail 1 Like 1 Share

.

ok now continue



Agwo agwula n'ohia!! Chai!Agwo agwula n'ohia!!

Ehm Seun and lalasticlala... Sombori is tired of all these Python news 2 Likes

Buhari please intervene lest Nigeria in future will start importing python. 2 Likes

This one na old picture jor. Op just want hit fp 1 Like





3 pythons die today alone



Spider bit peter parker the guy turn to spider man likewise the guy for batman. so whats the probability that lala is not a snake man?? Nah question o After all this python finish dance for south east dem just they die anyhow. Ipob weldone o3 pythons die today aloneSpider bit peter parker the guy turn to spider man likewise the guy for batman. so whats the probability that lala is not a snake man?? Nah question o 5 Likes

oluwatymylehyn:

Seems this is the season of killing python. so as to avoid another python dance in Nigeria so as to avoid another python dance in Nigeria 3 Likes

Na Everyday Dem Dey Kill Python For NL 1 Like

yeyerolling:

like joke like joke , this snake promoting mod has come to stay. this is simply barbaric and archaic. we have hunted their natural prey to extinction, now they are coming out to hustle, yet una still dey kill dem 1 Like

Alert!!!

Python is an endangered specie. 1 Like